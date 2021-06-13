Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: WHAT ARE HOLLAND CALLED ???
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: June 13, 2021, 09:59:20 PM »
    
LeeTublin
View Profile
« Reply #1 on: June 13, 2021, 10:05:42 PM »
Holland when we where younger now always seems to be Netherlands ?  :pd:
monkeyman
View Profile
« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2021, 10:06:37 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 09:59:20 PM
   
THE CLOGGIES AND THEY REFUSED THE BENDED KNEE  :like:
MF(c) DOOM
View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:55:06 AM »
Apparently Holland is only 2 provinces of the 12 that make up the Netherlands so technically calling the Dutch team Holland is a bit like calling the England team Devon & Cornwall
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:19:09 AM »
IF A MAN BORN IN POLAND'S A POLE
IS A MAN BORN IN HOLLAND A HOLE ???   :pd:
Ben G
Mountain King
View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 11:55:33 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:19:09 AM
IF A MAN BORN IN POLAND'S A POLE
IS A MAN BORN IN HOLLAND A HOLE ???   :pd:

Gay sex ?
