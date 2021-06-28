Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
August 11, 2021, 06:26:18 AM
Author Topic: Its here the Euros!!  (Read 3314 times)
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #50 on: June 28, 2021, 07:32:29 PM
BOOM...... FIFTY UP!!  :beer:


Hope you like this next video.....  monkey monkey


2WW + 1WC.....  :homer:




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf-SC-dfY0E
Logged
calamity
Posts: 8 393

Crabamity


Reply #51 on: June 28, 2021, 11:12:19 PM
Your France prediction is out the window old lad  BLM
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #52 on: June 29, 2021, 05:07:52 AM
Quote from: calamity on June 28, 2021, 11:12:19 PM
Your France prediction is out the window old lad  BLM

Happen it is lad.......Not bad from England's point of view....

It now ramps up the need to beat the Germans today.... which won't be easy.....

I think it's anyone's tournament now Italy England final sounds good to me ... :like:
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #53 on: June 29, 2021, 05:11:48 AM
Taking you back in time.......with this antham.... old skool is the best skool.....

Fingers crossed we see a different outcome tonight....

It's coming home.....Southgate, you're the one!!

Sing it with pride.....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMGj6nv22HE



ENGLAND!!
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #54 on: June 29, 2021, 05:22:03 AM
U couldn't have an England Germany match day without

a good old sing song......... it would be rude not to play this one today!!!

LOUD AND PROUD TONIGHT AND DON'T FORGET TO MAKE SURE YOU FLY THEM FLAGS WITH PRIDE!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFncMRV1kzg
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #55 on: June 29, 2021, 05:28:09 AM
The last one from me this morning......

This one goes out to any lads who will be looking for a tear up.... mcl

I leave you with the chair throwers in action...... monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd5pDgSGHic
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #56 on: June 29, 2021, 03:12:08 PM
WAKEY WAKEY CREW......TIME TO GET YOU ALL IN THE MOOD!


FOR THOSE THAT DONT LIKE FOOTIE SONGS ITS ALL-INCLUSIVE ON HERE!!


LET US START YOU OFF WITH THIS ONE.........

No words so just Whistle along crew....... :like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJun5ziotfw

ENGLAND!!
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #57 on: June 29, 2021, 03:29:06 PM
TIME TO GET YOUR FEET TAPPING WITH THIS ONE........

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On-UMchA1JI
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #58 on: June 30, 2021, 11:04:10 AM
i suppose i will have to give this one last airing......... monkey


SING IT IF YOU KNOW THE WORDS!!....




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3tkLKhJzGk


ENGLAND!!
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #59 on: July 01, 2021, 01:12:08 PM
SOMETHING DIFFERENT FOR TODAY........

this just popped up in my history.......i'D POP IT ON RAW BUT I WOULD GET SUSSED AGAIN....

IT'S PROBABLY ALREADY BEEN DONE AND SAID......


U COULD PAIR HIM UP WITH TOWERSY AND IT WOULD B LIKE TWO PEAS IN A POD.....

IMAGINE THE CARRY-ON IF RONNIE PICKERING AND TOWERSY HAD A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT..

IT WOULD BE SHEER CARNAGE....monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0dcv6GKNNw&ab_channel=nonroadusr

ive got my smilies back....
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #60 on: July 02, 2021, 11:27:41 AM
Sweet caroline....seems to be the new go-to song in football...

so u can have a bit of that today.....to keep u all in the mood for tomorrow....

will I get my first ton.......its going to be close if we get to the final....monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWjHO3FPMRs&ab_channel=AdamMillington
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #61 on: July 03, 2021, 06:34:32 AM
Time to get you all in voice again......ENGLAND TONIGHT DON'T FORGET!!


HERE IS A STARTER FOR TEN......... CATCH YOU ALL TONIGHT

LOUD AND PROUD IF YOU FANCY JOINING IN......

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akbzRuZmqVM&ab_channel=IanBerwick
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #62 on: July 03, 2021, 08:01:17 AM
A BIT OF TOE TO TOE FOR THOSE THAT LIVE ON THAT SIDE OF THE FENCE!!


AND LIKE A BIT OF SOAPY BUBBLE .....

 

ENGLISH V THE JOCKS IN LONDON LAST WEEK.......

ENJOY THE MATCH TONIGHT.....WHATEVER TURNS YOU ON!!!..... monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dP8kJaSgYGc&ab_channel=Scottish%26British
« Last Edit: July 03, 2021, 08:03:51 AM by headset » Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #63 on: July 03, 2021, 05:10:18 PM
FOR THOSE THAT LIKE A CHEESY ENGLAND SONG TO BUILD YOU UP FOR TONIGHT!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux5qfj1wveI&ab_channel=djneilphilips


ENGLAND!!
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #64 on: July 03, 2021, 08:19:40 PM


 I hope I've not shot me muck 2 early with this one.....sing it quietly for now!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pIpbNRl91U&ab_channel=EnglandTV
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #65 on: July 07, 2021, 07:19:02 AM
Quote from: headset on June 11, 2021, 11:44:49 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM
LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLAND
IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST  klins

He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again


This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me... souey


Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....


This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this board

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc


I can do cheese as well!!!    klins



SHOUT GOING OUT TO MONKEYMAN AND ZORRO FROM FLY ME......NOT SEEN HIM SINCE ENGLAND MARCHED INTO THE EURO TOURNAMENT.....MUST HAVE HIS TAIL BETWEEN HIS LEGS!!

DONT WORRY ZORRO WE STILL LOVE U EVEN IF YOU CALLED OUT SOUTHGATE BEFORE A BALL WAS KICKED!!!

IT CAN ONLY BE THIS ONE FOR THE USUAL DOUBTERS OR DOOM MONGERS FROM THE OFF..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #66 on: July 07, 2021, 07:28:53 AM
Quote from: headset on June 25, 2021, 07:11:32 AM
todays tune goes out to all those still grafting fly me..... monkey


not forgetting any comrades that might have fallen whilst over the road.....

Remember a nibble is as good as chomp..... rava

In order to be inclusive, i better include the fly me 'lot' themselves... klins

So this one goes out to all fly me posters...... :like:

Sing it if you know the words...... it's catchy!!...... you can sing it to adi d..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxQQ_lUnKXg

must go things to do today.......  


WHILST ON THIS THREAD I COULDN'T HELP BUT NOTICE THIS POST......
I MUST CONGRATULATE MYSELF AND OTHERS FOR THE HARD GRAFT
WE'VE ALL PUT INTO FLY ME SINCE THE EUROS STARTED.....
ITS ALWAYS NICE TO SEE THAT PLACE BOUNCE A LITTLE ON CERTAIN SUBJECTS-POSTERS!!!

I COULDN'T LEAVE U ALL WITHOUT A SONG FOR THE GRAFT YOUVE PUT IN.....

THIS ONE GOES OUT  TO THE 19TH OF JULY... WHEY HEY!!

ONCE SAW THESE LIVE IN THE EARLY NOUGHTIES IN GEORDIE LAND....
HAD MORE COKE UP NOSE THAN THE COULUMBIAN AMAZON...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2f4Bvq3jDg

FREEDOM.....ENGLAND!
« Last Edit: July 07, 2021, 08:26:06 AM by headset » Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #67 on: July 07, 2021, 05:11:46 PM
IT'S TIME TO START WARMING YOU ALL UP........FOR TONIGHT !!

HERE IS YOUR STARTER TUNE ENGLAND FANS & YOU MONKEYMAN .....mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT1HEXNI9c4&ab_channel=IanBerwick


LOAD AND PROUD ENGLAND FANS!!
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #68 on: July 07, 2021, 05:21:21 PM
A NON FOOTBALL RELATED TO KEEP THE MRS HAPPY WHILST SHE KNOCKS THE TEA UP...

SHE WILL BE TAPPING HER FEET IN THE KITCHEN TO THIS .....THINKING SHE WILL BE GETTING IT TONIGHT


FLASHBACK TIMES....... A MADHOUSE SPECIAL FOR THOSE FROM THAT ERA....

NO GEAR TONIGHT ITS A SCHOOL NIGHT...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ&list=OLAK5uy_mtxAbjlkAcs1Lp8rEIkdjBBJjo7MK5Q-c&index=23&ab_channel=RickAstley
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #69 on: July 07, 2021, 05:33:48 PM
SO I DON'T GET ACCUSED OF FAVORITISM.....
ONE FOR ANY DANE SUPPORTERS OR FOR THOSE NOT SUPPORTING ENGLAND TONIGHT...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCAmZ9cOaoc&ab_channel=TheoDelaney
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #70 on: July 07, 2021, 07:26:23 PM
IVE WARMED YOU UP NOW ITS TIME TO GET YOU IN THE MOOD......

SING IT YOU ENGLANDERS AND SING IT LOUD AND PROUD....


IF U DON'T KNOW THE WORDS JUST HUM IT OR WHISTLE IT!!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8KSAtos-dk&ab_channel=BlueMarbleNations


CMON ENGLAND...monkey
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #71 on: July 07, 2021, 10:41:40 PM
Quote from: headset on July 07, 2021, 07:19:02 AM
Quote from: headset on June 11, 2021, 11:44:49 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM
LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLAND
IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST  klins

He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again


This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me... souey


Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....


This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this board

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc


I can do cheese as well!!!    klins



SHOUT GOING OUT TO MONKEYMAN AND ZORRO FROM FLY ME......NOT SEEN HIM SINCE ENGLAND MARCHED INTO THE EURO TOURNAMENT.....MUST HAVE HIS TAIL BETWEEN HIS LEGS!!

DONT WORRY ZORRO WE STILL LOVE U EVEN IF YOU CALLED OUT SOUTHGATE BEFORE A BALL WAS KICKED!!!

IT CAN ONLY BE THIS ONE FOR THE USUAL DOUBTERS OR DOOM MONGERS FROM THE OFF..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM



don't worry zorro ov FLY ME...Southgate said he will play a full side in his next frendly ...

im only taking the piss...monkey
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #72 on: July 09, 2021, 07:49:40 AM
I CAN SEE TODAYS TUNE.....HITTING THE CHARTS AGAIN ....NOW THE NATION HAS TOOK IT AS THE ENGLAND TEAMS SONG...

NOT ONE FOR THE HOOLIGAN ELEMENT MORE A FLY ME LOT KIND OF TUNE... THAN A "RAW" FOOT TAPPER

IT'S A CATCHY ONE WHATEVER FLOATS YOUR BOAT!

U DON'T HAVE TO JOIN IN....

IT LOOKS LIKE MY 1ST TON MIGHT NOT HAPPEN.....SO ITS PLAN B FOR ME......I WILL BUMP THIS THREAD BACK UP FOR THE WORLD CUP IN THE WINTER....monkey

BOX CLEVER U SEE UPSTAIRS FOR SINGING DOWNSTAIRS FOR DANCING....mcl

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vhFnTjia_I&ab_channel=KarlStudios1
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #73 on: July 09, 2021, 03:19:11 PM
CAME ACROSS THIS BOYO AND THOUGHT IT FITS MY FOOTY THREAD!! ....

SO WHY NOT POST IT.... A BIT DIFFERENT ..... ....

HE'S RIGHT DON'T TURN U BACK ON A LION.....FUCKING CRACKPOT!!

HE WONT BE SO LUCKY ONE DAY...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4qmqVwuZ_AE&ab_channel=DeanSchneider

ENGLAND.....
« Last Edit: July 09, 2021, 03:30:27 PM by headset » Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #74 on: July 10, 2021, 09:54:28 AM
FOOTBALL UNITES FOR THIS WEEKEND!!.......

ONE TO WARM THE COCKLES UP.......

A BIT OF ROY ORBISTON.......WHY NOT THEY SAY!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FvqdEopJ2SI&ab_channel=LightningSeedsVEVO
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 105


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #75 on: July 10, 2021, 09:58:07 AM
jrc, racine, 2 days ago

Southgate is just stubborn- keeps Grealish off so he cannot be proven wrong- start Grealish and win by 3
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 105


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #76 on: July 10, 2021, 09:59:11 AM
OrangeOverlord, Red State Nirvana, United States, 2 days ago

Enjoy the praise while it lasts, Gareth. If you don't win Sunday, you'll be raked over the coals and all the fairweather, cynical, sarcastic England "fans" will be back at it again -- Terrible manager, not world class, no tactical nous, makes the wrong subs, this team was mediocre, we got lucky, we shouldn't have been in the final to begin with...-- I feel for Southgate and the players. Without a doubt, England fans are the worst!
                                                          mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #77 on: July 10, 2021, 03:10:15 PM
A little 10-minute montage with an Italian soundtrack to start building you up for the game on Sunday.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LV-Z3YPacU&ab_channel=madmickshere

It's coming home!
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #78 on: July 11, 2021, 08:56:33 AM
A LITTLE EARLY MORNING WARM-UP SESSION WITH THIS ONE..

HAS HE WON YOU ALL OVER YET? AIMED AT THE EARLY TOURNAMENT DOUBTERS...monkey

IM SURE U WILL HEAR THIS ONE DURING THE COURSE OF TODAY.....

A LITTLE TASTER FOR U ENGLAND FANS!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9esJ6R8iQw&ab_channel=DavoBirmingham2
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #79 on: July 11, 2021, 06:15:25 PM
I will start this evening with a tune that was first heard on this thread.
It's got us this far so I thought I would give it another play this evening.

PROPER SUPPORTERS SINGING THIS AWAY FROM HOME!!

GSTQ TO GET THOSE LUNGS OPEN... YOU SHOULD KNOW THIS VERSION BY NOW! monkey

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyyjFHAc7cI&ab_channel=We%CC%81reonourway%21

CMON ENGLAND
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #80 on: July 11, 2021, 07:32:02 PM
IT HAS TO BE THIS ONE........CAN WE TAKE IT HOME

FUCKING RIGHT WE CAN .....

IT'S COMING HOME.....

SING IT LOUD AND PROUD WHEN IT COMES ON BEFORE THE GAME....

ARMS OUTSTRETCHED OF COURSE.....monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMGj6nv22HE&ab_channel=ITVSport

ENGLAND!!!
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #81 on: July 11, 2021, 09:05:50 PM
This one is for a long-lost friend of TM.....it would be rude not to post it ! rava

It's an England theme so counts as always...:like:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oMAFme1hBH0&ab_channel=MotivationRecords
« Last Edit: July 11, 2021, 09:14:15 PM by headset » Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #82 on: July 19, 2021, 05:47:21 PM
Quote from: headset on June 25, 2021, 07:11:32 AM
todays tune goes out to all those still grafting fly me..... monkey


not forgetting any comrades that might have fallen whilst over the road.....

Remember a nibble is as good as chomp..... rava

In order to be inclusive, i better include the fly me 'lot' themselves... klins

So this one goes out to all fly me posters...... :like:

Sing it if you know the words...... it's catchy!!...... you can sing it to adi d..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxQQ_lUnKXg

must go things to do today.......  



TICKETS PLEASE....monkey  well done those hard at work OTR.... its warming up !!!


THIS SONG SEEMS APPROPRIATE!! WE DO KEEP OUR WORD

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEcqHA7dbwM&ab_channel=FrankSinatra-Topic
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 952


Reply #83 on: Today at 05:23:04 AM
It's been fun on fly me over the summer months......

i hope they take it in the good nature it was meant to be in....



for the record none of us are Boro legend..... he is unique...... :ponce:

CAN YOU GET HIM ON RAW......I WOULD PAY GOOD MONEY TO SEE HIM ON THERE...monkey
Logged
