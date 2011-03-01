Inglorious_Basterd

Offline



Posts: 506





Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 506Au revoir, Shosanna! Grown men singing its coming home « on: Yesterday at 05:02:36 PM »



Grow up, you soft cunts The next time I hear a grown man singing this shit after an England game in this competition, Im going to give them a bat.Grow up, you soft cunts « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:45:56 PM by Inglorious_Basterd » Logged If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 665





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 665JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Grown men singing its coming home « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:19:35 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 067





Posts: 15 067 Re: Grown men singing its coming home « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:57:42 PM » You havent been in the old high field hotel have you? Meat wagons and police cars there and some blokes being led away in cuffs Logged