Another 4 weeks
« on: June 13, 2021, 10:07:13 AM »
Looking likely before the remaining restrictions are lifted. Big drive on vaccinations again.

Re: Another 4 weeks
« Reply #1 on: June 13, 2021, 10:16:50 AM »
I'm not happy with that but can live with it providing that is the end.....

My concern is it will be winter before long and well all be told to get 'back in' the hutch again.

With some new winter version on the go.....

Re: Another 4 weeks
« Reply #2 on: June 13, 2021, 10:21:33 AM »
Id rather the extra 4 weeks, get the vaccinations rolled out and that be the end of it.

Re: Another 4 weeks
« Reply #3 on: June 13, 2021, 10:31:57 AM »
You can never be sure until you know the exact numbers of people that are refusing the jab.....

They could be the loose cannons in all this further down the line....

They could be the loose cannons in all this further down the line....

Re: Another 4 weeks
« Reply #5 on: June 14, 2021, 06:49:32 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 13, 2021, 01:00:57 PM
Quote from: headset on June 13, 2021, 10:31:57 AM
You can never be sure until you know the exact numbers of people that are refusing the jab.....

They could be the loose cannons in all this further down the line....

They could be the loose cannons in all this further down the line....













I was to be fair at the time out me tree-house.....i'd just dropped me bomb of billy to sort us out from the night before.....



I was to be fair at the time out me tree-house.....i'd just dropped me bomb of billy to sort us out from the night before.....

What I was trying to say those refusing a vaccination if in big numbers could still crash the NHS and delay other serious appointments which could affect us all in some way...... granted it might not cause another lockdown....... the moral of the story is don't do drugs kids!! and get the fucking jab...

Re: Another 4 weeks
« Reply #6 on: June 14, 2021, 01:05:36 PM »
My son and his fiancee have postponed their wedding day 3 times because of this shit.

Hopefully he relaxes this portion on the 21st

Hopefully he relaxes this portion on the 21st Logged