Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
June 30, 2021, 05:12:00 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
STARLING !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: STARLING !!! (Read 1060 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 788
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
STARLING !!!
«
on:
June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LeeTublin
Offline
Posts: 557
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
June 13, 2021, 10:08:51 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
The voice of reason.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 788
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
June 13, 2021, 10:17:27 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
June 14, 2021, 07:00:35 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
He knows his football towersy!!!.....at least he voiced his opinion......although I doubt it's his own work given the Marco Ballotelli comparison..... that's not towersy like
Then again it could be given he spelt his name wrong....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 788
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
June 14, 2021, 09:40:26 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 617
Superstar
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM »
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 401
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
June 14, 2021, 10:16:29 AM »
Quote from: Minge on June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on
What drivel?
Hes only quoted someone elses drivel
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
June 23, 2021, 11:30:26 AM »
This deserves a trip to the top today.........
Found the onion bag twice!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 788
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
June 23, 2021, 12:05:21 PM »
THANK YOU, THANK YOU
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 763
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
June 23, 2021, 02:49:02 PM »
Technically very weak, he is a 1 trick pony, without pace he's nothing.
Makes terrible decisions
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 401
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
June 23, 2021, 04:55:44 PM »
Marco Ballotelli
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 788
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
June 23, 2021, 04:57:23 PM »
ISN'T IT BALOTELLI ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
June 24, 2021, 08:45:34 AM »
14 goals in his last 19 internationals..... tells u towersy didn't do his homework or whoever he got the quote off didn't do theirs!
Not as good as some make him out to be but more important to England than some give him credit for
The is an argument we would be going home with the jocks had Southgate not gone with him....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 06:39:08 PM »
I HOPE IVE NOT GONE TOO EARLY WITH HIS ONE......
FLY ME TO THE MOON..... FUCK IT FLY ME TO THE TOP WITH THAT QUOTE TOWERS...
TOWERSY & NIGHTMARE COME TO MIND....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 06:47:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
KRUGER....FREDDY KRUGER!!...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 401
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 06:47:39 PM »
Some cracking comments from red raws finest on here
https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1020.25
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:45 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
DON'T WORRY TOWERSY... ANOTHER COUPLE OF WEEKS AND THE TPOURNAMENT IS OVER THEN YOU CAN START TALKING FOOTBALL AGAIN........................
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:34:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 06:47:39 PM
Some cracking comments from red raws finest on here
https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1020.25
Kenny will be having a mare asking towersy to leave the footie talk to others for now......
we don't want a rep of talking shite now do wee...
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 08:07:13 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
I shouldn't but after a text telling me i should do it i will.......
If u know ...u know....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 401
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 08:40:32 PM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 788
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 10:01:53 PM »
EL CAPITAN !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:12:47 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:40:32 PM
FFS!
THE GIFT..........COME ON STEVE LET HIM BACK ON HERE!!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 788
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:25:22 AM »
I KNOW A FEW PEOPLE WHO HAVE A HABIT OF PUTTING THEIR FOOT IN IT BUT . . . .
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 788
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:29:28 AM »
AND THEN THERE WAS THIS EXCLUSIVE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:46:49 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:29:28 AM
AND THEN THERE WAS THIS EXCLUSIVE !!!
FUCKING HELL.....
PEOPLE CAN'T EVEN DEFEND HIM AND SAY ITS A ONE-OFF
HE'S FULL OF FALSE INFO!!
SURELY HE MUST HAVE A BEST MATE WHO CAN HAVE WORD IN HES SHELL ABOUT BULLSHITING
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 401
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 11:30:26 AM »
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 11:43:27 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 11:30:26 AM
NOT SURE ABOUT TM's APPLES....... HE WILL HAVE TO ANSWER THAT ONE.....
CAN I ASK NICELY KENNY LAD .........IS THAT A BIG NIBBLE OR A BIG CHOMP FROM YOU......
ASKING FOR A FREIND......
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 258
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 12:32:22 PM »
Without getting involved as I dont give a flying fuck .
Surely such a claim of copyright would mean 90% of the internet is in breach!
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 01:00:21 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 12:32:22 PM
Without getting involved as I dont give a flying fuck .
Surely such a claim of copyright would mean 90% of the internet is in breach!
ITS JUST KENNY PLAYING DAFT CUNTS.....TRYING TO FLEX HIS MUSCLES AND PROTECT HIS "STAR TURN"
FROM MAKING A BIGGER CUNT OF HIMSELF THAN HE ALREADY IS.....
ALL THIS POWER HAS GONE TO HIS HEAD SINCE HE LAUNCHED HIS BUSINESS VENTURE "RAW" TO THE WEB.....HE THINKS HE'S A INTERNET BIG NOISE NOW.....
HE'LL BE LOOKING TO FLOAT "RAW" ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE NEXT......
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 401
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 01:14:53 PM »
Ben youre in BIG BIG TROUBLE now
I wonder if red raw have permission off Steve for using the smileys off here
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 16 788
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 01:16:23 PM »
A LITTLE BIT OF POWER CAN GO TO SOME PEOPLE'S HEADS ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO DON'T HAVE A LOT GOING FOR THEM.
BUT I WOULDN'T BE TOO HARD ON KENNY AS I DON'T THINK HE'S IN THE BEST OF SHAPE AT THE MOMENT WHICH ISN'T NICE.
IT'S A PITY SOME PEOPLE CAN'T LIGHTEN UP A BIT. THAT WAS THE ATTRACTION OF THIS BOARD, IT WAS FUN AND A LAUGH !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 01:47:00 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:14:53 PM
Ben youre in BIG BIG TROUBLE now
I wonder if red raw have permission off Steve for using the smileys off here
VALID POINT CAPTAIN......... I LIKE TO STAY INDEPENTANT ON MOST MATTERS BUT I DONT LIKE KENS TONE OF VOICE LATELY ......HES GOING DOWN IN MY ESTIMATIONS BY THE DAY.....THATS SAID DESPITE MY BAN WHICH IVE NOW TAKEN ON THE CHIN.....
I DONT CONDONE THE THREATS OF LEGAL ACTION......ITS DIRTY AND SNIDEY....AND.WHILST I FIND TOWERSY FUN TO PLAY WITH.....IM ALSO SHOCKED THAT HE HIMSELF ATTACHES HIMSELF TO SUCH LOW MINDED PEOPLE GIVEN THE STREET LAWS HE OFTEN PRECHES TO US ALL...YOU CANT PREACH DOUBLE STANDARDS MR TOWERS....LOL
PS.....THATS UNLESS YOUR SNIDE YOURSELF!
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 01:52:23 PM by headset
»
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Online
Posts: 1 445
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 01:57:07 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 01:16:23 PM
A LITTLE BIT OF POWER CAN GO TO SOME PEOPLE'S HEADS ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO DON'T HAVE A LOT GOING FOR THEM.
BUT I WOULDN'T BE TOO HARD ON KENNY AS I DON'T THINK HE'S IN THE BEST OF SHAPE AT THE MOMENT WHICH ISN'T NICE.
IT'S A PITY SOME PEOPLE CAN'T LIGHTEN UP A BIT. THAT WAS THE ATTRACTION OF THIS BOARD, IT WAS FUN AND A LAUGH !!!
DONT LET HIM WIND YOU UP......HES ONLY PISSING ABOUT..... THEY MIGHT BE A BUNCH OF WANKERS ON RAW BUT THE WONT BE GRASSES....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 258
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 04:56:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 01:14:53 PM
Ben youre in BIG BIG TROUBLE now
I wonder if red raw have permission off Steve for using the smileys off here
I know where youre coming from old chap but I do think you are getting confused between copyright and intellectual property.
I think a case could made for the latter but basically saying have a look at this isnt breaching copyright. Especially when its clear who wrote what and where its written.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...