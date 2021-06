T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 199





Posts: 2 199 Re: DO YOU THINK TOWERSY WILL EVER JOIN THIS BOARD AGAIN ??? « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:42:19 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 08:17:49 PM



NEVER SAY NEVER THEY SAY !!!



AND JUST THINK IF BERNIE DECIDED TO COME BACK TOO !!!



OH IT BRINGS BACK SO MANY MEMORIES !!!

WOULD BE GOOD IF HE DECIDED TO COME BACK SOME TIME DON'T YOU THINK ???NEVER SAY NEVER THEY SAY !!!AND JUST THINK IF BERNIE DECIDED TO COME BACK TOO !!!OH IT BRINGS BACK SO MANY MEMORIES !!!

Use to cringe reading the shite they posted, wouldn't expect it an a schoolyard



The two of them were like a pair of old fannies Use to cringe reading the shite they posted, wouldn't expect it an a schoolyardThe two of them were like a pair of old fannies Logged