Can you imagine England actually winning it and these miserable fecker getting upset

With a bit of luck this is possible , weve deffo got the talent in this squad to piss it .

Yes some teams have the super individuals that can win a game on their ownbut generally that dosnt happen and weve a group who work as a group not far behind .

Id rather have that than one superstar everytime

Semi finals and final all at Wembley. Its practically a home tournament