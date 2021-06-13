Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 23, 2021, 03:02:39 PM
Author Topic: STARLING !!!  (Read 444 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 729


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LeeTublin
Posts: 557


« Reply #1 on: June 13, 2021, 10:08:51 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM


The voice of reason. 
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 729


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2021, 10:17:27 PM »
 charles
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 368


« Reply #3 on: June 14, 2021, 07:00:35 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 03:16:41 PM


He knows his football towersy!!!.....at least he voiced his opinion......although I doubt it's his own work given the Marco Ballotelli comparison..... that's not towersy like  monkey

Then again it could be given he spelt his name wrong.... monkey
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 729


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: June 14, 2021, 09:40:26 AM »
  mick
Minge
Posts: 10 615

Superstar


« Reply #5 on: June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM »
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on  :wanker:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 366


« Reply #6 on: June 14, 2021, 10:16:29 AM »
Quote from: Minge on June 14, 2021, 09:43:43 AM
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on  :wanker:


What drivel?


Hes only quoted someone elses drivel  mcl
headset
Posts: 1 368


« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:30:26 AM »
This deserves a trip to the top today.........

Found the onion bag twice! :homer:
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 729


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:05:21 PM »
THANK YOU, THANK YOU
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 760



« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:49:02 PM »
Technically very weak, he is a 1 trick pony, without pace he's nothing.

Makes terrible decisions
