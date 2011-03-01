Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 14, 2021, 02:29:14 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Grown men singing its coming home  (Read 176 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 506


Au revoir, Shosanna!


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:02:36 PM »
The next time I hear a grown man singing this shit after an England game in this competition, Im going to give them a bat.

Grow up, you soft cunts  :wanker:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM by Inglorious_Basterd » Logged
If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 11 674


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:13:33 PM »
SAY IT TO THERE FACE AND NOT ON A FORUM  :nige:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 665


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:19:35 PM »
 mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 15 067


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:57:42 PM »
You havent been in the old high field hotel have you? Meat wagons and police cars there and some blokes being led away in cuffs klins
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 665


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:25:12 PM »
Three Lions on a shirt
Jules Rimet still gleaming
Bertie is a flirt !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 802



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:43:02 PM »
One trophy  :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 