Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 273



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 273Infant Herpes

Robin Hood/ Michael Ryan Warning. « on: Today at 10:33:58 PM » I am reliably informed that somecunt in Ormesby has had his house broken into. The thief got away with 30 grands worth of bows and arrows, as well as assorted crossbows and bolts.Not totally sure about the legal status of these collectors items, but If this cunt goes on a killing spree......I'm loading up my Black Widow catty as we fucking speak. Forearmed is as good as forewarned.