Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 16, 2021, 05:03:11 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ???  (Read 30 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 677


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:36:15 PM »
WAS IT WHEN IT SHOWED YER THE FAN PLAYING A SNAKECHARMER ???

IT WAS ABOUT 25 YEARS AGO AT A GUESS.

IT'S BEEN BUGGING ME FOT QUITE SOME TIME NOW AND PERHAPS YOU COULD PUT ME AT PEACE???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 677


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:48:06 PM »
  https://youtu.be/fGxOqEF9bV0 oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 308


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:45:47 PM »
You've lost me, fella..... I can't help you I'm afraid.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 