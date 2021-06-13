Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 13, 2021, 04:32:43 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: DIMMOCKY !!!  (Read 99 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 650



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 06:28:08 PM »
JUST WATCHING THIS GARDENING PROGRAMME ON TV RIGHT NOW STARRING CHARLIE DIMMOCK.

BY SHE'S PILED ON THE PORK HASN'T SHE !!!   

JUST THINK IF YOU'D MARRIED HER WHEN SHE WAS QUITE NICE AND THEN SHE JOINED JUST EAT AND ENDED UP LIKE THIS !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 273


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:34:50 PM »
Would you have a little go after a drink though TM?
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 650



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:42:29 PM »
I'VE DONE DAFTER THINGS !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 338


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:45:20 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 06:42:29 PM
I'VE DONE DAFTER THINGS !!!   

 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 273


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:20:39 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 06:42:29 PM
I'VE DONE DAFTER THINGS !!!   

 monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 