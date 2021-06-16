Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Lady Ayresome  (Read 795 times)
« on: June 16, 2021, 03:37:57 PM »
Friday 2:30, Royal Ascot

How do you like THEM eggs?
« Reply #1 on: June 16, 2021, 04:20:25 PM »
Is this a tip?

I understood the title and first sentence, but not the second sentence.
« Reply #2 on: June 16, 2021, 04:41:00 PM »
I had an each-way bet on this last time it ran... I think it was 8s or 12s I can't remember. Anyhow it came home first. I only put it on due to reading Fly me on the morning of the race. I only had a couple of nicker on it....I leave Towersy to empty the bookies out.....

I will dabble on it again. Not bad them fly me owners to have a nag running at Ascot.....Hope it comes in for them.... :like:
« Reply #3 on: June 16, 2021, 07:49:08 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 16, 2021, 04:20:25 PM
Is this a tip?

I understood the title and first sentence, but not the second sentence.
THE SYNDICATE ARE HOPING FOR RAIN SO THE GROUND SOFTENS UP  :like:
« Reply #4 on: June 17, 2021, 11:11:11 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on June 16, 2021, 07:49:08 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 16, 2021, 04:20:25 PM
Is this a tip?

I understood the title and first sentence, but not the second sentence.
THE SYNDICATE ARE HOPING FOR RAIN SO THE GROUND SOFTENS UP  :like:

Me and another poster on here own half a hoof each. I shall be washing my arse tomorrow just in case the Queen wants a chat after we romp home like a Kwakka 750  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
« Reply #5 on: June 17, 2021, 02:41:01 PM »
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/20-boro-mad-pals-clubbed-20837705?utm_source=linkCopy&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar


 :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:
« Reply #6 on: June 17, 2021, 06:09:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 17, 2021, 11:11:11 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on June 16, 2021, 07:49:08 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 16, 2021, 04:20:25 PM
Is this a tip?

I understood the title and first sentence, but not the second sentence.
THE SYNDICATE ARE HOPING FOR RAIN SO THE GROUND SOFTENS UP  :like:

Me and another poster on here own half a hoof each. I shall be washing my arse tomorrow just in case the Queen wants a chat after we romp home like a Kwakka 750  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:
GOOD LUCK  :like:
« Reply #7 on: June 17, 2021, 08:50:10 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 17, 2021, 11:11:11 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on June 16, 2021, 07:49:08 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 16, 2021, 04:20:25 PM
Is this a tip?

I understood the title and first sentence, but not the second sentence.
THE SYNDICATE ARE HOPING FOR RAIN SO THE GROUND SOFTENS UP  :like:

Me and another poster on here own half a hoof each. I shall be washing my arse tomorrow just in case the Queen wants a chat after we romp home like a Kwakka 750  :bc: :bc: :bc: :bc:

Good luck, might have a daft tenner on it  :like:
« Reply #8 on: June 18, 2021, 06:55:43 AM »
20s at Ladbrokes this morning

I will have a fiver each way on it..... :like:
« Reply #9 on: June 18, 2021, 09:32:10 AM »
33/1 now and its pouring down.

Won last time on soft but???
« Reply #10 on: June 18, 2021, 10:45:36 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 17, 2021, 02:41:01 PM
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/20-boro-mad-pals-clubbed-20837705?utm_source=linkCopy&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=sharebar


 :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer: :homer:



Do you know the groom in the bottom pic? 
« Reply #11 on: June 18, 2021, 02:39:47 PM »
I reckon everyone on Teesside backed it.

Alenquer is a certain thing in the next race
« Reply #12 on: June 18, 2021, 03:10:06 PM »
U called it ben...   :like: that's me done betting wise until the footie... rava
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:00:01 PM »
Lads, what a fucking great day. I was dragged into the syndicate, not really getting racing at all. Yesterday was like a European trip with Boro, better. In spite of the foul weather it was just magic. Parade ring at Ascot? Of course I have.

She gave it a good go and had me pecker twitching until the field took her. She was racing against horses that cost up to half a million, and I was proud as fucking punch

What a day!! Still absolutely buzzing 🐝
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:05:02 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 07:00:01 PM
Lads, what a fucking great day. I was dragged into the syndicate, not really getting racing at all. Yesterday was like a European trip with Boro, better. In spite of the foul weather it was just magic. Parade ring at Ascot? Of course I have.

She gave it a good go and had me pecker twitching until the field took her. She was racing against horses that cost up to half a million, and I was proud as fucking punch

What a day!! Still absolutely buzzing 🐝
PITY IT WAS NOT 5 FURLONGS BUT YES IT RAN A CRACKING RACE  :like:
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:01:19 PM »
 :like:
