June 14, 2021, 05:37:23 PM
TYLDESLEYEY !!!
Author
Topic: TYLDESLEYEY !!! (Read 180 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
TYLDESLEYEY !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:52 PM »
GOOD TO HEAR HIM COMMENTATING AGAIN.
PREFER HIM TO MATTERFACEY !!!
Inglorious_Basterd
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Re: TYLDESLEYEY !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:50:48 PM »
Good commentator is Clive Tyldesley.
Much better than that creepy cunt Martin Tyler.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: TYLDESLEYEY !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:57:53 PM »
WHAT BECAME OF TYLEREY ???
I LIKE DARKEY. A PROPER COMMENTATOR !!!
jack inoff
Re: TYLDESLEYEY !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:01:33 PM »
Prefer Darkey doing the boxing.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: TYLDESLEYEY !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 03:41:30 PM »
EACH TO HIS OWN !!!
