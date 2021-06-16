I am reliably informed that somecunt in Ormesby has had his house broken into. The thief got away with 30 grands worth of bows and arrows, as well as assorted crossbows and bolts.Not totally sure about the legal status of these collectors items, but If this cunt goes on a killing spree......I'm loading up my Black Widow catty as we fucking speak. Forearmed is as good as forewarned.

It's an 'exclusive' market so you're likely to get rumbled if you try to flog them...



I agree with the OP you don't want some daft smackhead going around thinking he is Robin Hood.. It will be too hot to handle and sell on all that...It's an 'exclusive' market so you're likely to get rumbled if you try to flog them...I agree with the OP you don't want some daft smackhead going around thinking he is Robin Hood.. Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!