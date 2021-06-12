Welcome,
June 19, 2021, 09:59:55 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
Author
Topic: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor.... (Read 906 times)
Archie Stevens
A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
on:
June 12, 2021, 06:48:01 PM »
...walk into a pub.
What's the rest of the joke?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #1 on:
June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM »
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.
Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.
El Capitan
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #2 on:
June 12, 2021, 07:04:12 PM »
No Rob Key lookalike?
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #3 on:
June 12, 2021, 07:11:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 12, 2021, 07:04:12 PM
No Rob Key lookalike?
I wish I knew what that meant.
headset
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #4 on:
June 13, 2021, 05:37:03 AM »
Some kind of ring or cult?!?.......
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
jack inoff
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #5 on:
June 14, 2021, 03:00:48 PM »
Not ITK enough to understand this thread
I do know Liddle Towers must be the hoolie
That happens to be Boro's worst kept secret
calamity
Crabamity
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #6 on:
June 14, 2021, 04:15:50 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.
Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.
Was the tentative experimentation one of says characters leaning over the bar while the other one slips a finger into his backside, both just joking around of course, but then there eyes meet and the rest is history
Archie Stevens
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #7 on:
June 14, 2021, 09:57:16 PM »
....one pipes up "here lads. Who gives you the biggest bonk on"?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #8 on:
June 15, 2021, 12:18:02 AM »
Quote from: calamity on June 14, 2021, 04:15:50 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.
Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.
Was the tentative experimentation one of says characters leaning over the bar while the other one slips a finger into his backside, both just joking around of course, but then there eyes meet and the rest is history
Larfed :alf
headset
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #9 on:
June 15, 2021, 03:33:32 PM »
"pipe" smokers in the house .....
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
calamity
Crabamity
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #10 on:
June 15, 2021, 11:02:17 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 15, 2021, 12:18:02 AM
Quote from: calamity on June 14, 2021, 04:15:50 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.
Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.
Was the tentative experimentation one of says characters leaning over the bar while the other one slips a finger into his backside, both just joking around of course, but then there eyes meet and the rest is history
Larfed :alf
Guy guy is still wanking
El Capitan
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:29:01 PM »
22 posts on the red raw home page 18 of them started by admin
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Re: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:41:27 PM »
Counsellor Kenna flipping his lid pretty quickly there!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
