June 30, 2021, 10:18:38 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
STARLING !!!
Author
Topic: STARLING !!! (Read 899 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
STARLING !!!
«
on:
June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM »
LeeTublin
Posts: 557
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
June 13, 2021, 10:08:51 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
The voice of reason.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
June 13, 2021, 10:17:27 PM »
headset
Posts: 1 434
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
June 14, 2021, 07:00:35 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
He knows his football towersy!!!.....at least he voiced his opinion......although I doubt it's his own work given the Marco Ballotelli comparison..... that's not towersy like
Then again it could be given he spelt his name wrong....
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
June 14, 2021, 09:40:26 AM »
Minge
Posts: 10 617
Superstar
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM »
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on
El Capitan
Posts: 45 395
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
June 14, 2021, 10:16:29 AM »
Quote from: Minge on June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on
What drivel?
Hes only quoted someone elses drivel
headset
Posts: 1 434
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
June 23, 2021, 11:30:26 AM »
This deserves a trip to the top today.........
Found the onion bag twice!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
June 23, 2021, 12:05:21 PM »
THANK YOU, THANK YOU
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 763
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
June 23, 2021, 02:49:02 PM »
Technically very weak, he is a 1 trick pony, without pace he's nothing.
Makes terrible decisions
El Capitan
Posts: 45 395
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
June 23, 2021, 04:55:44 PM »
Marco Ballotelli
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
June 23, 2021, 04:57:23 PM »
ISN'T IT BALOTELLI ???
headset
Posts: 1 434
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
June 24, 2021, 08:45:34 AM »
14 goals in his last 19 internationals..... tells u towersy didn't do his homework or whoever he got the quote off didn't do theirs!
Not as good as some make him out to be but more important to England than some give him credit for
The is an argument we would be going home with the jocks had Southgate not gone with him....
headset
Posts: 1 434
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 06:39:08 PM »
I HOPE IVE NOT GONE TOO EARLY WITH HIS ONE......
FLY ME TO THE MOON..... FUCK IT FLY ME TO THE TOP WITH THAT QUOTE TOWERS...
TOWERSY & NIGHTMARE COME TO MIND....
headset
Posts: 1 434
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 06:47:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
KRUGER....FREDDY KRUGER!!...
El Capitan
Posts: 45 395
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 06:47:39 PM »
Some cracking comments from red raws finest on here
https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1020.25
headset
Posts: 1 434
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:45 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
DON'T WORRY TOWERSY... ANOTHER COUPLE OF WEEKS AND THE TPOURNAMENT IS OVER THEN YOU CAN START TALKING FOOTBALL AGAIN........................
headset
Posts: 1 434
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 07:34:26 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 06:47:39 PM
Some cracking comments from red raws finest on here
https://redroar.online/index.php?topic=1020.25
Kenny will be having a mare asking towersy to leave the footie talk to others for now......
we don't want a rep of talking shite now do wee...
headset
Posts: 1 434
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 08:07:13 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
I shouldn't but after a text telling me i should do it i will.......
If u know ...u know....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM
El Capitan
Posts: 45 395
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 08:40:32 PM »
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 10:01:53 PM »
EL CAPITAN !!!
headset
Posts: 1 434
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:12:47 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 08:40:32 PM
FFS!
THE GIFT..........COME ON STEVE LET HIM BACK ON HERE!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:25:22 AM »
I KNOW A FEW PEOPLE WHO HAVE A HABIT OF PUTTING THEIR FOOT IN IT BUT . . . .
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 782
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:29:28 AM »
AND THEN THERE WAS THIS EXCLUSIVE !!!
headset
Posts: 1 434
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 09:46:49 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 09:29:28 AM
AND THEN THERE WAS THIS EXCLUSIVE !!!
FUCKING HELL.....
PEOPLE CAN'T EVEN DEFEND HIM AND SAY ITS A ONE-OFF
HE'S FULL OF FALSE INFO!!
SURELY HE MUST HAVE A BEST MATE WHO CAN HAVE WORD IN HES SHELL ABOUT BULLSHITING
