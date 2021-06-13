Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: STARLING !!!  (Read 899 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LeeTublin
Posts: 557


« Reply #1 on: June 13, 2021, 10:08:51 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM


The voice of reason. 
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2021, 10:17:27 PM »
 charles
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 434


« Reply #3 on: June 14, 2021, 07:00:35 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM


He knows his football towersy!!!.....at least he voiced his opinion......although I doubt it's his own work given the Marco Ballotelli comparison..... that's not towersy like  monkey

Then again it could be given he spelt his name wrong.... monkey
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: June 14, 2021, 09:40:26 AM »
  mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
Posts: 10 617

Superstar


« Reply #5 on: June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM »
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on  :wanker:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 395


« Reply #6 on: June 14, 2021, 10:16:29 AM »
Quote from: Minge on June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on  :wanker:


What drivel?


Hes only quoted someone elses drivel  mcl
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 1 434


« Reply #7 on: June 23, 2021, 11:30:26 AM »
This deserves a trip to the top today.........

Found the onion bag twice! :homer:
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: June 23, 2021, 12:05:21 PM »
THANK YOU, THANK YOU
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 763



« Reply #9 on: June 23, 2021, 02:49:02 PM »
Technically very weak, he is a 1 trick pony, without pace he's nothing.

Makes terrible decisions
El Capitan
Posts: 45 395


« Reply #10 on: June 23, 2021, 04:55:44 PM »
Marco Ballotelli 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #11 on: June 23, 2021, 04:57:23 PM »
ISN'T IT BALOTELLI ???   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 434


« Reply #12 on: June 24, 2021, 08:45:34 AM »
14 goals in his last 19 internationals..... tells u towersy didn't do his homework or whoever he got the quote off didn't do theirs!

Not as good as some make him out to be but more important to England than some give him credit for monkey

The is an argument we would be going home with the jocks had Southgate not gone with him.... :like:
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 434


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:39:08 PM »
I HOPE IVE NOT GONE TOO EARLY WITH HIS ONE......

FLY ME TO THE MOON..... FUCK IT FLY ME TO THE TOP WITH THAT QUOTE TOWERS...


TOWERSY & NIGHTMARE COME TO MIND....
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 434


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:47:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM



KRUGER....FREDDY KRUGER!!... monkey
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
Posts: 45 395


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 06:47:39 PM »
Some cracking comments from red raws finest on here  monkey



https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1020.25
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 1 434


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:54:45 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM


DON'T WORRY TOWERSY... ANOTHER COUPLE OF WEEKS AND THE TPOURNAMENT IS OVER THEN YOU CAN START TALKING FOOTBALL AGAIN........................  :basil:
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 434


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:34:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 06:47:39 PM
Some cracking comments from red raws finest on here  monkey



https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1020.25

 monkey

Kenny will be having a mare asking towersy to leave the footie talk to others for now......

we don't want a rep of talking shite now do wee...  monkey
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
Posts: 1 434


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:07:13 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM


 monkey

I shouldn't but after a text telling me i should  do it i will.......

If u know ...u know....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
Posts: 45 395


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 08:40:32 PM »
 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:01:53 PM »
EL CAPITAN !!!   mcl
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 434


« Reply #21 on: Today at 09:12:47 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 08:40:32 PM





FFS!


THE GIFT..........COME ON STEVE LET HIM BACK ON HERE!!
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #22 on: Today at 09:25:22 AM »
I KNOW A FEW PEOPLE WHO HAVE A HABIT OF PUTTING THEIR FOOT IN IT BUT . . . .
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:29:28 AM »
AND THEN THERE WAS THIS EXCLUSIVE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 434


« Reply #24 on: Today at 09:46:49 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 09:29:28 AM
AND THEN THERE WAS THIS EXCLUSIVE !!!



 lost

 FUCKING HELL.....

PEOPLE CAN'T EVEN DEFEND HIM AND SAY ITS A ONE-OFF
HE'S FULL OF FALSE INFO!!
SURELY HE MUST HAVE A BEST MATE WHO CAN HAVE WORD IN HES SHELL ABOUT BULLSHITING
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
