June 16, 2021, 02:38:37 AM
Author Topic: A club singer, a plastic hoolie and a counsellor....  (Read 736 times)
Archie Stevens
Posts: 296


« on: June 12, 2021, 06:48:01 PM »
...walk into a pub.



What's the rest of the joke?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 778


Bugger.


« Reply #1 on: June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM »
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.

Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 346


« Reply #2 on: June 12, 2021, 07:04:12 PM »
No Rob Key lookalike?   
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 778


Bugger.


« Reply #3 on: June 12, 2021, 07:11:25 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 12, 2021, 07:04:12 PM
No Rob Key lookalike?   

I wish I knew what that meant.
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #4 on: June 13, 2021, 05:37:03 AM »
Some kind of ring or cult?!?....... oleary
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
jack inoff
Posts: 177


« Reply #5 on: June 14, 2021, 03:00:48 PM »
Not ITK enough to understand this thread
I do know Liddle Towers must be the hoolie
That happens to be Boro's worst kept secret
calamity
Posts: 8 371

Crabamity


« Reply #6 on: June 14, 2021, 04:15:50 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.

Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.

Was the tentative experimentation one of says characters leaning over the bar while the other one slips a finger into his backside, both just joking around of course, but then there eyes meet and the rest is history  :alf:
Archie Stevens
Posts: 296


« Reply #7 on: June 14, 2021, 09:57:16 PM »
....one pipes up "here lads. Who gives you the biggest bonk on"?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 803



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:18:02 AM »
Quote from: calamity on June 14, 2021, 04:15:50 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.

Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.

Was the tentative experimentation one of says characters leaning over the bar while the other one slips a finger into his backside, both just joking around of course, but then there eyes meet and the rest is history  :alf:

Larfed  :alf 
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 03:33:32 PM »
"pipe" smokers in the house .....
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
calamity
Posts: 8 371

Crabamity


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:02:17 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 12:18:02 AM
Quote from: calamity on June 14, 2021, 04:15:50 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on June 12, 2021, 06:59:53 PM
It starts with tentative experimentation with man-on-man oral pleasure, followed by restraining orders, cease and desist orders and a short article in The Gazette.

Ends with full on, no holds barred anal pleasure.

Was the tentative experimentation one of says characters leaning over the bar while the other one slips a finger into his backside, both just joking around of course, but then there eyes meet and the rest is history  :alf:

Larfed  :alf 

Guy guy is still wanking  :alf:
