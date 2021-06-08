Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 13, 2021, 04:33:39 PM
Author Topic: FRANCE  (Read 668 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 11 671


« on: June 08, 2021, 10:04:24 PM »
GIROUD WHAT A PLAYER TO BRING ON AS A SUB
ANYWAY I HAVE FINALLY DECIDED ON MY BET TONIGHT TO WIN THIS  mcl
GOT 6/1 50 SNOTS ON THEM TO WIN THE FINAL 
El Capitan
Posts: 45 339


« Reply #1 on: June 08, 2021, 10:17:20 PM »
Thought you were on Germany this afternoon ffs  monkey
monkeyman
Posts: 11 671


« Reply #2 on: June 09, 2021, 06:44:11 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 08, 2021, 10:17:20 PM
Thought you were on Germany this afternoon ffs  monkey
  I HAD A LITTLE TOUCH ON THEM ALSO AT 9/1  mcl
Gingerpig
Posts: 911


« Reply #3 on: June 09, 2021, 03:01:51 PM »
Got 7,s had to search about a bit though
El Capitan
Posts: 45 339


« Reply #4 on: June 09, 2021, 03:09:15 PM »
Some side theyve got. Varane at the back... Laporte couldnt even make the squad

Pogba and Kante quality centre mid pairing (although admittedly its no Rice and Henderson)

Mbappe, Benzema, Griezmann is some front 3  :like:
monkeyman
Posts: 11 671


« Reply #5 on: June 09, 2021, 03:54:08 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on June 09, 2021, 03:09:15 PM
Some side theyve got. Varane at the back... Laporte couldnt even make the squad

Pogba and Kante quality centre mid pairing (although admittedly its no Rice and Henderson)

Mbappe, Benzema, Griezmann is some front 3  :like:




  :pope2:
Robbso
Posts: 15 063


« Reply #6 on: June 10, 2021, 06:01:47 PM »
Italy look decent, not been beat since 2018, I know a big chunk of footy was cancelled but they must be in with a shout.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 671


« Reply #7 on: June 10, 2021, 06:47:32 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on June 10, 2021, 06:01:47 PM
Italy look decent, not been beat since 2018, I know a big chunk of footy was cancelled but they must be in with a shout.
27 GAMES UNBEATEN
Robbso
Posts: 15 063


« Reply #8 on: June 10, 2021, 06:49:04 PM »
Some record, their press fancy them. Good opener against Turkey, also a form team.
monkeyman
Posts: 11 671


« Reply #9 on: June 10, 2021, 08:26:05 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on June 10, 2021, 06:49:04 PM
Some record, their press fancy them. Good opener against Turkey, also a form team.
LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS GAME I EXPECT A FEW GOALS
headset
Posts: 1 282


« Reply #10 on: June 11, 2021, 05:21:30 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on June 10, 2021, 08:26:05 PM
Quote from: Robbso on June 10, 2021, 06:49:04 PM
Some record, their press fancy them. Good opener against Turkey, also a form team.
LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS GAME I EXPECT A FEW GOALS

Openers tend to be cagey affairs that goes for most opening games for teams
Far too much pressure on teams not to lose their opening game than win it.
Plus the Italians are like the Germans always start slowly..... Score draw tonight.
Minge
Posts: 10 609

Superstar


« Reply #11 on: June 11, 2021, 12:29:13 PM »
Genuinely got butterflies, cant fucking wait  :alastair:
headset
Posts: 1 282


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 03:34:06 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on June 10, 2021, 08:26:05 PM
Quote from: Robbso on June 10, 2021, 06:49:04 PM
Some record, their press fancy them. Good opener against Turkey, also a form team.
LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS GAME I EXPECT A FEW GOALS

Well called on the goal front monkey...... :like:
Robbso
Posts: 15 063


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:55:50 PM »
Wales got out of jail there.
Robbso
Posts: 15 063


« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:44:21 AM »
ITK  :basil:

team today
Pickford, Walker, stones, mings, chilwell, rice, Philips, mount, Stirling, foden, Kane.

My guess anyway.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 800



« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:59:51 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:44:21 AM
ITK  :basil:

team today
Pickford, Walker, stones, mings, chilwell, rice, Philips, mount, Stirling, foden, Kane.

My guess anyway.

I'd have to guess who half them fuckers are
monkeyman
Posts: 11 671


« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:05:36 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:44:21 AM
ITK  :basil:

team today
Pickford, Walker, stones, mings, chilwell, rice, Philips, mount, Stirling, foden, Kane.

My guess anyway.
NO GREALISH 
HE SHOULD BE ONE OF THE FIRST NAMES ON THE TEAM SHEET
Robbso
Posts: 15 063


« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:17:01 PM »
I agree, I just think hell pick Stirling over him
monkeyman
Posts: 11 671


« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:19:30 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:17:01 PM
I agree, I just think hell pick Stirling over him
I DONT GET WHAT SOUTHGATE IS THINKING STERLING HAS BEEN PLAYING SHITE FOR A WHILE LETS HOPE HE COMES BACK TO FORM
Robbso
Posts: 15 063


« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:31:56 PM »
He has favourites, he claims to pick players on form, then doesnt  lost
monkeyman
Posts: 11 671


« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:39:15 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:31:56 PM
He has favourites, he claims to pick players on form, then doesnt  lost
CHILWELL AND SANCHO.NOT EVEN MADE THE BENCH WTF
Robbso
Posts: 15 063


« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:45:28 PM »
Right back playing left back, he ruined my team selection. Twat :basil:
Robbso
Posts: 15 063


« Reply #22 on: Today at 03:53:26 PM »
Thatll do :homer:
monkeyman
Posts: 11 671


« Reply #23 on: Today at 04:04:51 PM »
NOT IMPRESSED BUT A WIN IS A WIN  :like:
