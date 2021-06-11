Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Its here the Euros!!  (Read 737 times)
headset
Posts: 1 301


« on: June 11, 2021, 06:06:55 AM »
Something to get you all in the mood
I might add a song a day whilst England are still in the tournament
To keep you all in the mood......
Even the lefties can join in but it must be footie related if you do....
Remember the is no divide on here so all are welcome to participate with a song....

I will start you off with this one..... sing it if u know the words.. monkey


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp615_eW-dk
« Last Edit: June 13, 2021, 03:57:26 AM by headset » Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #1 on: June 11, 2021, 06:11:46 AM »
This one is to get you in tune.......for you know what.... BLM...

You know the drill by now....... souey

This is how you do it!!!...... this how we like it.... monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CEUvzyRKc8c
« Last Edit: June 11, 2021, 06:14:21 AM by headset » Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 803



« Reply #2 on: June 11, 2021, 08:48:03 AM »
Croatia first up. Goodnight.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 346


« Reply #3 on: June 11, 2021, 09:16:38 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on June 11, 2021, 08:48:03 AM
Croatia first up. Goodnight.


  :bc:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 803



« Reply #4 on: June 11, 2021, 09:26:35 AM »
In our FANTASTIC World Cup run we played two good teams and got beat three times by them. We only won one fucking match  :nige:
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 346


« Reply #5 on: June 11, 2021, 09:34:57 AM »
Yeah, but what a performance it was against Panama  :nige:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 675


« Reply #6 on: June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM »
LETS HOPE ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLAND
IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST  klins
« Last Edit: June 11, 2021, 12:45:51 PM by monkeyman » Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #7 on: June 11, 2021, 11:36:08 AM »
This one is for those with some interest in the Italians....

It could only be that man Pav......... with a classic!!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWc7vYjgnTs

I said you could all join in.......i do want some footy themed choons off you as well....

Or a will title off back to Raw..... :ponce:

Only joking Kennyy lad.... 
« Last Edit: June 11, 2021, 11:48:43 AM by headset » Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #8 on: June 11, 2021, 11:44:49 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM
LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLAND
IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST  klins

He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again


This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me... souey


Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....


This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this board

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc


I can do cheese as well!!!    klins
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 803



« Reply #9 on: June 11, 2021, 05:22:06 PM »
If we dont  :alf:, then Id like Croatia or Belgium
Logged
plazmuh
Posts: 14 317


« Reply #10 on: June 11, 2021, 06:09:45 PM »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Str68xxpWMw

 :like:
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 271

Infant Herpes


« Reply #11 on: June 11, 2021, 07:44:13 PM »
Tricky one this. On the one hand you've got Gallipoli; on the other hand the Italians in World War 2. Fair enough, the Italians changed sides, but I'm not sure I can forgive them for the falling standards of Fila and Kappa gear. Cheers Fat Mike. I was in Edinburgh, when Italy won the 2006 World Cup. So, on the basis that a load of fourth generation wops crawled out the woodwork and started beeping their fucking car horns, I'm going for Johnny Turk to stick it to the greaseball mother's boys. And you can't say fairer than that
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 271

Infant Herpes


« Reply #12 on: June 11, 2021, 07:47:59 PM »
The turn doing Pavarotti's number looks like a fucking bingo caller at a retirement home. The type of dodgy cunt who'd feel the auld dears up under the table for a change in their wills.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 346


« Reply #13 on: June 11, 2021, 09:24:05 PM »
This left back for Italy looks a quality player  :like:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 675


« Reply #14 on: June 11, 2021, 10:23:24 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 11, 2021, 09:24:05 PM
This left back for Italy looks a quality player  :like:
FAULTLESS DISPLAY INCREDIBLE FITNESS LEVELS
LOOK A REALLY GOOD TEAM  :like:
Logged
monkeyman
Posts: 11 675


« Reply #15 on: June 12, 2021, 12:11:48 AM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on June 11, 2021, 07:47:59 PM
The turn doing Pavarotti's number looks like a fucking bingo caller at a retirement home. The type of dodgy cunt who'd feel the auld dears up under the table for a change in their wills.
WHAT A CLOWN YOU ARE KIDDA  :unlike:
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #16 on: June 12, 2021, 03:46:48 AM »
They might and generally do dislike all things English.....
however its only right they get mention and song for their opener today..

They might be sheep shaggers but they do belt out the anthem......

Any taff lovers this one is for you lot....
 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZwdZOHm8r-Y
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #17 on: June 12, 2021, 04:19:20 AM »
The English in full voice....... monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOdBuzPU5Nc
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #18 on: June 13, 2021, 04:12:57 AM »
It starts today for the English......CMON England..... monkey

If this one doesn't get you off your feet and tapping your feet nothing will......

Taking u right back to 96 again!!!!

With this classic.... jc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RJqimlFcJsM
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #19 on: June 13, 2021, 04:18:39 AM »
From the year 96 again......

It can only be the national anthem..... sing it u, bastards ....    monkey

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eWBR_W1gKDw

 
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #20 on: June 13, 2021, 09:34:48 AM »
another one to warm you all up......It won't be long now....loud and proud today Enland fans  mcl

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=myaHsYw_DFU
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #21 on: June 13, 2021, 09:56:03 AM »
I've had a few liveners ready for this afty..... r stumbled across this old school vid....
It has a tune in it so it counts....... monkey

Coppers at the end don't mess about......Old school policing at its best!

England didn't like losing in them days..... monkey

Top dogs for years until the Russians came along.....



Thankfully these scenes are no more....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QoebQifnBys
« Last Edit: June 13, 2021, 09:58:33 AM by headset » Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #22 on: June 13, 2021, 11:45:17 AM »
Take a butchers at this vid from that Irish England game........

Wait for the lad near the end with a big fucking golf ball bump on his head....  charles

The cops must have had a right dig at him with a truncheon ...... 

The good old days eh.... klins

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHRmAFBaQqo
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #23 on: June 13, 2021, 12:31:22 PM »
The last one from me .....hope you all enjoy the game.....be loud be proud......

A little cheeky one to end the morning session with hope you all enjoy the tune.....

Sing it if you know the words you know you want too!!....... :like: :beer: :beer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QlDCGSpXhc8
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 271

Infant Herpes


« Reply #24 on: June 13, 2021, 02:00:55 PM »
Had to start Rashford for me, Clive. Let's hope Sterling scores more goals than air shots.
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #25 on: June 14, 2021, 07:08:00 AM »
Todays England song for you all....
and we did score one more....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=va6nPu-1auE
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #26 on: June 14, 2021, 07:13:20 AM »
I couldn't miss our friends up the road opener out out,,, could I.... they won't be getting another mention....... The jock bastards....

This one is for U Scotland....... See u Friday.... the famous last words... lost

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPaJhlIIYjM
Logged
jack inoff
Posts: 177


« Reply #27 on: June 14, 2021, 03:21:56 PM »
You must be a friend or a close associate of Liddle Towers
Or share the same hobbies as him.
Here is hoping you keep it real.  :ponce:
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #28 on: June 14, 2021, 06:15:09 PM »
Quote from: jack inoff on June 14, 2021, 03:21:56 PM
You must be a friend or a close associate of Liddle Towers
Or share the same hobbies as him.
Here is hoping you keep it real.  :ponce:

 monkey

I'm glad someone noticed ...... it's a "parody" thread...... :chrisk:
Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:50:30 AM »
It's the germans today and I can't put the German anthem up and don't understand the words anyway...

I get that a few don't like our anthem(god save the queen) even some of the fly me lads are not keen on it.


So I was thinking and after reading comments...if we do evrer replace it ...why not use this one in the link?

Its catchy, the players will soon get to know the words....its just a thought as a replacement for those
not keen on GSQ.... would u stand up and sing this one..

Here is the full version see what you think...... monkey

Would it work as our new national anthem...comments welcome....  monkey



Germany it's your opener today.... so this one goes out to U....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIc1koAk9l8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:59:54 AM by headset » Logged
headset
Posts: 1 301


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 06:03:12 AM »
Another one for you....just to keep the juices flowing.... I cater for the ra ra's and the box of toys !... jc

with my tunes...... nobody gets missed out.... :like:

Double vids.....so don't think you've got double vision billy....  mcl


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4pt-8KFsxa4

Those that like a bit of 'disco'..... the ira disco song for you all!!..... :like:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L-jLv1tIaXg

I might get my first ton thread....if England go all the way.... :beer: :beer:  
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:20:08 AM by headset » Logged
calamity
Posts: 8 371

Crabamity


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:04:00 PM »
Hungary vs Portugal was crackers, never thought Id see a team out-act the Portuguese but the Hungarians pulled it off.

Nuts seeing a full crowd too, just seems weird now, this debacle has really fucked the world
Logged
