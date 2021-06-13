Welcome,
June 14, 2021, 10:44:34 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
STARLING !!!
Author
Topic: STARLING !!! (Read 221 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 667
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
STARLING !!!
Yesterday
Yesterday at 03:16:41 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LeeTublin
Posts: 551
Re: STARLING !!!
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:08:51 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 03:16:41 PM
The voice of reason.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 667
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
Yesterday
Yesterday at 10:17:27 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 294
Re: STARLING !!!
Today
Today at 07:00:35 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 03:16:41 PM
He knows his football towersy!!!.....at least he voiced his opinion......although I doubt it's his own work given the Marco Ballotelli comparison..... that's not towersy like
Then again it could be given he spelt his name wrong....
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 667
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: STARLING !!!
Today
Today at 09:40:26 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
Posts: 10 611
Superstar
Re: STARLING !!!
Today
Today at 09:43:43 AM
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on
El Capitan
Posts: 45 342
Re: STARLING !!!
Today
Today at 10:16:29 AM
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 09:43:43 AM
You need a fucking bat, queer cunt
I bet you actually wank over lids , fucking wrong-un .
You need deleting from this and any other forum you spout your fucking drivel on
What drivel?
Hes only quoted someone elses drivel
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
