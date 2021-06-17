Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Braithwaite
Cant stand the cunt and hate watching him play. Think he's bang average and always has been.
  His agent should have a bigger cut that the twat.
 And why does this dick commentator insist on calling him 'Brathwaite'?
Reply #1
I THOUGHT HE HAD A GOOD GAME
Reply #2
Belgiums back line looked old and slow tonight, the Danes should have put it to bed first half. They brought a few decent squad players on in the second half mind :basil:
Reply #3
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:58:04 PM
Belgiums back line looked old and slow tonight, the Danes should have put it to bed first half. They brought a few decent squad players on in the second half mind :basil:
WHEN THE DANES GOT INTO THEM THE DEFENCE WAS ALL OVER THE PLACE
