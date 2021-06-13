Welcome,
June 23, 2021, 03:02:39 PM
STARLING !!!
Author
Topic: STARLING !!! (Read 444 times)
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
STARLING !!!
«
on:
June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LeeTublin
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
June 13, 2021, 10:08:51 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
The voice of reason.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
June 13, 2021, 10:17:27 PM »
headset
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
June 14, 2021, 07:00:35 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM
He knows his football towersy!!!.....at least he voiced his opinion......although I doubt it's his own work given the Marco Ballotelli comparison..... that's not towersy like
Then again it could be given he spelt his name wrong....
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
June 14, 2021, 09:40:26 AM »
Minge
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM »
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on
El Capitan
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
June 14, 2021, 10:16:29 AM »
Quote from: Minge on June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on
What drivel?
Hes only quoted someone elses drivel
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:30:26 AM »
This deserves a trip to the top today.........
Found the onion bag twice!
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:05:21 PM »
THANK YOU, THANK YOU
Wee_Willie
Re: STARLING !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:49:02 PM »
Technically very weak, he is a 1 trick pony, without pace he's nothing.
Makes terrible decisions
