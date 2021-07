Inglorious_Basterd

Posts: 507Au revoir, Shosanna!





Posts: 507Au revoir, Shosanna! Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team? « on: June 12, 2021, 06:57:11 PM » Firstly, the manager is a soft, left wing fanny boy of the highest order.



Secondly, the team is made up of a group of players which are essentially a bunch of cunts.

Re: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team? « Reply #7 on: June 13, 2021, 04:25:16 AM »



I only wish the country was open the scots would have flooded London on Friday



For some soapy bubble....

You got to follow your country in any tournament ......It's tradition whether youre shite or not....I only wish the country was open the scots would have flooded London on FridayFor some soapy bubble.... « Last Edit: June 13, 2021, 04:27:09 AM by headset »

Re: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team? « Reply #10 on: June 14, 2021, 09:26:20 AM » Quote from: Robbso on June 13, 2021, 10:09:32 AM

Can you imagine England actually winning it and these miserable fecker getting upset

With a bit of luck this is possible , weve deffo got the talent in this squad to piss it .

Yes some teams have the super individuals that can win a game on their ownbut generally that dosnt happen and weve a group who work as a group not far behind .

With a bit of luck this is possible , weve deffo got the talent in this squad to piss it .Yes some teams have the super individuals that can win a game on their ownbut generally that dosnt happen and weve a group who work as a group not far behind .Id rather have that than one superstar everytime