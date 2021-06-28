todays tune goes out to all those still grafting fly me.....
not forgetting any comrades that might have fallen whilst over the road.....
Remember a nibble is as good as chomp.....
In order to be inclusive, i better include the fly me 'lot' themselves...
So this one goes out to all fly me posters......
Sing it if you know the words...... it's catchy!!...... you can sing it to adi d.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxQQ_lUnKXg
must go things to do today.......
WHILST ON THIS THREAD I COULDN'T HELP BUT NOTICE THIS POST......
I MUST CONGRATULATE MYSELF AND OTHERS FOR THE HARD GRAFT
WE'VE ALL PUT INTO FLY ME SINCE THE EUROS STARTED.....
ITS ALWAYS NICE TO SEE THAT PLACE BOUNCE A LITTLE ON CERTAIN SUBJECTS-POSTERS!!!
I COULDN'T LEAVE U ALL WITHOUT A SONG FOR THE GRAFT YOUVE PUT IN.....
THIS ONE GOES OUT TO THE 19TH OF JULY... WHEY HEY!!
ONCE SAW THESE LIVE IN THE EARLY NOUGHTIES IN GEORDIE LAND....
HAD MORE COKE UP NOSE THAN THE COULUMBIAN AMAZON...https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E2f4Bvq3jDg
FREEDOM.....ENGLAND!