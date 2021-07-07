Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
September 04, 2021, 07:51:43 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: STARLING !!!  (Read 2811 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 302


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: July 07, 2021, 10:11:54 PM »
CO KANE COME ON...
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 302


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: July 07, 2021, 10:12:50 PM »
SHIT PENNA BUT WE WILL HAVE THE REBOUND...ITS COMING HOME!!
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 302


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: July 11, 2021, 06:48:28 PM »
WELL FOR TONIGHT IT CAN ONLY BE THAT MAN HIMSELF FOR MY BET/DOUBLE

STARLING TO SCORE FIRST ENGLAND TO WIN 1-0 - 25/1 PEARL DIVER ON IT!

SLABHEAD ANYTIME G/S 12/1 ANOTHER PEARL DIVER ON IT!

THAT WILL ROUND HIS TOURNAMENT OFF IF HE WINS IT FOR US....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 273


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: September 02, 2021, 08:06:06 PM »
 :mido:
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 302


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:41:48 AM »
I missed out last night... no bets placed lost

good to see STARLING continue his good goalscoring form....

what on earth was fuckwit towersy thinking of when he posted that post!

Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 302


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: Today at 07:15:22 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 30, 2021, 11:30:26 AM






monkey

THAT WAS KENS FIRST MASTERPIECE AFTER OPENING RAW - IF MEMORY SERVES ME RIGHT.....

HOPE LIFE IS TREATING YOU WELL KENNY BOY -.................. SEE U ON CHRISTMAS DAY DONT FORGET..
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 