Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 677





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 677JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT WHICH WORLD CUP GAME ??? « on: Today at 03:36:15 PM » WAS IT WHEN IT SHOWED YER THE FAN PLAYING A SNAKECHARMER ???



IT WAS ABOUT 25 YEARS AGO AT A GUESS.



IT'S BEEN BUGGING ME FOT QUITE SOME TIME NOW AND PERHAPS YOU COULD PUT ME AT PEACE??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats