June 21, 2021, 10:31:28 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
Author
Topic: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor.... (Read 1191 times)
Archie Stevens
A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
on:
June 12, 2021, 06:48:01 PM
...walk into a pub.
What's the rest of the joke?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #1 on:
June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.
Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.
El Capitan
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #2 on:
June 12, 2021, 07:04:12 PM
No Rob Key lookalike?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #3 on:
June 12, 2021, 07:11:25 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on June 12, 2021, 07:04:12 PM
No Rob Key lookalike?
I wish I knew what that meant.
headset
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #4 on:
June 13, 2021, 05:37:03 AM
Some kind of ring or cult?!?.......
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
jack inoff
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #5 on:
June 14, 2021, 03:00:48 PM
Not ITK enough to understand this thread
I do know Liddle Towers must be the hoolie
That happens to be Boro's worst kept secret
calamity
Crabamity
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #6 on:
June 14, 2021, 04:15:50 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.
Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.
Was the tentative experimentation one of says characters leaning over the bar while the other one slips a finger into his backside, both just joking around of course, but then there eyes meet and the rest is history
Archie Stevens
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #7 on:
June 14, 2021, 09:57:16 PM
....one pipes up "here lads. Who gives you the biggest bonk on"?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #8 on:
June 15, 2021, 12:18:02 AM
Quote from: calamity on June 14, 2021, 04:15:50 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.
Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.
Was the tentative experimentation one of says characters leaning over the bar while the other one slips a finger into his backside, both just joking around of course, but then there eyes meet and the rest is history
Larfed :alf
headset
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #9 on:
June 15, 2021, 03:33:32 PM
"pipe" smokers in the house .....
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
calamity
Crabamity
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #10 on:
June 15, 2021, 11:02:17 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 15, 2021, 12:18:02 AM
Quote from: calamity on June 14, 2021, 04:15:50 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.
Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.
Was the tentative experimentation one of says characters leaning over the bar while the other one slips a finger into his backside, both just joking around of course, but then there eyes meet and the rest is history
Larfed :alf
Guy guy is still wanking
El Capitan
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #11 on:
June 19, 2021, 08:29:01 PM
22 posts on the red raw home page 18 of them started by admin
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #12 on:
June 19, 2021, 09:41:27 PM
Counsellor Kenna flipping his lid pretty quickly there!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
LeeTublin
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 08:30:04 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 19, 2021, 08:29:01 PM
22 posts on the red raw home page 18 of them started by admin
19 hes started one about you now.
headset
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 08:47:32 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 19, 2021, 08:29:01 PM
22 posts on the red raw home page 18 of them started by admin
They might like the sound of their own voice!
That cunt Ken muted mine.....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 361
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:14:20 AM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Yesterday
at 08:30:04 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on June 19, 2021, 08:29:01 PM
22 posts on the red raw home page 18 of them started by admin
19 hes started one about you now.
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:13 AM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 08:47:32 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on June 19, 2021, 08:29:01 PM
22 posts on the red raw home page 18 of them started by admin
They might like the sound of their own voice!
That cunt Ken muted mine.....
Yes, hes sooo ASSERTIVE isnt he?
LeeTublin
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 08:14:48 PM »
Ken seems harmless enough i think its maybe time to give him a break. Needs to stop looking in here mind for his own sanity.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 08:31:47 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 08:14:48 PM
Ken seems harmless enough i think its maybe time to give him a break. Needs to stop looking in here mind for his own sanity.
I met old Nekky back in 2013. He smelled like a starling cloaca, if I remember correctly.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 09:09:42 PM »
Quote from: LeeTublin on
Today
at 08:14:48 PM
Ken seems harmless enough i think its maybe time to give him a break. Needs to stop looking in here mind for his own sanity.
Yes, hes only going to see bait catapaulted onto the water.
El Capitan
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 09:15:17 PM »
I see Nekkers is still convinced I was BRUCE
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:20:19 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 09:15:17 PM
I see Nekkers is still convinced I was BRUCE
Nekky is convinced he's the Messiah. ALL HAIL AT THE ALTAR OF NEKKY.
