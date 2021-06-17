kippers

Posts: 2 867 Braithwaite « on: Today at 06:58:28 PM » Cant stand the cunt and hate watching him play. Think he's bang average and always has been.

His agent should have a bigger cut that the twat.

And why does this dick commentator insist on calling him 'Brathwaite'? Logged

monkeyman

Posts: 11 680 Re: Braithwaite « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:11:19 PM » I THOUGHT HE HAD A GOOD GAME Logged

Robbso

Posts: 15 068 Re: Braithwaite « Reply #2 on: Today at 07:58:04 PM » Belgiums back line looked old and slow tonight, the Danes should have put it to bed first half. They brought a few decent squad players on in the second half mind Logged