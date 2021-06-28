headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #50 on: June 28, 2021, 07:32:29 PM »





Hope you like this next video.....





2WW + 1WC.....









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf-SC-dfY0E

BOOM...... FIFTY UP!!Hope you like this next video.....2WW + 1WC..... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #52 on: June 29, 2021, 05:07:52 AM » Quote from: calamity on June 28, 2021, 11:12:19 PM

Your France prediction is out the window old lad

Happen it is lad.......Not bad from England's point of view....



It now ramps up the need to beat the Germans today.... which won't be easy.....



I think it's anyone's tournament now Italy England final sounds good to me ... Happen it is lad.......Not bad from England's point of view....It now ramps up the need to beat the Germans today.... which won't be easy.....I think it's anyone's tournament now Italy England final sounds good to me ... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #53 on: June 29, 2021, 05:11:48 AM »



Fingers crossed we see a different outcome tonight....



It's coming home.....Southgate, you're the one!!



Sing it with pride.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMGj6nv22HE







ENGLAND!! Taking you back in time.......with this antham.... old skool is the best skool.....Fingers crossed we see a different outcome tonight....It's coming home.....Southgate, you're the one!!Sing it with pride.....ENGLAND!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #54 on: June 29, 2021, 05:22:03 AM »



a good old sing song......... it would be rude not to play this one today!!!



LOUD AND PROUD TONIGHT AND DON'T FORGET TO MAKE SURE YOU FLY THEM FLAGS WITH PRIDE!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFncMRV1kzg U couldn't have an England Germany match day withouta good old sing song......... it would be rude not to play this one today!!!LOUD AND PROUD TONIGHT AND DON'T FORGET TO MAKE SURE YOU FLY THEM FLAGS WITH PRIDE!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #55 on: June 29, 2021, 05:28:09 AM »



This one goes out to any lads who will be looking for a tear up....



I leave you with the chair throwers in action......





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd5pDgSGHic The last one from me this morning......This one goes out to any lads who will be looking for a tear up....I leave you with the chair throwers in action...... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #56 on: June 29, 2021, 03:12:08 PM »





FOR THOSE THAT DONT LIKE FOOTIE SONGS ITS ALL-INCLUSIVE ON HERE!!





LET US START YOU OFF WITH THIS ONE.........



No words so just Whistle along crew.......



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJun5ziotfw



ENGLAND!! WAKEY WAKEY CREW......TIME TO GET YOU ALL IN THE MOOD!FOR THOSE THAT DONT LIKE FOOTIE SONGS ITS ALL-INCLUSIVE ON HERE!!LET US START YOU OFF WITH THIS ONE.........No words so just Whistle along crew.......ENGLAND!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #58 on: June 30, 2021, 11:04:10 AM »





SING IT IF YOU KNOW THE WORDS!!....









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3tkLKhJzGk





ENGLAND!!

i suppose i will have to give this one last airing.........SING IT IF YOU KNOW THE WORDS!!....ENGLAND!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #59 on: July 01, 2021, 01:12:08 PM »



this just popped up in my history.......i'D POP IT ON RAW BUT I WOULD GET SUSSED AGAIN....



IT'S PROBABLY ALREADY BEEN DONE AND SAID......





U COULD PAIR HIM UP WITH TOWERSY AND IT WOULD B LIKE TWO PEAS IN A POD.....



IMAGINE THE CARRY-ON IF RONNIE PICKERING AND TOWERSY HAD A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT..



IT WOULD BE SHEER CARNAGE....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0dcv6GKNNw&ab_channel=nonroadusr



ive got my smilies back.... SOMETHING DIFFERENT FOR TODAY........this just popped up in my history.......i'D POP IT ON RAW BUT I WOULD GET SUSSED AGAIN....IT'S PROBABLY ALREADY BEEN DONE AND SAID......U COULD PAIR HIM UP WITH TOWERSY AND IT WOULD B LIKE TWO PEAS IN A POD.....IMAGINE THE CARRY-ON IF RONNIE PICKERING AND TOWERSY HAD A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT..IT WOULD BE SHEER CARNAGE....ive got my smilies back.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #60 on: July 02, 2021, 11:27:41 AM »



so u can have a bit of that today.....to keep u all in the mood for tomorrow....



will I get my first ton.......its going to be close if we get to the final....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWjHO3FPMRs&ab_channel=AdamMillington Sweet caroline....seems to be the new go-to song in football...so u can have a bit of that today.....to keep u all in the mood for tomorrow....will I get my first ton.......its going to be close if we get to the final.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #61 on: July 03, 2021, 06:34:32 AM »





HERE IS A STARTER FOR TEN......... CATCH YOU ALL TONIGHT



LOUD AND PROUD IF YOU FANCY JOINING IN......



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akbzRuZmqVM&ab_channel=IanBerwick Time to get you all in voice again......ENGLAND TONIGHT DON'T FORGET!!HERE IS A STARTER FOR TEN......... CATCH YOU ALL TONIGHTLOUD AND PROUD IF YOU FANCY JOINING IN...... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #62 on: July 03, 2021, 08:01:17 AM »





AND LIKE A BIT OF SOAPY BUBBLE .....







ENGLISH V THE JOCKS IN LONDON LAST WEEK.......



ENJOY THE MATCH TONIGHT.....WHATEVER TURNS YOU ON!!!.....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dP8kJaSgYGc&ab_channel=Scottish%26British A BIT OF TOE TO TOE FOR THOSE THAT LIVE ON THAT SIDE OF THE FENCE!!AND LIKE A BIT OF SOAPY BUBBLE .....ENGLISH V THE JOCKS IN LONDON LAST WEEK.......ENJOY THE MATCH TONIGHT.....WHATEVER TURNS YOU ON!!!..... « Last Edit: July 03, 2021, 08:03:51 AM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #63 on: July 03, 2021, 05:10:18 PM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ux5qfj1wveI&ab_channel=djneilphilips





ENGLAND!! FOR THOSE THAT LIKE A CHEESY ENGLAND SONG TO BUILD YOU UP FOR TONIGHT!!!ENGLAND!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #64 on: July 03, 2021, 08:19:40 PM »



I hope I've not shot me muck 2 early with this one.....sing it quietly for now!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-pIpbNRl91U&ab_channel=EnglandTV I hope I've not shot me muck 2 early with this one.....sing it quietly for now!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #65 on: Today at 07:19:02 AM » Quote from: headset on June 11, 2021, 11:44:49 AM Quote from: monkeyman on June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM

IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST

LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLANDIN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST

He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again





This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me...





Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....





This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this board



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc





I can do cheese as well!!!



He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it againThis one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me...Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this boardI can do cheese as well!!!



SHOUT GOING OUT TO MONKEYMAN AND ZORRO FROM FLY ME......NOT SEEN HIM SINCE ENGLAND MARCHED INTO THE EURO TOURNAMENT.....MUST HAVE HIS TAIL BETWEEN HIS LEGS!!



DONT WORRY ZORRO WE STILL LOVE U EVEN IF YOU CALLED OUT SOUTHGATE BEFORE A BALL WAS KICKED!!!



IT CAN ONLY BE THIS ONE FOR THE USUAL DOUBTERS OR DOOM MONGERS FROM THE OFF..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM



SHOUT GOING OUT TO MONKEYMAN AND ZORRO FROM FLY ME......NOT SEEN HIM SINCE ENGLAND MARCHED INTO THE EURO TOURNAMENT.....MUST HAVE HIS TAIL BETWEEN HIS LEGS!!DONT WORRY ZORRO WE STILL LOVE U EVEN IF YOU CALLED OUT SOUTHGATE BEFORE A BALL WAS KICKED!!!IT CAN ONLY BE THIS ONE FOR THE USUAL DOUBTERS OR DOOM MONGERS FROM THE OFF.. Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #66 on: Today at 07:28:53 AM » Quote from: headset on June 25, 2021, 07:11:32 AM





not forgetting any comrades that might have fallen whilst over the road.....



Remember a nibble is as good as chomp.....



In order to be inclusive, i better include the fly me 'lot' themselves...



So this one goes out to all fly me posters......



Sing it if you know the words...... it's catchy!!...... you can sing it to adi d..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxQQ_lUnKXg



must go things to do today.......



todays tune goes out to all those still grafting fly me.....not forgetting any comrades that might have fallen whilst over the road.....Remember a nibble is as good as chomp.....In order to be inclusive, i better include the fly me 'lot' themselves...So this one goes out to all fly me posters......Sing it if you know the words...... it's catchy!!...... you can sing it to adi d..must go things to do today.......

WHILST ON THIS THREAD I COULDN'T HELP BUT NOTICE THIS POST......

I MUST CONGRATULATE MYSELF AND OTHERS FOR THE HARD GRAFT

WE'VE ALL PUT INTO FLY ME SINCE THE EUROS STARTED.....

ITS ALWAYS NICE TO SEE THAT PLACE BOUNCE A LITTLE ON CERTAIN SUBJECTS-POSTERS!!!



I COULDN'T LEAVE U ALL WITHOUT A SONG FOR THE GRAFT YOUVE PUT IN.....



THIS ONE GOES OUT TO THE 19TH OF JULY... WHEY HEY!!



ONCE SAW THESE LIVE IN THE EARLY NOUGHTIES IN GEORDIE LAND....

HAD MORE COKE UP NOSE THAN THE COULUMBIAN AMAZON...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2f4Bvq3jDg



FREEDOM.....ENGLAND! WHILST ON THIS THREAD I COULDN'T HELP BUT NOTICE THIS POST......I MUST CONGRATULATE MYSELF AND OTHERS FOR THE HARD GRAFTWE'VE ALL PUT INTO FLY ME SINCE THE EUROS STARTED.....ITS ALWAYS NICE TO SEE THAT PLACE BOUNCE A LITTLE ON CERTAIN SUBJECTS-POSTERS!!!I COULDN'T LEAVE U ALL WITHOUT A SONG FOR THE GRAFT YOUVE PUT IN.....THIS ONE GOES OUT TO THE 19TH OF JULY... WHEY HEY!!ONCE SAW THESE LIVE IN THE EARLY NOUGHTIES IN GEORDIE LAND....HAD MORE COKE UP NOSE THAN THE COULUMBIAN AMAZON...FREEDOM.....ENGLAND! « Last Edit: Today at 08:26:06 AM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #67 on: Today at 05:11:46 PM »



HERE IS YOUR STARTER TUNE ENGLAND FANS & YOU MONKEYMAN .....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rT1HEXNI9c4&ab_channel=IanBerwick





LOAD AND PROUD ENGLAND FANS!! IT'S TIME TO START WARMING YOU ALL UP........FOR TONIGHT !!HERE IS YOUR STARTER TUNE ENGLAND FANS & YOU MONKEYMAN .....LOAD AND PROUD ENGLAND FANS!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #68 on: Today at 05:21:21 PM »



SHE WILL BE TAPPING HER FEET IN THE KITCHEN TO THIS .....THINKING SHE WILL BE GETTING IT TONIGHT





FLASHBACK TIMES....... A MADHOUSE SPECIAL FOR THOSE FROM THAT ERA....



NO GEAR TONIGHT ITS A SCHOOL NIGHT...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ&list=OLAK5uy_mtxAbjlkAcs1Lp8rEIkdjBBJjo7MK5Q-c&index=23&ab_channel=RickAstley

A NON FOOTBALL RELATED TO KEEP THE MRS HAPPY WHILST SHE KNOCKS THE TEA UP...SHE WILL BE TAPPING HER FEET IN THE KITCHEN TO THIS .....THINKING SHE WILL BE GETTING IT TONIGHTFLASHBACK TIMES....... A MADHOUSE SPECIAL FOR THOSE FROM THAT ERA....NO GEAR TONIGHT ITS A SCHOOL NIGHT... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 511





Posts: 1 511 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #69 on: Today at 05:33:48 PM »

ONE FOR ANY DANE SUPPORTERS OR FOR THOSE NOT SUPPORTING ENGLAND TONIGHT...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZCAmZ9cOaoc&ab_channel=TheoDelaney





SO I DON'T GET ACCUSED OF FAVORITISM.....ONE FOR ANY DANE SUPPORTERS OR FOR THOSE NOT SUPPORTING ENGLAND TONIGHT... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!