Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 067





Posts: 15 067 Eriksen « on: June 12, 2021, 05:45:13 PM » Fucking hell that doesnt look good « Last Edit: June 12, 2021, 06:40:33 PM by Robbso » Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 340





Posts: 45 340 Re: Erikson « Reply #1 on: June 12, 2021, 05:59:56 PM »





Absolutely shocking from the cameramen and director showing them trying to resuscitate him Awful scenesAbsolutely shocking from the cameramen and director showing them trying to resuscitate him Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 282





Posts: 1 282 Re: Erikson « Reply #2 on: June 12, 2021, 06:33:19 PM »

Seems to be alive anyhow and on a stretcher now so that's a good sign..... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 067





Posts: 15 067 Re: Erikson « Reply #3 on: June 12, 2021, 06:35:36 PM » In hospital and stable. Hopefully he pulls through Logged

Mickgaz

Offline



Posts: 403





Posts: 403 Re: Eriksen « Reply #4 on: June 12, 2021, 07:44:15 PM » BBC at its finest not panning away typical from the hypocrites Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 067





Posts: 15 067 Re: Eriksen « Reply #5 on: June 12, 2021, 07:47:17 PM » Logged

KillingJoke

Offline



Posts: 115





Posts: 115 Re: Eriksen « Reply #6 on: June 12, 2021, 09:51:54 PM » Quote from: Mickgaz on June 12, 2021, 07:44:15 PM BBC at its finest not panning away typical from the hypocrites



BBC used a feed from a host broadcaster (sometimes called a world feed). The BBC producers and directors wouldn't have a plan for what happened, they could have thrown back to the studio earlier but you can't predict what images will be shown on the feed from source, you just have to roll with it. They'd have been in bits wondering what to do. Even the trails/promos they eventually left MOTD with to get to some filler BBC material weren't great but no broadcaster would have a plan in place for that. BBC used a feed from a host broadcaster (sometimes called a world feed). The BBC producers and directors wouldn't have a plan for what happened, they could have thrown back to the studio earlier but you can't predict what images will be shown on the feed from source, you just have to roll with it. They'd have been in bits wondering what to do. Even the trails/promos they eventually left MOTD with to get to some filler BBC material weren't great but no broadcaster would have a plan in place for that. Logged

Cooper671

Offline



Posts: 82





Posts: 82 Re: Eriksen « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:56:35 AM » Ive witnessed the same up close and it was awful



At leeds festival early morning lad in my camp collapsed out of nothing.... another pulled his tongue out... medics turned up CPR and bags of adrenaline. That failed and they shocked him about 5 times and got him going. Was scariest thing ive ever saw. He was ex army with a underlying heart condition didnt know about that just kicked off.



He now has a pacemaker fitted Logged

T_Bone

Offline



Posts: 2 198





Posts: 2 198 Re: Eriksen « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:35:25 AM »



Hopefully he be able to play in some of the remaining games.



Be a great story if he does and Denmark do well. Glad the lad is on the mendHopefully he be able to play in some of the remaining games.Be a great story if he does and Denmark do well. Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 11 674





Posts: 11 674 Re: Eriksen « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:53:39 AM » Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 07:35:25 AM



Hopefully he be able to play in some of the remaining games.



Be a great story if he does and Denmark do well.

Glad the lad is on the mendHopefully he be able to play in some of the remaining games.Be a great story if he does and Denmark do well. I VERY MUCH DOUBT HE WILL TAKE PART NOW Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 282





Posts: 1 282 Re: Eriksen « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:26:22 AM » Yes, he won't be playing for a while....

U get two weeks for a head injury..... it will be longer if it's a ticker problem...

Tournament over for him,

Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 665





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 665JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Eriksen « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:29:44 AM » I WOULD HAVE THOUGHT THERE IS ZERO CHANCE OF HIM PLAYING AND HE MIGHT HAVE TO GIVE THE GAME UP !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 15 067





Posts: 15 067 Re: Eriksen « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:04:31 AM » Hes lucky to be alive, next to no chance of resuming his career Logged

Tortured_Mind

Offline



Posts: 16 665





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 16 665JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Eriksen « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:36:16 PM » ⚰

⚰



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:39:49 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Snoozy

Offline



Posts: 479





Posts: 479 Re: Eriksen « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 06:35:46 PM » Had the jab on 30th May apparently. Just saying like Logged

LeeTublin

Offline



Posts: 551





Posts: 551 Re: Eriksen « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 08:01:22 PM » He hasnt been vaccinated. Logged