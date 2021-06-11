|
headset
Something to get you all in the mood
I might add a song a day whilst England are still in the tournament
To keep you all in the mood......
Even the lefties can join in but it must be footie related if you do....
Remember the is no divide on here so all are welcome to participate with a song....
I will start you off with this one..... sing it if u know the words.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp615_eW-dk
headset
This one is for those with some interest in the Italians....
It could only be that man Pav......... with a classic!!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWc7vYjgnTs
I said you could all join in.......i do want some footy themed choons off you as well....
Or a will title off back to Raw.....
Only joking Kennyy lad....
headset
LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLAND
IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST
He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again
This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me...
Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....
This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this boardhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc
I can do cheese as well!!!
headset
They might and generally do dislike all things English.....
however its only right they get mention and song for their opener today..
They might be sheep shaggers but they do belt out the anthem......
Any taff lovers this one is for you lot.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwdZOHm8r-Y
headset
I've had a few liveners ready for this afty..... r stumbled across this old school vid....
It has a tune in it so it counts.......
Coppers at the end don't mess about......Old school policing at its best!
England didn't like losing in them days.....
Top dogs for years until the Russians came along.....
Thankfully these scenes are no more.... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoebQifnBys
headset
It's the germans today and I can't put the German anthem up and don't understand the words anyway...
I get that a few don't like our anthem(god save the queen) even some of the fly me lads are not keen on it.
So I was thinking and after reading comments...if we do evrer replace it ...why not use this one in the link?
Its catchy, the players will soon get to know the words....its just a thought as a replacement for those
not keen on GSQ.... would u stand up and sing this one..
Here is the full version see what you think......
Would it work as our new national anthem...comments welcome....
Germany it's your opener today.... so this one goes out to U....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIc1koAk9l8
