June 14, 2021
Topic: Eriksen
Robbso
Posts: 15 067


June 12, 2021, 05:45:13 PM
Fucking hell that doesnt look good souey
Last Edit: June 12, 2021, 06:40:33 PM by Robbso
El Capitan
Posts: 45 340


Reply #1 on: June 12, 2021, 05:59:56 PM
Awful scenes  lost


Absolutely shocking from the cameramen and director showing them trying to resuscitate him  :wanker:
headset
Posts: 1 282


Reply #2 on: June 12, 2021, 06:33:19 PM
Seems to be alive anyhow and on a stretcher now so that's a good sign..... :like:
Robbso
Posts: 15 067


Reply #3 on: June 12, 2021, 06:35:36 PM
In hospital and stable. Hopefully he pulls through :pope2:
Mickgaz
Posts: 403


Reply #4 on: June 12, 2021, 07:44:15 PM
BBC at its finest not panning away typical from the hypocrites
Robbso
Posts: 15 067


Reply #5 on: June 12, 2021, 07:47:17 PM
 souey
KillingJoke
Posts: 115


Reply #6 on: June 12, 2021, 09:51:54 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on June 12, 2021, 07:44:15 PM
BBC at its finest not panning away typical from the hypocrites

BBC used a feed from a host broadcaster (sometimes called a world feed). The BBC producers and directors wouldn't have a plan for what happened, they could have thrown back to the studio earlier but you can't predict what images will be shown on the feed from source, you just have to roll with it. They'd have been in bits wondering what to do. Even the trails/promos they eventually left MOTD with to get to some filler BBC material weren't great but no broadcaster would have a plan in place for that.
Cooper671
Posts: 82


Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:56:35 AM
Ive witnessed the same up close and it was awful

At leeds festival early morning lad in my camp collapsed out of nothing.... another pulled his tongue out... medics turned up CPR and bags of adrenaline. That failed and they shocked him about  5 times and got him going. Was scariest thing ive ever saw. He was ex army with a underlying heart condition didnt know about that just kicked off.

He now has a pacemaker fitted 
T_Bone
Posts: 2 198


Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:35:25 AM
Glad the lad is on the mend  :like:

Hopefully he be able to play in some of the remaining games.

Be a great story if he does and Denmark do well.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 674


Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:53:39 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:35:25 AM
Glad the lad is on the mend  :like:

Hopefully he be able to play in some of the remaining games.

Be a great story if he does and Denmark do well.
I VERY MUCH DOUBT HE WILL TAKE PART NOW  klins
headset
Posts: 1 282


Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:26:22 AM
Yes, he won't be playing for a while....
U get two weeks for a head injury..... it will be longer if it's a ticker problem...
Tournament over for him,
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 665


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:29:44 AM
I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THERE IS ZERO CHANCE OF HIM PLAYING AND HE MIGHT HAVE TO GIVE THE GAME UP !!!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 802



Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:51:31 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 08:29:44 AM
I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THERE IS ZERO CHANCE OF HIM PLAYING AND HE MIGHT HAVE TO GIVE THE GAME UP !!!

Is clearly the more likely option ffs
Robbso
Posts: 15 067


Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:04:31 AM
Hes lucky to be alive, next to no chance of resuming his career  lost
El Capitan
Posts: 45 340


Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:56:02 AM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:35:25 AM

Hopefully he be able to play in some of the remaining games.




FFS  rava
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 665


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:36:16 PM

              ⚰
          
             :jackanory:
Snoozy
Posts: 479


Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:35:46 PM
Had the jab on 30th May apparently. Just saying like
LeeTublin
Posts: 551


Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:01:22 PM
He hasnt been vaccinated.
LeeTublin
Posts: 551


Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 08:10:45 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 02:36:16 PM

              ⚰
          
             :jackanory:

What a clown he is. 
Robbso
Posts: 15 067


Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:09:18 PM
Quote from: Snoozy on Yesterday at 06:35:46 PM
Had the jab on 30th May apparently. Just saying like
What are you just saying?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 340


Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 08:10:45 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 02:36:16 PM

              ⚰
          
             :jackanory:

What a clown he is. 




ITK lids



What a fucking embarrassment
LeeTublin
Posts: 551


Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:08:39 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:34:44 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 08:10:45 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 02:36:16 PM

              ⚰
          
             :jackanory:

What a clown he is. 




ITK lids



What a fucking embarrassment

Calling TM over there again leopards never change their spots that Coulby must be a right barrel of laughs.   :duh:
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 16 665


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:36:00 PM
THEY SEEM TO THINK I WORK IN MENTAL HEALTH. SHOWS HOW MUCH THEY KNOW. COMMENT COPY AND PASTED FROM DM !!!   
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 802



Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:41:55 PM
Quote from: LeeTublin on Yesterday at 08:01:22 PM
He hasnt been vaccinated.

 souey souey souey souey Eeeeeeee
