Posts: 1 312 Its here the Euros!! « on: June 11, 2021, 06:06:55 AM »

I might add a song a day whilst England are still in the tournament

To keep you all in the mood......

Even the lefties can join in but it must be footie related if you do....

Remember the is no divide on here so all are welcome to participate with a song....



I will start you off with this one..... sing it if u know the words..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp615_eW-dk

Something to get you all in the moodI might add a song a day whilst England are still in the tournamentTo keep you all in the mood......Even the lefties can join in but it must be footie related if you do....Remember the is no divide on here so all are welcome to participate with a song....I will start you off with this one..... sing it if u know the words.. « Last Edit: June 13, 2021, 03:57:26 AM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #1 on: June 11, 2021, 06:11:46 AM » ...



You know the drill by now.......



This is how you do it!!!...... this how we like it....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEUvzyRKc8c This one is to get you in tune.......for you know what.......You know the drill by now.......This is how you do it!!!...... this how we like it.... « Last Edit: June 11, 2021, 06:14:21 AM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 11 676 Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #6 on: June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM »

IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST LETS HOPE ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLANDIN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST « Last Edit: June 11, 2021, 12:45:51 PM by monkeyman » Logged

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #7 on: June 11, 2021, 11:36:08 AM »



It could only be that man Pav......... with a classic!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWc7vYjgnTs



I said you could all join in.......i do want some footy themed choons off you as well....



Or a will title off back to Raw.....



Only joking Kennyy lad.... This one is for those with some interest in the Italians....It could only be that man Pav......... with a classic!!I said you could all join in.......i do want some footy themed choons off you as well....Or a will title off back to Raw.....Only joking Kennyy lad.... « Last Edit: June 11, 2021, 11:48:43 AM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #8 on: June 11, 2021, 11:44:49 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM

IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST

LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLANDIN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST

He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again





This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me...





Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....





This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this board



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc





I can do cheese as well!!!

He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it againThis one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me...Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this boardI can do cheese as well!!! Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 273Infant Herpes Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #11 on: June 11, 2021, 07:44:13 PM » Tricky one this. On the one hand you've got Gallipoli; on the other hand the Italians in World War 2. Fair enough, the Italians changed sides, but I'm not sure I can forgive them for the falling standards of Fila and Kappa gear. Cheers Fat Mike. I was in Edinburgh, when Italy won the 2006 World Cup. So, on the basis that a load of fourth generation wops crawled out the woodwork and started beeping their fucking car horns, I'm going for Johnny Turk to stick it to the greaseball mother's boys. And you can't say fairer than that Logged

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 273Infant Herpes Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #12 on: June 11, 2021, 07:47:59 PM » The turn doing Pavarotti's number looks like a fucking bingo caller at a retirement home. The type of dodgy cunt who'd feel the auld dears up under the table for a change in their wills. Logged

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here!!! the euros « Reply #16 on: June 12, 2021, 03:46:48 AM »

however its only right they get mention and song for their opener today..



They might be sheep shaggers but they do belt out the anthem......



Any taff lovers this one is for you lot....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwdZOHm8r-Y They might and generally do dislike all things English.....however its only right they get mention and song for their opener today..They might be sheep shaggers but they do belt out the anthem......Any taff lovers this one is for you lot.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #18 on: June 13, 2021, 04:12:57 AM »



If this one doesn't get you off your feet and tapping your feet nothing will......



Taking u right back to 96 again!!!!



With this classic....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM It starts today for the English......CMON England.....If this one doesn't get you off your feet and tapping your feet nothing will......Taking u right back to 96 again!!!!With this classic.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #19 on: June 13, 2021, 04:18:39 AM »



It can only be the national anthem..... sing it u, bastards ....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWBR_W1gKDw



From the year 96 again......It can only be the national anthem..... sing it u, bastards .... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #20 on: June 13, 2021, 09:34:48 AM »



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myaHsYw_DFU



another one to warm you all up......It won't be long now....loud and proud today Enland fans Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #21 on: June 13, 2021, 09:56:03 AM »

It has a tune in it so it counts.......



Coppers at the end don't mess about......Old school policing at its best!



England didn't like losing in them days.....



Top dogs for years until the Russians came along.....







Thankfully these scenes are no more....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoebQifnBys I've had a few liveners ready for this afty..... r stumbled across this old school vid....It has a tune in it so it counts.......Coppers at the end don't mess about......Old school policing at its best!England didn't like losing in them days.....Top dogs for years until the Russians came along.....Thankfully these scenes are no more.... « Last Edit: June 13, 2021, 09:58:33 AM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #22 on: June 13, 2021, 11:45:17 AM »



Wait for the lad near the end with a big fucking golf ball bump on his head....



The cops must have had a right dig at him with a truncheon ......



The good old days eh....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHRmAFBaQqo Take a butchers at this vid from that Irish England game........Wait for the lad near the end with a big fucking golf ball bump on his head....The cops must have had a right dig at him with a truncheon ......The good old days eh.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #23 on: June 13, 2021, 12:31:22 PM »



A little cheeky one to end the morning session with hope you all enjoy the tune.....



Sing it if you know the words you know you want too!!.......



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlDCGSpXhc8



The last one from me .....hope you all enjoy the game.....be loud be proud......A little cheeky one to end the morning session with hope you all enjoy the tune.....Sing it if you know the words you know you want too!!....... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 273Infant Herpes Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #24 on: June 13, 2021, 02:00:55 PM » Had to start Rashford for me, Clive. Let's hope Sterling scores more goals than air shots. Logged

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #25 on: June 14, 2021, 07:08:00 AM »

and we did score one more....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=va6nPu-1auE Todays England song for you all....and we did score one more.... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #26 on: June 14, 2021, 07:13:20 AM »



This one is for U Scotland....... See u Friday.... the famous last words...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPaJhlIIYjM I couldn't miss our friends up the road opener out out,,, could I.... they won't be getting another mention....... The jock bastards....This one is for U Scotland....... See u Friday.... the famous last words... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 177 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #27 on: June 14, 2021, 03:21:56 PM »

Or share the same hobbies as him.

Here is hoping you keep it real. You must be a friend or a close associate of Liddle TowersOr share the same hobbies as him.Here is hoping you keep it real. Logged

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #29 on: June 15, 2021, 04:50:30 AM »



I get that a few don't like our anthem(god save the queen) even some of the fly me lads are not keen on it.





So I was thinking and after reading comments...if we do evrer replace it ...why not use this one in the link?



Its catchy, the players will soon get to know the words....its just a thought as a replacement for those

not keen on GSQ.... would u stand up and sing this one..



Here is the full version see what you think......



Would it work as our new national anthem...comments welcome....







Germany it's your opener today.... so this one goes out to U....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIc1koAk9l8

It's the germans today and I can't put the German anthem up and don't understand the words anyway...I get that a few don't like our anthem(god save the queen) even some of the fly me lads are not keen on it.So I was thinking and after reading comments...if we do evrer replace it ...why not use this one in the link?Its catchy, the players will soon get to know the words....its just a thought as a replacement for thosenot keen on GSQ.... would u stand up and sing this one..Here is the full version see what you think......Would it work as our new national anthem...comments welcome....Germany it's your opener today.... so this one goes out to U.... « Last Edit: June 15, 2021, 04:59:54 AM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #30 on: June 15, 2021, 06:03:12 AM »



with my tunes...... nobody gets missed out....



Double vids.....so don't think you've got double vision billy....





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pt-8KFsxa4



Those that like a bit of 'disco'..... the ira disco song for you all!!.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-jLv1tIaXg



I might get my first ton thread....if England go all the way.... Another one for you....just to keep the juices flowing.... I cater for the ra ra's and the box of toys !...with my tunes...... nobody gets missed out....Double vids.....so don't think you've got double vision billy....Those that like a bit of 'disco'..... the ira disco song for you all!!.....I might get my first ton thread....if England go all the way.... « Last Edit: June 15, 2021, 06:20:08 AM by headset » Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!

Posts: 8 371Crabamity Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #31 on: June 15, 2021, 11:04:00 PM » Hungary vs Portugal was crackers, never thought Id see a team out-act the Portuguese but the Hungarians pulled it off.



Nuts seeing a full crowd too, just seems weird now, this debacle has really fucked the world Logged

Posts: 1 312 Re: Its here the Euros!! « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 05:50:24 AM »



A big respect to Hungary supporters for giving the Irish it for taking the knee in that recent friendly



So they get a mention in headsets euro thread.... The eastern block doesn't fuck about....



Big shout out to any Hungarians in the house..... for the rest this is how its done.....



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZnyMG5ssjMA As the above poster mentions good to see a full crowd again back at a football match.....A big respect to Hungary supporters for giving the Irish it for taking the knee in that recent friendlySo they get a mention in headsets euro thread.... The eastern block doesn't fuck about....Big shout out to any Hungarians in the house..... for the rest this is how its done..... Logged AKA " The Radiator " I do like to warm places up!