headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #50 on: June 28, 2021, 07:32:29 PM »





Hope you like this next video.....





2WW + 1WC.....









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf-SC-dfY0E

BOOM...... FIFTY UP!!Hope you like this next video.....2WW + 1WC..... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #52 on: June 29, 2021, 05:07:52 AM » Quote from: calamity on June 28, 2021, 11:12:19 PM

Your France prediction is out the window old lad

Happen it is lad.......Not bad from England's point of view....



It now ramps up the need to beat the Germans today.... which won't be easy.....



I think it's anyone's tournament now Italy England final sounds good to me ... Happen it is lad.......Not bad from England's point of view....It now ramps up the need to beat the Germans today.... which won't be easy.....I think it's anyone's tournament now Italy England final sounds good to me ... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #53 on: June 29, 2021, 05:11:48 AM »



Fingers crossed we see a different outcome tonight....



It's coming home.....Southgate, you're the one!!



Sing it with pride.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMGj6nv22HE







ENGLAND!! Taking you back in time.......with this antham.... old skool is the best skool.....Fingers crossed we see a different outcome tonight....It's coming home.....Southgate, you're the one!!Sing it with pride.....ENGLAND!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #54 on: June 29, 2021, 05:22:03 AM »



a good old sing song......... it would be rude not to play this one today!!!



LOUD AND PROUD TONIGHT AND DON'T FORGET TO MAKE SURE YOU FLY THEM FLAGS WITH PRIDE!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFncMRV1kzg U couldn't have an England Germany match day withouta good old sing song......... it would be rude not to play this one today!!!LOUD AND PROUD TONIGHT AND DON'T FORGET TO MAKE SURE YOU FLY THEM FLAGS WITH PRIDE!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #55 on: June 29, 2021, 05:28:09 AM »



This one goes out to any lads who will be looking for a tear up....



I leave you with the chair throwers in action......





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sd5pDgSGHic The last one from me this morning......This one goes out to any lads who will be looking for a tear up....I leave you with the chair throwers in action...... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #56 on: June 29, 2021, 03:12:08 PM »





FOR THOSE THAT DONT LIKE FOOTIE SONGS ITS ALL-INCLUSIVE ON HERE!!





LET US START YOU OFF WITH THIS ONE.........



No words so just Whistle along crew.......



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BJun5ziotfw



ENGLAND!! WAKEY WAKEY CREW......TIME TO GET YOU ALL IN THE MOOD!FOR THOSE THAT DONT LIKE FOOTIE SONGS ITS ALL-INCLUSIVE ON HERE!!LET US START YOU OFF WITH THIS ONE.........No words so just Whistle along crew.......ENGLAND!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #58 on: June 30, 2021, 11:04:10 AM »





SING IT IF YOU KNOW THE WORDS!!....









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f3tkLKhJzGk





ENGLAND!!

i suppose i will have to give this one last airing.........SING IT IF YOU KNOW THE WORDS!!....ENGLAND!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #59 on: July 01, 2021, 01:12:08 PM »



this just popped up in my history.......i'D POP IT ON RAW BUT I WOULD GET SUSSED AGAIN....



IT'S PROBABLY ALREADY BEEN DONE AND SAID......





U COULD PAIR HIM UP WITH TOWERSY AND IT WOULD B LIKE TWO PEAS IN A POD.....



IMAGINE THE CARRY-ON IF RONNIE PICKERING AND TOWERSY HAD A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT..



IT WOULD BE SHEER CARNAGE....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0dcv6GKNNw&ab_channel=nonroadusr



ive got my smilies back.... SOMETHING DIFFERENT FOR TODAY........this just popped up in my history.......i'D POP IT ON RAW BUT I WOULD GET SUSSED AGAIN....IT'S PROBABLY ALREADY BEEN DONE AND SAID......U COULD PAIR HIM UP WITH TOWERSY AND IT WOULD B LIKE TWO PEAS IN A POD.....IMAGINE THE CARRY-ON IF RONNIE PICKERING AND TOWERSY HAD A ROAD RAGE INCIDENT..IT WOULD BE SHEER CARNAGE....ive got my smilies back.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 11:27:41 AM »



so u can have a bit of that today.....to keep u all in the mood for tomorrow....



will I get my first ton.......its going to be close if we get to the final....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EWjHO3FPMRs&ab_channel=AdamMillington Sweet caroline....seems to be the new go-to song in football...so u can have a bit of that today.....to keep u all in the mood for tomorrow....will I get my first ton.......its going to be close if we get to the final.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #61 on: Today at 06:34:32 AM »





HERE IS A STARTER FOR TEN......... CATCH YOU ALL TONIGHT



LOUD AND PROUD IF YOU FANCY JOINING IN......



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akbzRuZmqVM&ab_channel=IanBerwick Time to get you all in voice again......ENGLAND TONIGHT DON'T FORGET!!HERE IS A STARTER FOR TEN......... CATCH YOU ALL TONIGHTLOUD AND PROUD IF YOU FANCY JOINING IN...... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Online



Posts: 1 469





Posts: 1 469 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #62 on: Today at 08:01:17 AM »





AND LIKE A BIT OF SOAPY BUBBLE .....







ENGLISH V THE JOCKS IN LONDON LAST WEEK.......



ENJOY THE MATCH TONIGHT.....WHATEVER TURNS YOU ON!!!.....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dP8kJaSgYGc&ab_channel=Scottish%26British A BIT OF TOE TO TOE FOR THOSE THAT LIVE ON THAT SIDE OF THE FENCE!!AND LIKE A BIT OF SOAPY BUBBLE .....ENGLISH V THE JOCKS IN LONDON LAST WEEK.......ENJOY THE MATCH TONIGHT.....WHATEVER TURNS YOU ON!!!..... « Last Edit: Today at 08:03:51 AM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!