headset

Offline



Posts: 1 405





Posts: 1 405 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:32:29 PM »





Hope you like this next video.....





2WW + 1WC.....









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf-SC-dfY0E

BOOM...... FIFTY UP!!Hope you like this next video.....2WW + 1WC..... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 405





Posts: 1 405 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #52 on: Today at 05:07:52 AM » Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 11:12:19 PM

Your France prediction is out the window old lad

Happen it is lad.......Not bad from England's point of view....



It now ramps up the need to beat the Germans today.... which won't be easy.....



I think it's anyone's tournament now Italy England final sounds good to me ... Happen it is lad.......Not bad from England's point of view....It now ramps up the need to beat the Germans today.... which won't be easy.....I think it's anyone's tournament now Italy England final sounds good to me ... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 405





Posts: 1 405 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #53 on: Today at 05:11:48 AM »



Fingers crossed we see a different outcome tonight....



It's coming home.....Southgate, you're the one!!



Sing it with pride.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMGj6nv22HE







ENGLAND!! Taking you back in time.......with this antham.... old skool is the best skool.....Fingers crossed we see a different outcome tonight....It's coming home.....Southgate, you're the one!!Sing it with pride.....ENGLAND!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Offline



Posts: 1 405





Posts: 1 405 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #54 on: Today at 05:22:03 AM »



a good old sing song......... it would be rude not to play this one today!!!



LOUD AND PROUD TONIGHT AND DON'T FORGET TO MAKE SURE YOU FLY THEM FLAGS WITH PRIDE!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LFncMRV1kzg U couldn't have an England Germany match day withouta good old sing song......... it would be rude not to play this one today!!!LOUD AND PROUD TONIGHT AND DON'T FORGET TO MAKE SURE YOU FLY THEM FLAGS WITH PRIDE!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!