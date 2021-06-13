Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 788





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 788JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT STARLING !!! « on: June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 788





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 788JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #2 on: June 13, 2021, 10:17:27 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #3 on: June 14, 2021, 07:00:35 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM



He knows his football towersy!!!.....at least he voiced his opinion......although I doubt it's his own work given the Marco Ballotelli comparison..... that's not towersy like



Then again it could be given he spelt his name wrong.... He knows his football towersy!!!.....at least he voiced his opinion......although I doubt it's his own work given the Marco Ballotelli comparison..... that's not towersy likeThen again it could be given he spelt his name wrong.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 788





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 788JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #4 on: June 14, 2021, 09:40:26 AM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Minge

Offline



Posts: 10 617



Superstar





Posts: 10 617Superstar Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #5 on: June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM »

I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .

You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on You need a fucking bat, queer cuntI bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 401





Posts: 45 401 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #6 on: June 14, 2021, 10:16:29 AM » Quote from: Minge on June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM

I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .

You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on

You need a fucking bat, queer cuntI bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on



What drivel?





Hes only quoted someone elses drivel What drivel?Hes only quoted someone elses drivel Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

headset

Online



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #7 on: June 23, 2021, 11:30:26 AM »



Found the onion bag twice! This deserves a trip to the top today.........Found the onion bag twice! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 788





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 788JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #8 on: June 23, 2021, 12:05:21 PM » THANK YOU, THANK YOU Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 9 763







Posts: 9 763 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #9 on: June 23, 2021, 02:49:02 PM » Technically very weak, he is a 1 trick pony, without pace he's nothing.



Makes terrible decisions Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 788





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 788JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #11 on: June 23, 2021, 04:57:23 PM » ISN'T IT BALOTELLI ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #12 on: June 24, 2021, 08:45:34 AM »



Not as good as some make him out to be but more important to England than some give him credit for



The is an argument we would be going home with the jocks had Southgate not gone with him.... 14 goals in his last 19 internationals..... tells u towersy didn't do his homework or whoever he got the quote off didn't do theirs!Not as good as some make him out to be but more important to England than some give him credit forThe is an argument we would be going home with the jocks had Southgate not gone with him.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:39:08 PM »



FLY ME TO THE MOON..... FUCK IT FLY ME TO THE TOP WITH THAT QUOTE TOWERS...





TOWERSY & NIGHTMARE COME TO MIND.... I HOPE IVE NOT GONE TOO EARLY WITH HIS ONE......FLY ME TO THE MOON..... FUCK IT FLY ME TO THE TOP WITH THAT QUOTE TOWERS...TOWERSY & NIGHTMARE COME TO MIND.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 401





Posts: 45 401 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:47:39 PM »







https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1020.25 Some cracking comments from red raws finest on here Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

headset

Online



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:34:26 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:47:39 PM







https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1020.25

Some cracking comments from red raws finest on here





Kenny will be having a mare asking towersy to leave the footie talk to others for now......



we don't want a rep of talking shite now do wee...

Kenny will be having a mare asking towersy to leave the footie talk to others for now......we don't want a rep of talking shite now do wee... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 788





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 788JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:01:53 PM » EL CAPITAN !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 788





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 788JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:25:22 AM » I KNOW A FEW PEOPLE WHO HAVE A HABIT OF PUTTING THEIR FOOT IN IT BUT . . . . Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 788





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 788JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:29:28 AM »



AND THEN THERE WAS THIS EXCLUSIVE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #24 on: Today at 09:46:49 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:29:28 AM





AND THEN THERE WAS THIS EXCLUSIVE !!!





FUCKING HELL.....



PEOPLE CAN'T EVEN DEFEND HIM AND SAY ITS A ONE-OFF

HE'S FULL OF FALSE INFO!!

SURELY HE MUST HAVE A BEST MATE WHO CAN HAVE WORD IN HES SHELL ABOUT BULLSHITING FUCKING HELL.....PEOPLE CAN'T EVEN DEFEND HIM AND SAY ITS A ONE-OFFHE'S FULL OF FALSE INFO!!SURELY HE MUST HAVE A BEST MATE WHO CAN HAVE WORD IN HES SHELL ABOUT BULLSHITING Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #26 on: Today at 11:43:27 AM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:30:26 AM









NOT SURE ABOUT TM's APPLES....... HE WILL HAVE TO ANSWER THAT ONE.....



CAN I ASK NICELY KENNY LAD .........IS THAT A BIG NIBBLE OR A BIG CHOMP FROM YOU......



ASKING FOR A FREIND...... NOT SURE ABOUT TM's APPLES....... HE WILL HAVE TO ANSWER THAT ONE.....CAN I ASK NICELY KENNY LAD .........IS THAT A BIG NIBBLE OR A BIG CHOMP FROM YOU......ASKING FOR A FREIND...... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Ben G



Online



Posts: 4 258





Mountain KingPosts: 4 258 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #27 on: Today at 12:32:22 PM » Without getting involved as I dont give a flying fuck .



Surely such a claim of copyright would mean 90% of the internet is in breach! Logged Tory Cunt

headset

Online



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #28 on: Today at 01:00:21 PM » Quote from: Ben G on Today at 12:32:22 PM Without getting involved as I dont give a flying fuck .



Surely such a claim of copyright would mean 90% of the internet is in breach!



ITS JUST KENNY PLAYING DAFT CUNTS.....TRYING TO FLEX HIS MUSCLES AND PROTECT HIS "STAR TURN"

FROM MAKING A BIGGER CUNT OF HIMSELF THAN HE ALREADY IS.....



ALL THIS POWER HAS GONE TO HIS HEAD SINCE HE LAUNCHED HIS BUSINESS VENTURE "RAW" TO THE WEB.....HE THINKS HE'S A INTERNET BIG NOISE NOW.....



HE'LL BE LOOKING TO FLOAT "RAW" ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE NEXT......



ITS JUST KENNY PLAYING DAFT CUNTS.....TRYING TO FLEX HIS MUSCLES AND PROTECT HIS "STAR TURN"FROM MAKING A BIGGER CUNT OF HIMSELF THAN HE ALREADY IS.....ALL THIS POWER HAS GONE TO HIS HEAD SINCE HE LAUNCHED HIS BUSINESS VENTURE "RAW" TO THE WEB.....HE THINKS HE'S A INTERNET BIG NOISE NOW.....HE'LL BE LOOKING TO FLOAT "RAW" ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE NEXT...... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 401





Posts: 45 401 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #29 on: Today at 01:14:53 PM »



I wonder if red raw have permission off Steve for using the smileys off here





Ben youre in BIG BIG TROUBLE nowI wonder if red raw have permission off Steve for using the smileys off here Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 16 788





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 788JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #30 on: Today at 01:16:23 PM » A LITTLE BIT OF POWER CAN GO TO SOME PEOPLE'S HEADS ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO DON'T HAVE A LOT GOING FOR THEM.



BUT I WOULDN'T BE TOO HARD ON KENNY AS I DON'T THINK HE'S IN THE BEST OF SHAPE AT THE MOMENT WHICH ISN'T NICE.



IT'S A PITY SOME PEOPLE CAN'T LIGHTEN UP A BIT. THAT WAS THE ATTRACTION OF THIS BOARD, IT WAS FUN AND A LAUGH !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

headset

Online



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #31 on: Today at 01:47:00 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 01:14:53 PM



I wonder if red raw have permission off Steve for using the smileys off here







Ben youre in BIG BIG TROUBLE nowI wonder if red raw have permission off Steve for using the smileys off here

VALID POINT CAPTAIN......... I LIKE TO STAY INDEPENTANT ON MOST MATTERS BUT I DONT LIKE KENS TONE OF VOICE LATELY ......HES GOING DOWN IN MY ESTIMATIONS BY THE DAY.....THATS SAID DESPITE MY BAN WHICH IVE NOW TAKEN ON THE CHIN.....



I DONT CONDONE THE THREATS OF LEGAL ACTION......ITS DIRTY AND SNIDEY....AND.WHILST I FIND TOWERSY FUN TO PLAY WITH.....IM ALSO SHOCKED THAT HE HIMSELF ATTACHES HIMSELF TO SUCH LOW MINDED PEOPLE GIVEN THE STREET LAWS HE OFTEN PRECHES TO US ALL...YOU CANT PREACH DOUBLE STANDARDS MR TOWERS....LOL



PS.....THATS UNLESS YOUR SNIDE YOURSELF!



VALID POINT CAPTAIN......... I LIKE TO STAY INDEPENTANT ON MOST MATTERS BUT I DONT LIKE KENS TONE OF VOICE LATELY ......HES GOING DOWN IN MY ESTIMATIONS BY THE DAY.....THATS SAID DESPITE MY BAN WHICH IVE NOW TAKEN ON THE CHIN.....I DONT CONDONE THE THREATS OF LEGAL ACTION......ITS DIRTY AND SNIDEY....AND.WHILST I FIND TOWERSY FUN TO PLAY WITH.....IM ALSO SHOCKED THAT HE HIMSELF ATTACHES HIMSELF TO SUCH LOW MINDED PEOPLE GIVEN THE STREET LAWS HE OFTEN PRECHES TO US ALL...YOU CANT PREACH DOUBLE STANDARDS MR TOWERS....LOLPS.....THATS UNLESS YOUR SNIDE YOURSELF! « Last Edit: Today at 01:52:23 PM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 445





Posts: 1 445 Re: STARLING !!! « Reply #32 on: Today at 01:57:07 PM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 01:16:23 PM A LITTLE BIT OF POWER CAN GO TO SOME PEOPLE'S HEADS ESPECIALLY THOSE WHO DON'T HAVE A LOT GOING FOR THEM.



BUT I WOULDN'T BE TOO HARD ON KENNY AS I DON'T THINK HE'S IN THE BEST OF SHAPE AT THE MOMENT WHICH ISN'T NICE.



IT'S A PITY SOME PEOPLE CAN'T LIGHTEN UP A BIT. THAT WAS THE ATTRACTION OF THIS BOARD, IT WAS FUN AND A LAUGH !!!



DONT LET HIM WIND YOU UP......HES ONLY PISSING ABOUT..... THEY MIGHT BE A BUNCH OF WANKERS ON RAW BUT THE WONT BE GRASSES.... DONT LET HIM WIND YOU UP......HES ONLY PISSING ABOUT..... THEY MIGHT BE A BUNCH OF WANKERS ON RAW BUT THE WONT BE GRASSES.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!