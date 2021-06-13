Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Why do some people show so much interest in the England (National) team?  (Read 124 times)
Inglorious_Basterd
Posts: 504


Au revoir, Shosanna!


« on: Yesterday at 06:57:11 PM »
Firstly, the manager is a soft, left wing fanny boy of the highest order.

Secondly, the team is made up of a group of players which are essentially a bunch of cunts.
Robbso
Posts: 15 054


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:48:35 PM »
So much happiness 
Mickgaz
Posts: 402


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:50:20 PM »
Totally agree mate and on Wednesdays match against the Scots what whe have in skill. The the Scots will match in desire,grit and determination.
Robbso
Posts: 15 054


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:24:52 PM »
Good job we play them on fucking Friday then
Mickgaz
Posts: 402


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:24:11 PM »
Ha ha yeah just checked show you how much interest I have in it   :chrisk:
Tintin
Posts: 448


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:02:26 PM »
For the first time in my life, I couldn't give a shit about them BLM
Minge
Posts: 10 609

« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:09:37 PM »
Why  , because we are fucking English you daft cunt
headset
Posts: 1 273


« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:25:16 AM »
You got to follow your country in any tournament ......It's tradition whether youre shite or not.... :like:

I only wish the country was open the scots would have flooded London on Friday

For some soapy bubble.... :like:  monkey
