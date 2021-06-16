headset

Offline



Posts: 1 304





Posts: 1 304 have u seen the clip of this « on: Today at 06:36:50 AM »



I know we all age eventually but fucking hell she is dog rough now....



Some cunt needs to have a quiet word in her shell about flaunting herself in the papers...





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15284507/ulrika-jonnson-naked-garden-snap-tan-tattoos-2/



And to think i've had a few ham shanks over her when she used to read the weather....I know we all age eventually but fucking hell she is dog rough now....Some cunt needs to have a quiet word in her shell about flaunting herself in the papers... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!