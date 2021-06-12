Welcome,
June 16, 2021, 02:38:30 AM
Eriksen
Author
Topic: Eriksen (Read 854 times)
Robbso
Eriksen
Fucking hell that doesnt look good
El Capitan
Re: Erikson
Awful scenes
Absolutely shocking from the cameramen and director showing them trying to resuscitate him
headset
Re: Erikson
Seems to be alive anyhow and on a stretcher now so that's a good sign.....
Robbso
Re: Erikson
In hospital and stable. Hopefully he pulls through
Mickgaz
Re: Eriksen
BBC at its finest not panning away typical from the hypocrites
Robbso
Re: Eriksen
KillingJoke
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: Mickgaz on June 12, 2021, 07:44:15 PM
BBC at its finest not panning away typical from the hypocrites
BBC used a feed from a host broadcaster (sometimes called a world feed). The BBC producers and directors wouldn't have a plan for what happened, they could have thrown back to the studio earlier but you can't predict what images will be shown on the feed from source, you just have to roll with it. They'd have been in bits wondering what to do. Even the trails/promos they eventually left MOTD with to get to some filler BBC material weren't great but no broadcaster would have a plan in place for that.
Cooper671
Re: Eriksen
Ive witnessed the same up close and it was awful
At leeds festival early morning lad in my camp collapsed out of nothing.... another pulled his tongue out... medics turned up CPR and bags of adrenaline. That failed and they shocked him about 5 times and got him going. Was scariest thing ive ever saw. He was ex army with a underlying heart condition didnt know about that just kicked off.
He now has a pacemaker fitted
T_Bone
Re: Eriksen
Glad the lad is on the mend
Hopefully he be able to play in some of the remaining games.
Be a great story if he does and Denmark do well.
monkeyman
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: T_Bone on June 13, 2021, 07:35:25 AM
Glad the lad is on the mend
Hopefully he be able to play in some of the remaining games.
Be a great story if he does and Denmark do well.
I VERY MUCH DOUBT HE WILL TAKE PART NOW
headset
Re: Eriksen
Yes, he won't be playing for a while....
U get two weeks for a head injury..... it will be longer if it's a ticker problem...
Tournament over for him,
Tortured_Mind
Re: Eriksen
I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THERE IS ZERO CHANCE OF HIM PLAYING AND HE MIGHT HAVE TO GIVE THE GAME UP !!!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 08:29:44 AM
I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THERE IS ZERO CHANCE OF HIM PLAYING AND HE MIGHT HAVE TO GIVE THE GAME UP !!!
Is clearly the more likely option ffs
Robbso
Re: Eriksen
Hes lucky to be alive, next to no chance of resuming his career
El Capitan
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: T_Bone on June 13, 2021, 07:35:25 AM
Hopefully he be able to play in some of the remaining games.
FFS
Tortured_Mind
Re: Eriksen
⚰
⚰
Snoozy
Re: Eriksen
Had the jab on 30th May apparently. Just saying like
LeeTublin
Re: Eriksen
He hasnt been vaccinated.
LeeTublin
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 02:36:16 PM
⚰
⚰
What a clown he is.
Robbso
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: Snoozy on June 13, 2021, 06:35:46 PM
Had the jab on 30th May apparently. Just saying like
What are you just saying?
El Capitan
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: LeeTublin on June 13, 2021, 08:10:45 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 02:36:16 PM
⚰
⚰
What a clown he is.
ITK lids
What a fucking embarrassment
LeeTublin
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: El Capitan on June 13, 2021, 10:34:44 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on June 13, 2021, 08:10:45 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 02:36:16 PM
⚰
⚰
What a clown he is.
ITK lids
What a fucking embarrassment
Calling TM over there again leopards never change their spots that Coulby must be a right barrel of laughs.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: LeeTublin on June 13, 2021, 08:01:22 PM
He hasnt been vaccinated.
Eeeeeeee
headset
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 02:36:16 PM
⚰
⚰
Mr Seeker...... Attention Seeker...
FFS I HOPE IT WAS WRONG..... yeh right O...... U mean u never had a clue to start with...
Coz you're a bull nut......
Had he pegged it he would have been blowing his horn now as ITK....
I know lets have a game simple simon..... Towersy you can go first !......
Keep them coming TM.... the raw lads wont call him out.....
headset
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 13, 2021, 11:41:55 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on June 13, 2021, 08:01:22 PM
He hasnt been vaccinated.
Eeeeeeee
I hope that was tongue in cheek Lee....
jack inoff
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on June 13, 2021, 02:36:16 PM
⚰
⚰
More bad taste reporting from the boro hooligan L/Towers.
I see he has the title of moderator FFS.
You would expect a board moderator to run with facts not put possible rumours out there
Simpleton at best
El Capitan
Re: Eriksen
In fairness to Red Raw, 12 of the 13 posters are moderators
headset
Re: Eriksen
Quote from: El Capitan on June 14, 2021, 03:37:13 PM
In fairness to Red Raw, 12 of the 13 posters are moderators
Far from me to butt in but I bet the board owner has nightmares when it comes to staff appraisals....
The plus side to that I bet staff training is a good crack providing the venue is up to scratch and with a free bar.
calamity
Re: Eriksen
Presume Snoozy saw the reports on the links between vaccinations and myocarditis
