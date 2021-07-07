Welcome,
September 04, 2021, 07:51:43 AM
STARLING !!!
Author
headset
Re: STARLING !!!
CO KANE COME ON...
headset
Re: STARLING !!!
SHIT PENNA BUT WE WILL HAVE THE REBOUND...ITS COMING HOME!!
headset
Re: STARLING !!!
WELL FOR TONIGHT IT CAN ONLY BE THAT MAN HIMSELF FOR MY BET/DOUBLE
STARLING TO SCORE FIRST ENGLAND TO WIN 1-0 - 25/1 PEARL DIVER ON IT!
SLABHEAD ANYTIME G/S 12/1 ANOTHER PEARL DIVER ON IT!
THAT WILL ROUND HIS TOURNAMENT OFF IF HE WINS IT FOR US....
Tortured_Mind
Re: STARLING !!!
Re: STARLING !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Re: STARLING !!!
I missed out last night... no bets placed
good to see STARLING continue his good goalscoring form....
what on earth was fuckwit towersy thinking of when he posted that post!
headset
Re: STARLING !!!
Quote from: El Capitan on June 30, 2021, 11:30:26 AM
THAT WAS KENS FIRST MASTERPIECE AFTER OPENING RAW - IF MEMORY SERVES ME RIGHT.....
HOPE LIFE IS TREATING YOU WELL KENNY BOY -.................. SEE U ON CHRISTMAS DAY DONT FORGET..
