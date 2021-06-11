Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Its here the Euros!!  (Read 1362 times)
headset
« on: June 11, 2021, 06:06:55 AM »
Something to get you all in the mood
I might add a song a day whilst England are still in the tournament
To keep you all in the mood......
Even the lefties can join in but it must be footie related if you do....
Remember the is no divide on here so all are welcome to participate with a song....

I will start you off with this one..... sing it if u know the words.. monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp615_eW-dk
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #1 on: June 11, 2021, 08:48:03 AM »
Croatia first up. Goodnight.
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: June 11, 2021, 09:16:38 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 11, 2021, 08:48:03 AM
Croatia first up. Goodnight.


  :bc:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: June 11, 2021, 09:26:35 AM »
In our FANTASTIC World Cup run we played two good teams and got beat three times by them. We only won one fucking match  :nige:
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: June 11, 2021, 09:34:57 AM »
Yeah, but what a performance it was against Panama  :nige:
monkeyman
« Reply #5 on: June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM »
LETS HOPE ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLAND
IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST  klins
headset
« Reply #6 on: June 11, 2021, 11:36:08 AM »
This one is for those with some interest in the Italians....

It could only be that man Pav......... with a classic!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWc7vYjgnTs

I said you could all join in.......i do want some footy themed choons off you as well....

Or a will title off back to Raw..... :ponce:

Only joking Kennyy lad.... 
headset
« Reply #7 on: June 11, 2021, 11:44:49 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM
LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLAND
IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST  klins

He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again


This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me... souey


Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....


This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this board

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc


I can do cheese as well!!!    klins
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: June 11, 2021, 05:22:06 PM »
If we dont  :alf:, then Id like Croatia or Belgium
plazmuh
« Reply #9 on: June 11, 2021, 06:09:45 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Str68xxpWMw

 :like:
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #10 on: June 11, 2021, 07:44:13 PM »
Tricky one this. On the one hand you've got Gallipoli; on the other hand the Italians in World War 2. Fair enough, the Italians changed sides, but I'm not sure I can forgive them for the falling standards of Fila and Kappa gear. Cheers Fat Mike. I was in Edinburgh, when Italy won the 2006 World Cup. So, on the basis that a load of fourth generation wops crawled out the woodwork and started beeping their fucking car horns, I'm going for Johnny Turk to stick it to the greaseball mother's boys. And you can't say fairer than that
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #11 on: June 11, 2021, 07:47:59 PM »
The turn doing Pavarotti's number looks like a fucking bingo caller at a retirement home. The type of dodgy cunt who'd feel the auld dears up under the table for a change in their wills.
El Capitan
« Reply #12 on: June 11, 2021, 09:24:05 PM »
This left back for Italy looks a quality player  :like:
monkeyman
*****
« Reply #13 on: June 11, 2021, 10:23:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 11, 2021, 09:24:05 PM
This left back for Italy looks a quality player  :like:
FAULTLESS DISPLAY INCREDIBLE FITNESS LEVELS
LOOK A REALLY GOOD TEAM  :like:
monkeyman
« Reply #14 on: June 12, 2021, 12:11:48 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on June 11, 2021, 07:47:59 PM
The turn doing Pavarotti's number looks like a fucking bingo caller at a retirement home. The type of dodgy cunt who'd feel the auld dears up under the table for a change in their wills.
WHAT A CLOWN YOU ARE KIDDA  :unlike:
headset
« Reply #15 on: June 12, 2021, 03:46:48 AM »
They might and generally do dislike all things English.....
however its only right they get mention and song for their opener today..

They might be sheep shaggers but they do belt out the anthem......

Any taff lovers this one is for you lot....
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwdZOHm8r-Y
headset
« Reply #16 on: June 12, 2021, 04:19:20 AM »
The English in full voice....... monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOdBuzPU5Nc
headset
« Reply #17 on: June 13, 2021, 04:12:57 AM »
It starts today for the English......CMON England..... monkey

If this one doesn't get you off your feet and tapping your feet nothing will......

Taking u right back to 96 again!!!!

With this classic.... jc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM
headset
« Reply #18 on: June 13, 2021, 04:18:39 AM »
From the year 96 again......

It can only be the national anthem..... sing it u, bastards ....    monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWBR_W1gKDw

 
headset
« Reply #19 on: June 13, 2021, 09:34:48 AM »
another one to warm you all up......It won't be long now....loud and proud today Enland fans  mcl

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myaHsYw_DFU
headset
« Reply #20 on: June 13, 2021, 09:56:03 AM »
I've had a few liveners ready for this afty..... r stumbled across this old school vid....
It has a tune in it so it counts....... monkey

Coppers at the end don't mess about......Old school policing at its best!

England didn't like losing in them days..... monkey

Top dogs for years until the Russians came along.....



Thankfully these scenes are no more....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoebQifnBys
headset
« Reply #21 on: June 13, 2021, 12:31:22 PM »
The last one from me .....hope you all enjoy the game.....be loud be proud......

A little cheeky one to end the morning session with hope you all enjoy the tune.....

Sing it if you know the words you know you want too!!....... :like: :beer: :beer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlDCGSpXhc8
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #22 on: June 13, 2021, 02:00:55 PM »
Had to start Rashford for me, Clive. Let's hope Sterling scores more goals than air shots.
headset
« Reply #23 on: June 14, 2021, 07:08:00 AM »
Todays England song for you all....
and we did score one more....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=va6nPu-1auE
headset
« Reply #24 on: June 14, 2021, 07:13:20 AM »
I couldn't miss our friends up the road opener out out,,, could I.... they won't be getting another mention....... The jock bastards....

This one is for U Scotland....... See u Friday.... the famous last words... lost

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPaJhlIIYjM
jack inoff
« Reply #25 on: June 14, 2021, 03:21:56 PM »
You must be a friend or a close associate of Liddle Towers
Or share the same hobbies as him.
Here is hoping you keep it real.  :ponce:
headset
« Reply #26 on: June 14, 2021, 06:15:09 PM »
Quote from: jack inoff on June 14, 2021, 03:21:56 PM
You must be a friend or a close associate of Liddle Towers
Or share the same hobbies as him.
Here is hoping you keep it real.  :ponce:

 monkey

I'm glad someone noticed ...... it's a "parody" thread...... :chrisk:
headset
« Reply #27 on: June 15, 2021, 04:50:30 AM »
It's the germans today and I can't put the German anthem up and don't understand the words anyway...

I get that a few don't like our anthem(god save the queen) even some of the fly me lads are not keen on it.


So I was thinking and after reading comments...if we do evrer replace it ...why not use this one in the link?

Its catchy, the players will soon get to know the words....its just a thought as a replacement for those
not keen on GSQ.... would u stand up and sing this one..

Here is the full version see what you think...... monkey

Would it work as our new national anthem...comments welcome....  monkey



Germany it's your opener today.... so this one goes out to U....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIc1koAk9l8
headset
« Reply #28 on: June 15, 2021, 06:03:12 AM »
Another one for you....just to keep the juices flowing.... I cater for the ra ra's and the box of toys !... jc

with my tunes...... nobody gets missed out.... :like:

Double vids.....so don't think you've got double vision billy....  mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pt-8KFsxa4

Those that like a bit of 'disco'..... the ira disco song for you all!!..... :like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-jLv1tIaXg

I might get my first ton thread....if England go all the way.... :beer: :beer:  
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #29 on: June 15, 2021, 11:04:00 PM »
Hungary vs Portugal was crackers, never thought Id see a team out-act the Portuguese but the Hungarians pulled it off.

Nuts seeing a full crowd too, just seems weird now, this debacle has really fucked the world
headset
« Reply #30 on: June 16, 2021, 05:50:24 AM »
As the above poster mentions good to see a full crowd again back at a football match.....

A big respect to Hungary supporters for giving the Irish it for taking the knee in that recent friendly  monkey

So they get a mention in headsets euro thread.... The eastern block doesn't fuck about....

Big shout out to any Hungarians in the house..... for the rest this is how its done.....   mick

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnyMG5ssjMA
headset
« Reply #31 on: June 17, 2021, 07:23:13 AM »
One to start getting u in the mood for the England Scotland game tomorrow....

Sang by an alright band......Used to like these back in the day

The 2004 anthem.....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YU_NZ3f94VI
headset
« Reply #32 on: June 18, 2021, 06:46:09 AM »
I am going to give the sweaties another mention.....
Thanks to that cunt getting knocked over on the motorbike...
He has made my morning..... monkey

So another tune for the dirty jock cunts ..... when we stick it up them ......3-0 to England...

I was going to go with allys  army tune but went for the bagpipes instead...

A little thumbs up to the bagpipe player.... :like:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biquusNMrdM
headset
« Reply #33 on: June 18, 2021, 06:51:53 AM »
A tune for the English.... :like:

Don't let us down today....  :like:

I'm not on facebook..... so not sure if the was any SB (soapy bubble) last night with the English and scots.

I might have to have a Terry Butchers at Raw..... to see if towersy has heard any overnight whispers... mcl

Todays tune.....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Re4aDJL3heA
headset
« Reply #34 on: June 20, 2021, 09:05:08 AM »
Taking you back it time today 'old school session'..... to Rons 22......

Don't give up the ghost just yet.....your forefathers never..... :like:

That why you are not  kraut !

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uO844xT7ivE
headset
« Reply #35 on: June 22, 2021, 05:54:14 AM »
The new vidaloo song..... featuring Danny Dyer......proper naughty remember him towersy

should you and Kenny still be reading COB.. monkey

Qualified already....... Southgate your the one!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fSQw8vWU69E
headset
« Reply #36 on: June 23, 2021, 11:35:57 AM »
It has to be a repeat of the lions today........

We want the Germans next so we can play the German bomber song up to kick off... monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oyoy2_7FegI
headset
« Reply #37 on: June 24, 2021, 08:31:38 AM »
It's Germany up next just how we want it!

Beat the krauts and the door to the final is wide open.....

It's time to stop any bickering and get behind Southgate's England!

Remember your forefathers never ran scared of this lot..... so neither should any yellow bellies!

I will start the build-up to the game with this one..... Saviour the tune it's a long one that will pump you up!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tW0QqiT2LU

Southgate your the one..... monkey
headset
« Reply #38 on: June 25, 2021, 07:11:32 AM »
todays tune goes out to all those still grafting fly me..... monkey


not forgetting any comrades that might have fallen whilst over the road.....

Remember a nibble is as good as chomp..... rava

In order to be inclusive, i better include the fly me 'lot' themselves... klins

So this one goes out to all fly me posters...... :like:

Sing it if you know the words...... it's catchy!!...... you can sing it to adi d..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxQQ_lUnKXg

must go things to do today.......  
headset
« Reply #39 on: June 26, 2021, 07:24:42 AM »
Well, I hope we qualify or will not reach me half-century never mind my first ton...


I might have to load it myself.... monkey.. Nah we'll be the beat the Germans.... :homer:


A little short one for today.... GSTQ with a little message in it for my mate adi d!..... monkey


I hope you take my tunes like u take a bit of banter.....


I'm no towersy or danny dyer for that matter...... 


THE BUILD-UP TO GERMANY STARTS TOMORROW........  :ponce:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pO4xglDBe4s
headset
« Reply #40 on: June 26, 2021, 04:40:43 PM »
A little nod to armed forces day with this one...  :like:

Look out for the little wave from Lizzy herself..... monkey



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBBSr53vlvE
headset
« Reply #
It's getting closer to the day............the Germans are coming to England!  

Two for the price of one in today's video!!

Sung by the posh lot......the fly me lot will like that...look at the flags they will say!!  :ukfist:

Clear your throat and sing along this Sunday morning...   :ukfist:

We will start to ramp things up tomorrow. u just know the bomber song is around the corner.. monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=041nXAAn714
headset
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 06:18:58 AM »
Even Gareth has got the message!

and to think the fly me lot want the anthem banned

so fucking out of touch that lot over the road.....the voice of the fans my arse!

Sing it you bastards.......even gareth agrees!

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/15405332/gareth-southgate-prints-out-national-anthem-england/
headset
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 12:20:55 PM »
A video to keep things real..... monkey



We might be the best singers but we are no longer top dogs when in battle.... lost

That title now belongs elsewhere..... :like:

I couldn't find the badass original kicking ..... so this one will have to do... jc

Look at the cunts scatter early on...I think that's a walkthrough!! monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dg5RlHbEw0
headset
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 07:50:01 PM »
Even the barmy army is getting in on the act....... :homer:


Be rude not to wet your lips with this one sang down under!


It won't be long now! Might even get my fifty knock in....  monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hfPMBmWO2ag
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:33:50 PM »
Strange tournament. Dutch, Portugal out and Belgium were lucky really. Austria gave the Italians a proper scare.

Begs the question how good England are. We looked better against the Austrians than Italy, who according to everyone look favorites and then the Czechs beat Holland, and we made the Czechs look toothless. Against 11 men the Dutch struggled more than we did too.

Probably get beaten by Germany but the teams this year dont look outstanding. Wouldnt surprise me if Spain won it all despite being bobbins in the group stage.
headset
« Reply #46 on: Today at 05:16:39 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 10:33:50 PM
Strange tournament. Dutch, Portugal out and Belgium were lucky really. Austria gave the Italians a proper scare.

Begs the question how good England are. We looked better against the Austrians than Italy, who according to everyone look favorites and then the Czechs beat Holland, and we made the Czechs look toothless. Against 11 men the Dutch struggled more than we did too.

Probably get beaten by Germany but the teams this year dont look outstanding. Wouldnt surprise me if Spain won it all despite being bobbins in the group stage.


In the main its never normally a straight froward tournament the euros .....for that reason you can't rule anyone out even us. Its still France for me but only a mug would try and write off the Germans or the Italians.

I'm confident enough to say whoever wins tomorrows game will end up in the final... I still wouldn't like to call it so it is 50/50 tomorrows game for me. With the fact we are due a win against this lot soon or later.. :mido:
headset
« Reply #47 on: Today at 05:27:56 AM »
A little heads up to those who are not sure how to conduct themselves during the anthem....

Watch this video and follow the actions of those in it and you won't look out of place ..... mcl

Remember arms outstretched, loud and proud is the way forward... :like:

Put this video in your favourites and you can then refer back to it

If your not sure what to do when the anthem is being played..... monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdDsOQ41ias

ENGLAND!!
