Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 16, 2021, 12:12:00 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
WHAT ARE HOLLAND CALLED ???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: WHAT ARE HOLLAND CALLED ??? (Read 140 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 675
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
WHAT ARE HOLLAND CALLED ???
«
on:
June 13, 2021, 09:59:20 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 551
Re: WHAT ARE HOLLAND CALLED ???
«
Reply #1 on:
June 13, 2021, 10:05:42 PM »
Holland when we where younger now always seems to be Netherlands ?
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 675
Re: WHAT ARE HOLLAND CALLED ???
«
Reply #2 on:
June 13, 2021, 10:06:37 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 09:59:20 PM
THE CLOGGIES AND THEY REFUSED THE BENDED KNEE
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 443
Re: WHAT ARE HOLLAND CALLED ???
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:55:06 AM »
Apparently Holland is only 2 provinces of the 12 that make up the Netherlands so technically calling the Dutch team Holland is a bit like calling the England team Devon & Cornwall
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 675
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: WHAT ARE HOLLAND CALLED ???
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:19:09 AM »
IF A MAN BORN IN POLAND'S A POLE
IS A MAN BORN IN HOLLAND A HOLE ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 235
Re: WHAT ARE HOLLAND CALLED ???
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:55:33 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 10:19:09 AM
IF A MAN BORN IN POLAND'S A POLE
IS A MAN BORN IN HOLLAND A HOLE ???
Gay sex ?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...