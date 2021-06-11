headset

Its here the Euros!! « on: June 11, 2021, 06:06:55 AM »

I might add a song a day whilst England are still in the tournament

To keep you all in the mood......

Even the lefties can join in but it must be footie related if you do....

Remember the is no divide on here so all are welcome to participate with a song....



I will start you off with this one..... sing it if u know the words..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp615_eW-dk

monkeyman

Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #5 on: June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM »

IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST LETS HOPE ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLANDIN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST « Last Edit: June 11, 2021, 12:45:51 PM by monkeyman » Logged

headset

Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #6 on: June 11, 2021, 11:36:08 AM »



It could only be that man Pav......... with a classic!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWc7vYjgnTs



I said you could all join in.......i do want some footy themed choons off you as well....



Or a will title off back to Raw.....



headset

Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #7 on: June 11, 2021, 11:44:49 AM »

IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST

LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLANDIN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST

He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again





This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me...





Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....





This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this board



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc





I can do cheese as well!!!

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #10 on: June 11, 2021, 07:44:13 PM » Tricky one this. On the one hand you've got Gallipoli; on the other hand the Italians in World War 2. Fair enough, the Italians changed sides, but I'm not sure I can forgive them for the falling standards of Fila and Kappa gear. Cheers Fat Mike. I was in Edinburgh, when Italy won the 2006 World Cup. So, on the basis that a load of fourth generation wops crawled out the woodwork and started beeping their fucking car horns, I'm going for Johnny Turk to stick it to the greaseball mother's boys. And you can't say fairer than that

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #11 on: June 11, 2021, 07:47:59 PM » The turn doing Pavarotti's number looks like a fucking bingo caller at a retirement home. The type of dodgy cunt who'd feel the auld dears up under the table for a change in their wills.

headset

Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #15 on: June 12, 2021, 03:46:48 AM »

however its only right they get mention and song for their opener today..



They might be sheep shaggers but they do belt out the anthem......



Any taff lovers this one is for you lot....



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #17 on: June 13, 2021, 04:12:57 AM »



If this one doesn't get you off your feet and tapping your feet nothing will......



Taking u right back to 96 again!!!!



With this classic....



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #18 on: June 13, 2021, 04:18:39 AM »



It can only be the national anthem..... sing it u, bastards ....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWBR_W1gKDw



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #19 on: June 13, 2021, 09:34:48 AM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myaHsYw_DFU



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #20 on: June 13, 2021, 09:56:03 AM »

It has a tune in it so it counts.......



Coppers at the end don't mess about......Old school policing at its best!



England didn't like losing in them days.....



Top dogs for years until the Russians came along.....







Thankfully these scenes are no more....



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #21 on: June 13, 2021, 12:31:22 PM »



A little cheeky one to end the morning session with hope you all enjoy the tune.....



Sing it if you know the words you know you want too!!.......



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlDCGSpXhc8



Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #22 on: June 13, 2021, 02:00:55 PM » Had to start Rashford for me, Clive. Let's hope Sterling scores more goals than air shots.

headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #23 on: June 14, 2021, 07:08:00 AM »

and we did score one more....



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #24 on: June 14, 2021, 07:13:20 AM »



This one is for U Scotland....... See u Friday.... the famous last words...



jack inoff

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #25 on: June 14, 2021, 03:21:56 PM »

Or share the same hobbies as him.

headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #27 on: June 15, 2021, 04:50:30 AM »



I get that a few don't like our anthem(god save the queen) even some of the fly me lads are not keen on it.





So I was thinking and after reading comments...if we do evrer replace it ...why not use this one in the link?



Its catchy, the players will soon get to know the words....its just a thought as a replacement for those

not keen on GSQ.... would u stand up and sing this one..



Here is the full version see what you think......



Would it work as our new national anthem...comments welcome....







Germany it's your opener today.... so this one goes out to U....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIc1koAk9l8

headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #28 on: June 15, 2021, 06:03:12 AM »



with my tunes...... nobody gets missed out....



Double vids.....so don't think you've got double vision billy....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pt-8KFsxa4



Those that like a bit of 'disco'..... the ira disco song for you all!!.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-jLv1tIaXg



calamity

Crabamity





Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #29 on: June 15, 2021, 11:04:00 PM » Hungary vs Portugal was crackers, never thought Id see a team out-act the Portuguese but the Hungarians pulled it off.

Nuts seeing a full crowd too, just seems weird now, this debacle has really fucked the world



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #30 on: June 16, 2021, 05:50:24 AM »



A big respect to Hungary supporters for giving the Irish it for taking the knee in that recent friendly



So they get a mention in headsets euro thread.... The eastern block doesn't fuck about....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnyMG5ssjMA As the above poster mentions good to see a full crowd again back at a football match.....A big respect to Hungary supporters for giving the Irish it for taking the knee in that recent friendlySo they get a mention in headsets euro thread.... The eastern block doesn't fuck about....Big shout out to any Hungarians in the house..... for the rest this is how its done..... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #31 on: June 17, 2021, 07:23:13 AM »



Sang by an alright band......Used to like these back in the day



The 2004 anthem.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YU_NZ3f94VI



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #32 on: June 18, 2021, 06:46:09 AM »

Thanks to that cunt getting knocked over on the motorbike...

He has made my morning.....



So another tune for the dirty jock cunts ..... when we stick it up them ......3-0 to England...



I was going to go with allys army tune but went for the bagpipes instead...



A little thumbs up to the bagpipe player....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=biquusNMrdM

headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #33 on: June 18, 2021, 06:51:53 AM »



Don't let us down today....



I'm not on facebook..... so not sure if the was any SB (soapy bubble) last night with the English and scots.



I might have to have a Terry Butchers at Raw..... to see if towersy has heard any overnight whispers...



Todays tune.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Re4aDJL3heA





headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #34 on: June 20, 2021, 09:05:08 AM »



Don't give up the ghost just yet.....your forefathers never.....



That why you are not kraut !



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #35 on: June 22, 2021, 05:54:14 AM »



should you and Kenny still be reading COB..



Qualified already....... Southgate your the one!





headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #36 on: June 23, 2021, 11:35:57 AM »



We want the Germans next so we can play the German bomber song up to kick off...





headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #37 on: June 24, 2021, 08:31:38 AM »



Beat the krauts and the door to the final is wide open.....



It's time to stop any bickering and get behind Southgate's England!



Remember your forefathers never ran scared of this lot..... so neither should any yellow bellies!



I will start the build-up to the game with this one..... Saviour the tune it's a long one that will pump you up!



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-tW0QqiT2LU



Southgate your the one.....



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #38 on: June 25, 2021, 07:11:32 AM »





not forgetting any comrades that might have fallen whilst over the road.....



Remember a nibble is as good as chomp.....



In order to be inclusive, i better include the fly me 'lot' themselves...



So this one goes out to all fly me posters......



Sing it if you know the words...... it's catchy!!...... you can sing it to adi d..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxQQ_lUnKXg



must go things to do today.......

headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 07:24:42 AM »





I might have to load it myself.... .. Nah we'll be the beat the Germans....





A little short one for today.... GSTQ with a little message in it for my mate adi d!.....





I hope you take my tunes like u take a bit of banter.....





I'm no towersy or danny dyer for that matter......





THE BUILD-UP TO GERMANY STARTS TOMORROW........



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:40:43 PM »



Look out for the little wave from Lizzy herself.....







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VBBSr53vlvE

headset

Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #41 on: Today at 06:03:32 AM »



Two for the price of one in today's video!!



Sung by the posh lot......the fly me lot will like that...look at the flags they will say!!



Clear your throat and sing along this Sunday morning...



We will start to ramp things up tomorrow. u just know the bomber song is around the corner..



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=041nXAAn714

