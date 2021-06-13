BBC at its finest not panning away typical from the hypocrites
BBC used a feed from a host broadcaster (sometimes called a world feed). The BBC producers and directors wouldn't have a plan for what happened, they could have thrown back to the studio earlier but you can't predict what images will be shown on the feed from source, you just have to roll with it. They'd have been in bits wondering what to do. Even the trails/promos they eventually left MOTD with to get to some filler BBC material weren't great but no broadcaster would have a plan in place for that.