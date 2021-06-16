Welcome,
June 16, 2021, 11:12:46 PM
Robin Hood/ Michael Ryan Warning.
Topic: Robin Hood/ Michael Ryan Warning. (Read 26 times)
Ollyboro
Robin Hood/ Michael Ryan Warning.
Today
at 10:33:58 PM »
I am reliably informed that somecunt in Ormesby has had his house broken into. The thief got away with 30 grands worth of bows and arrows, as well as assorted crossbows and bolts.Not totally sure about the legal status of these collectors items, but If this cunt goes on a killing spree......I'm loading up my Black Widow catty as we fucking speak. Forearmed is as good as forewarned.
Logged
Ollyboro
Re: Robin Hood/ Michael Ryan Warning.
Today
at 10:41:26 PM »
https://www.facebook.com/177595661854/posts/10159029000976855/
Logged
Loading...