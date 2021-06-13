If a rat were to walk in here right now as I'm talking, would you treat it to a saucer of your delicious milk?

Firstly, the manager is a soft, left wing fanny boy of the highest order. Secondly, the team is made up of a group of players which are essentially a bunch of cunts.

Totally agree mate and on Wednesdays match against the Scots what whe have in skill. The the Scots will match in desire,grit and determination.

Good job we play them on fucking Friday then

Ha ha yeah just checked show you how much interest I have in it

For the first time in my life, I couldn't give a shit about them

Why, because we are fucking English you daft cunt