June 14, 2021, 02:29:14 AM
Grown men singing its coming home
Author
Topic: Grown men singing its coming home (Read 176 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 506
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Grown men singing its coming home
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:02:36 PM »
The next time I hear a grown man singing this shit after an England game in this competition, Im going to give them a bat.
Grow up, you soft cunts
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:45:56 PM by Inglorious_Basterd
»
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 674
Re: Grown men singing its coming home
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:13:33 PM »
SAY IT TO THERE FACE AND NOT ON A FORUM
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 665
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Grown men singing its coming home
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:19:35 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 067
Re: Grown men singing its coming home
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:57:42 PM »
You havent been in the old high field hotel have you? Meat wagons and police cars there and some blokes being led away in cuffs
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 16 665
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Grown men singing its coming home
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:25:12 PM »
Three Lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Bertie is a flirt !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 802
Re: Grown men singing its coming home
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:02 PM »
One trophy
