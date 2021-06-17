Welcome,
June 17, 2021, 09:31:04 AM
WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ???
Topic: WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ??? (Read 166 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 680
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ???
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:36:15 PM »
WAS IT WHEN IT SHOWED YER THE FAN PLAYING A SNAKECHARMER ???
IT WAS ABOUT 25 YEARS AGO AT A GUESS.
IT'S BEEN BUGGING ME FOT QUITE SOME TIME NOW AND PERHAPS YOU COULD PUT ME AT PEACE???
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 680
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 03:48:06 PM »
https://youtu.be/fGxOqEF9bV0
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 312
Re: WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:45:47 PM »
You've lost me, fella..... I can't help you I'm afraid.....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 680
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ???
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:28:22 PM »
I APPRECIATE THE EFFORT ALL THE SAME AND MAY SET UP A GOFUNDME FOR YOU !!!
HAVE A SNEAKING FEELING IT WAS SAUDI ARABIA V SOMEONE.
ANYONE GOT RECORDINGS IN THE ATTIC THAT THEY COULD RUN THROUGH ???
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 680
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ???
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:56:46 PM »
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 680
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ???
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:53:15 AM »
DownRoverDown 16th June 09:48 pm
A yob who has never grown up - just got older.
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 312
Re: WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ???
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:11:39 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 10:56:46 PM
Will you be going on the walking, talking and so and so group....
That's organized over the road...Mr TM?
Maybe U can take some snaps to post if you are......
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 312
Re: WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ???
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:43:36 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:28:22 PM
I APPRECIATE THE EFFORT ALL THE SAME AND MAY SET UP A GOFUNDME FOR YOU !!!
HAVE A SNEAKING FEELING IT WAS SAUDI ARABIA V SOMEONE.
ANYONE GOT RECORDINGS IN THE ATTIC THAT THEY COULD RUN THROUGH ???
Logged
