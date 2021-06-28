Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
July 07, 2021, 07:33:14 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Its here the Euros!!  (Read 1991 times)
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #50 on: June 28, 2021, 07:32:29 PM »
BOOM...... FIFTY UP!!  :beer:


Hope you like this next video.....  monkey monkey


2WW + 1WC.....  :homer:




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf-SC-dfY0E
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 381

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #51 on: June 28, 2021, 11:12:19 PM »
Your France prediction is out the window old lad  BLM
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #52 on: June 29, 2021, 05:07:52 AM »
Quote from: calamity on June 28, 2021, 11:12:19 PM
Your France prediction is out the window old lad  BLM

Happen it is lad.......Not bad from England's point of view....

It now ramps up the need to beat the Germans today.... which won't be easy.....

I think it's anyone's tournament now Italy England final sounds good to me ... :like:
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #53 on: June 29, 2021, 05:11:48 AM »
Taking you back in time.......with this antham.... old skool is the best skool.....

Fingers crossed we see a different outcome tonight....

It's coming home.....Southgate, you're the one!!

Sing it with pride.....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMGj6nv22HE



ENGLAND!!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #54 on: June 29, 2021, 05:22:03 AM »
U couldn't have an England Germany match day without

a good old sing song......... it would be rude not to play this one today!!!

LOUD AND PROUD TONIGHT AND DON'T FORGET TO MAKE SURE YOU FLY THEM FLAGS WITH PRIDE!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFncMRV1kzg
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #55 on: June 29, 2021, 05:28:09 AM »
The last one from me this morning......

This one goes out to any lads who will be looking for a tear up.... mcl

I leave you with the chair throwers in action...... monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd5pDgSGHic
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #56 on: June 29, 2021, 03:12:08 PM »
WAKEY WAKEY CREW......TIME TO GET YOU ALL IN THE MOOD!


FOR THOSE THAT DONT LIKE FOOTIE SONGS ITS ALL-INCLUSIVE ON HERE!!


LET US START YOU OFF WITH THIS ONE.........

No words so just Whistle along crew....... :like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJun5ziotfw

ENGLAND!!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #57 on: June 29, 2021, 03:29:06 PM »
TIME TO GET YOUR FEET TAPPING WITH THIS ONE........

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=On-UMchA1JI
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #58 on: June 30, 2021, 11:04:10 AM »
i suppose i will have to give this one last airing......... monkey


SING IT IF YOU KNOW THE WORDS!!....




https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3tkLKhJzGk


ENGLAND!!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #59 on: July 01, 2021, 01:12:08 PM »
SOMETHING DIFFERENT FOR TODAY........

this just popped up in my history.......i'D POP IT ON RAW BUT I WOULD GET SUSSED AGAIN....

IT'S PROBABLY ALREADY BEEN DONE AND SAID......


U COULD PAIR HIM UP WITH TOWERSY AND IT WOULD B LIKE TWO PEAS IN A POD.....

IMAGINE THE CARRY-ON IF RONNIE PICKERING AND TOWERSY HAD A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT..

IT WOULD BE SHEER CARNAGE....monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0dcv6GKNNw&ab_channel=nonroadusr

ive got my smilies back....
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #60 on: July 02, 2021, 11:27:41 AM »
Sweet caroline....seems to be the new go-to song in football...

so u can have a bit of that today.....to keep u all in the mood for tomorrow....

will I get my first ton.......its going to be close if we get to the final....monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWjHO3FPMRs&ab_channel=AdamMillington
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #61 on: July 03, 2021, 06:34:32 AM »
Time to get you all in voice again......ENGLAND TONIGHT DON'T FORGET!!


HERE IS A STARTER FOR TEN......... CATCH YOU ALL TONIGHT

LOUD AND PROUD IF YOU FANCY JOINING IN......

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akbzRuZmqVM&ab_channel=IanBerwick
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #62 on: July 03, 2021, 08:01:17 AM »
A BIT OF TOE TO TOE FOR THOSE THAT LIVE ON THAT SIDE OF THE FENCE!!


AND LIKE A BIT OF SOAPY BUBBLE .....

 

ENGLISH V THE JOCKS IN LONDON LAST WEEK.......

ENJOY THE MATCH TONIGHT.....WHATEVER TURNS YOU ON!!!..... monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dP8kJaSgYGc&ab_channel=Scottish%26British
« Last Edit: July 03, 2021, 08:03:51 AM by headset » Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #63 on: July 03, 2021, 05:10:18 PM »
FOR THOSE THAT LIKE A CHEESY ENGLAND SONG TO BUILD YOU UP FOR TONIGHT!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux5qfj1wveI&ab_channel=djneilphilips


ENGLAND!!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #64 on: July 03, 2021, 08:19:40 PM »


 I hope I've not shot me muck 2 early with this one.....sing it quietly for now!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pIpbNRl91U&ab_channel=EnglandTV
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #65 on: Today at 07:19:02 AM »
Quote from: headset on June 11, 2021, 11:44:49 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM
LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLAND
IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST  klins

He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again


This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me... souey


Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....


This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this board

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc


I can do cheese as well!!!    klins



SHOUT GOING OUT TO MONKEYMAN AND ZORRO FROM FLY ME......NOT SEEN HIM SINCE ENGLAND MARCHED INTO THE EURO TOURNAMENT.....MUST HAVE HIS TAIL BETWEEN HIS LEGS!!

DONT WORRY ZORRO WE STILL LOVE U EVEN IF YOU CALLED OUT SOUTHGATE BEFORE A BALL WAS KICKED!!!

IT CAN ONLY BE THIS ONE FOR THE USUAL DOUBTERS OR DOOM MONGERS FROM THE OFF..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:28:53 AM »
Quote from: headset on June 25, 2021, 07:11:32 AM
todays tune goes out to all those still grafting fly me..... monkey


not forgetting any comrades that might have fallen whilst over the road.....

Remember a nibble is as good as chomp..... rava

In order to be inclusive, i better include the fly me 'lot' themselves... klins

So this one goes out to all fly me posters...... :like:

Sing it if you know the words...... it's catchy!!...... you can sing it to adi d..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxQQ_lUnKXg

must go things to do today.......  


WHILST ON THIS THREAD I COULDN'T HELP BUT NOTICE THIS POST......
I MUST CONGRATULATE MYSELF AND OTHERS FOR THE HARD GRAFT
WE'VE ALL PUT INTO FLY ME SINCE THE EUROS STARTED.....
ITS ALWAYS NICE TO SEE THAT PLACE BOUNCE A LITTLE ON CERTAIN SUBJECTS-POSTERS!!!

I COULDN'T LEAVE U ALL WITHOUT A SONG FOR THE GRAFT YOUVE PUT IN.....

THIS ONE GOES OUT  TO THE 19TH OF JULY... WHEY HEY!!

ONCE SAW THESE LIVE IN THE EARLY NOUGHTIES IN GEORDIE LAND....
HAD MORE COKE UP NOSE THAN THE COULUMBIAN AMAZON...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2f4Bvq3jDg

FREEDOM.....ENGLAND!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:26:06 AM by headset » Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:11:46 PM »
IT'S TIME TO START WARMING YOU ALL UP........FOR TONIGHT !!

HERE IS YOUR STARTER TUNE ENGLAND FANS & YOU MONKEYMAN .....mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT1HEXNI9c4&ab_channel=IanBerwick


LOAD AND PROUD ENGLAND FANS!!
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:21:21 PM »
A NON FOOTBALL RELATED TO KEEP THE MRS HAPPY WHILST SHE KNOCKS THE TEA UP...

SHE WILL BE TAPPING HER FEET IN THE KITCHEN TO THIS .....THINKING SHE WILL BE GETTING IT TONIGHT


FLASHBACK TIMES....... A MADHOUSE SPECIAL FOR THOSE FROM THAT ERA....

NO GEAR TONIGHT ITS A SCHOOL NIGHT...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ&list=OLAK5uy_mtxAbjlkAcs1Lp8rEIkdjBBJjo7MK5Q-c&index=23&ab_channel=RickAstley
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:33:48 PM »
SO I DON'T GET ACCUSED OF FAVORITISM.....
ONE FOR ANY DANE SUPPORTERS OR FOR THOSE NOT SUPPORTING ENGLAND TONIGHT...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCAmZ9cOaoc&ab_channel=TheoDelaney
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 511


View Profile
« Reply #70 on: Today at 07:26:23 PM »
IVE WARMED YOU UP NOW ITS TIME TO GET YOU IN THE MOOD......

SING IT YOU ENGLANDERS AND SING IT LOUD AND PROUD....


IF U DON'T KNOW THE WORDS JUST HUM IT OR WHISTLE IT!!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I8KSAtos-dk&ab_channel=BlueMarbleNations


CMON ENGLAND...monkey
Logged
AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 