Taking you back in time.......with this antham.... old skool is the best skool.....
Fingers crossed we see a different outcome tonight....
It's coming home.....Southgate, you're the one!!
Sing it with pride.....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMGj6nv22HE
ENGLAND!!
headset
WAKEY WAKEY CREW......TIME TO GET YOU ALL IN THE MOOD!
FOR THOSE THAT DONT LIKE FOOTIE SONGS ITS ALL-INCLUSIVE ON HERE!!
LET US START YOU OFF WITH THIS ONE.........
No words so just Whistle along crew....... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJun5ziotfw
ENGLAND!!
headset
SOMETHING DIFFERENT FOR TODAY........
this just popped up in my history.......i'D POP IT ON RAW BUT I WOULD GET SUSSED AGAIN....
IT'S PROBABLY ALREADY BEEN DONE AND SAID......
U COULD PAIR HIM UP WITH TOWERSY AND IT WOULD B LIKE TWO PEAS IN A POD.....
IMAGINE THE CARRY-ON IF RONNIE PICKERING AND TOWERSY HAD A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT..
IT WOULD BE SHEER CARNAGE.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0dcv6GKNNw&ab_channel=nonroadusr
ive got my smilies back....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLAND
IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST
He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again
This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me...
Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....
This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this boardhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc
I can do cheese as well!!!
SHOUT GOING OUT TO MONKEYMAN AND ZORRO FROM FLY ME......NOT SEEN HIM SINCE ENGLAND MARCHED INTO THE EURO TOURNAMENT.....MUST HAVE HIS TAIL BETWEEN HIS LEGS!!
DONT WORRY ZORRO WE STILL LOVE U EVEN IF YOU CALLED OUT SOUTHGATE BEFORE A BALL WAS KICKED!!!
IT CAN ONLY BE THIS ONE FOR THE USUAL DOUBTERS OR DOOM MONGERS FROM THE OFF..https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM
headset
todays tune goes out to all those still grafting fly me.....
not forgetting any comrades that might have fallen whilst over the road.....
Remember a nibble is as good as chomp.....
In order to be inclusive, i better include the fly me 'lot' themselves...
So this one goes out to all fly me posters......
Sing it if you know the words...... it's catchy!!...... you can sing it to adi d.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxQQ_lUnKXg
must go things to do today.......
WHILST ON THIS THREAD I COULDN'T HELP BUT NOTICE THIS POST......
I MUST CONGRATULATE MYSELF AND OTHERS FOR THE HARD GRAFT
WE'VE ALL PUT INTO FLY ME SINCE THE EUROS STARTED.....
ITS ALWAYS NICE TO SEE THAT PLACE BOUNCE A LITTLE ON CERTAIN SUBJECTS-POSTERS!!!
I COULDN'T LEAVE U ALL WITHOUT A SONG FOR THE GRAFT YOUVE PUT IN.....
THIS ONE GOES OUT TO THE 19TH OF JULY... WHEY HEY!!
ONCE SAW THESE LIVE IN THE EARLY NOUGHTIES IN GEORDIE LAND....
HAD MORE COKE UP NOSE THAN THE COULUMBIAN AMAZON...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2f4Bvq3jDg
FREEDOM.....ENGLAND!
headset
don't worry zorro ov FLY ME...Southgate said he will play a full side in his next frendly ...
im only taking the piss...
headset
I CAN SEE TODAYS TUNE.....HITTING THE CHARTS AGAIN ....NOW THE NATION HAS TOOK IT AS THE ENGLAND TEAMS SONG...
NOT ONE FOR THE HOOLIGAN ELEMENT MORE A FLY ME LOT KIND OF TUNE... THAN A "RAW" FOOT TAPPER
IT'S A CATCHY ONE WHATEVER FLOATS YOUR BOAT!
U DON'T HAVE TO JOIN IN....
IT LOOKS LIKE MY 1ST TON MIGHT NOT HAPPEN.....SO ITS PLAN B FOR ME......I WILL BUMP THIS THREAD BACK UP FOR THE WORLD CUP IN THE WINTER....
BOX CLEVER U SEE UPSTAIRS FOR SINGING DOWNSTAIRS FOR DANCING....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1vhFnTjia_I&ab_channel=KarlStudios1
