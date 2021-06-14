Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 14, 2021, 05:37:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TYLDESLEYEY !!!  (Read 180 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 668


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:42:52 PM »
GOOD TO HEAR HIM COMMENTATING AGAIN.

PREFER HIM TO MATTERFACEY !!!    oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 506


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:50:48 PM »
Good commentator is Clive Tyldesley.

Much better than that creepy cunt Martin Tyler.
Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 668


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:57:53 PM »
WHAT BECAME OF TYLEREY ???   

I LIKE DARKEY. A PROPER COMMENTATOR !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
jack inoff
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 177


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:01:33 PM »
Prefer Darkey doing the boxing. :like:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 668


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:41:30 PM »
EACH TO HIS OWN !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 