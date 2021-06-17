Welcome,
June 17, 2021, 09:19:17 PM
Braithwaite
Author
Topic: Braithwaite (Read 76 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 867
Braithwaite
Cant stand the cunt and hate watching him play. Think he's bang average and always has been.
His agent should have a bigger cut that the twat.
And why does this dick commentator insist on calling him 'Brathwaite'?
monkeyman
Posts: 11 680
Re: Braithwaite
I THOUGHT HE HAD A GOOD GAME
Robbso
Posts: 15 068
Re: Braithwaite
Belgiums back line looked old and slow tonight, the Danes should have put it to bed first half. They brought a few decent squad players on in the second half mind
monkeyman
Posts: 11 680
Re: Braithwaite
Belgiums back line looked old and slow tonight, the Danes should have put it to bed first half. They brought a few decent squad players on in the second half mind
WHEN THE DANES GOT INTO THEM THE DEFENCE WAS ALL OVER THE PLACE
