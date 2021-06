Is this a tip? I understood the title and first sentence, but not the second sentence.

Re: Lady Ayresome « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:41:00 PM »



I will dabble on it again. Not bad them fly me owners to have a nag running at Ascot.....Hope it comes in for them.... I had an each-way bet on this last time it ran... I think it was 8s or 12s I can't remember. Anyhow it came home first. I only put it on due to reading Fly me on the morning of the race. I only had a couple of nicker on it....I leave Towersy to empty the bookies out.....I will dabble on it again. Not bad them fly me owners to have a nag running at Ascot.....Hope it comes in for them.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!