Re: Lady Ayresome « Reply #2 on: June 16, 2021, 04:41:00 PM »



I had an each-way bet on this last time it ran... I think it was 8s or 12s I can't remember. Anyhow it came home first. I only put it on due to reading Fly me on the morning of the race. I only had a couple of nicker on it....I leave Towersy to empty the bookies out.....I will dabble on it again. Not bad them fly me owners to have a nag running at Ascot.....Hope it comes in for them....

Re: Lady Ayresome « Reply #8 on: June 18, 2021, 06:55:43 AM »



I will have a fiver each way on it..... 20s at Ladbrokes this morning

Re: Lady Ayresome « Reply #11 on: June 18, 2021, 02:39:47 PM » I reckon everyone on Teesside backed it.



Alenquer is a certain thing in the next race

Re: Lady Ayresome « Reply #12 on: June 18, 2021, 03:10:06 PM » that's me done betting wise until the footie... U called it ben...

Re: Lady Ayresome « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 07:00:01 PM » Lads, what a fucking great day. I was dragged into the syndicate, not really getting racing at all. Yesterday was like a European trip with Boro, better. In spite of the foul weather it was just magic. Parade ring at Ascot? Of course I have.



She gave it a good go and had me pecker twitching until the field took her. She was racing against horses that cost up to half a million, and I was proud as fucking punch



What a day!! Still absolutely buzzing 🐝