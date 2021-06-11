headset

Its here the Euros!!
June 11, 2021, 06:06:55 AM

I might add a song a day whilst England are still in the tournament

To keep you all in the mood......

Even the lefties can join in but it must be footie related if you do....

Remember the is no divide on here so all are welcome to participate with a song....



I will start you off with this one..... sing it if u know the words..





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dp615_eW-dk

headset

Re: Its here!!! the euros
Reply #1 on: June 11, 2021, 06:11:46 AM



You know the drill by now.......



This is how you do it!!!...... this how we like it....



monkeyman

Re: Its here!!! the euros
Reply #6 on: June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM

headset

Re: Its here!!! the euros
Reply #7 on: June 11, 2021, 11:36:08 AM



It could only be that man Pav......... with a classic!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cWc7vYjgnTs



I said you could all join in.......i do want some footy themed choons off you as well....



Or a will title off back to Raw.....



headset

Re: Its here!!! the euros
Reply #8 on: June 11, 2021, 11:44:49 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on June 11, 2021, 09:50:03 AM

IN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST

LETS UP ITS NOT A BIG LET DOWN WITH ENGLANDIN SOUTHGATE WE TRUST

He got us to the semis last time don't forget......he could well do it again





This one/tune is for u monkey....... keep the faith..... your starting to sound like zorro off fly me...





Put a couple of quid on England in every game that way you wont be downbeat during the tournament.....





This tune is for you one .......and for you zorro if you've got you're mince pies on this board



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_YneccErSc





I can do cheese as well!!!

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Its here!!! the euros
Reply #11 on: June 11, 2021, 07:44:13 PM
Tricky one this. On the one hand you've got Gallipoli; on the other hand the Italians in World War 2. Fair enough, the Italians changed sides, but I'm not sure I can forgive them for the falling standards of Fila and Kappa gear. Cheers Fat Mike. I was in Edinburgh, when Italy won the 2006 World Cup. So, on the basis that a load of fourth generation wops crawled out the woodwork and started beeping their fucking car horns, I'm going for Johnny Turk to stick it to the greaseball mother's boys. And you can't say fairer than that

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Its here!!! the euros
Reply #12 on: June 11, 2021, 07:47:59 PM
The turn doing Pavarotti's number looks like a fucking bingo caller at a retirement home. The type of dodgy cunt who'd feel the auld dears up under the table for a change in their wills.

headset

Re: Its here!!! the euros
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 03:46:48 AM

however its only right they get mention and song for their opener today..



They might be sheep shaggers but they do belt out the anthem......



Any taff lovers this one is for you lot....



headset

Re: Its here the Euros!!
Reply #18 on: Today at 04:12:57 AM



If this one doesn't get you off your feet and tapping your feet nothing will......



Taking u right back to 96 again!!!!



With this classic....



