June 13, 2021, 04:32:49 AM
Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team?
Author
Topic: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team? (Read 124 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Offline
Posts: 504
Au revoir, Shosanna!
Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:57:11 PM »
Firstly, the manager is a soft, left wing fanny boy of the highest order.
Secondly, the team is made up of a group of players which are essentially a bunch of cunts.

Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 054
Re: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:48:35 PM »
So much happiness
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 402
Re: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:50:20 PM »
Totally agree mate and on Wednesdays match against the Scots what whe have in skill. The the Scots will match in desire,grit and determination.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 15 054
Re: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:24:52 PM »
Good job we play them on fucking Friday then
Mickgaz
Offline
Posts: 402
Re: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:24:11 PM »
Ha ha yeah just checked show you how much interest I have in it
Tintin
Offline
Posts: 448
Re: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:02:26 PM »
For the first time in my life, I couldn't give a shit about them
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 609
Superstar
Re: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:37 PM »
Why
, because we are fucking English you daft cunt
headset
Online
Posts: 1 273
Re: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:25:16 AM »
You got to follow your country in any tournament ......It's tradition whether youre shite or not....
I only wish the country was open the scots would have flooded London on Friday
For some soapy bubble....
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 04:27:09 AM by headset
»

