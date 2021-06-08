monkeyman

Posts: 11 671 FRANCE « on: June 08, 2021, 10:04:24 PM »

ANYWAY I HAVE FINALLY DECIDED ON MY BET TONIGHT TO WIN THIS

GOT 6/1 50 SNOTS ON THEM TO WIN THE FINAL

Re: FRANCE « Reply #1 on: June 08, 2021, 10:17:20 PM » Thought you were on Germany this afternoon ffs

Re: FRANCE « Reply #3 on: June 09, 2021, 03:01:51 PM » Got 7,s had to search about a bit though

Re: FRANCE « Reply #4 on: June 09, 2021, 03:09:15 PM »



Pogba and Kante quality centre mid pairing (although admittedly its no Rice and Henderson)



Mbappe, Benzema, Griezmann is some front 3







Re: FRANCE « Reply #6 on: June 10, 2021, 06:01:47 PM » Italy look decent, not been beat since 2018, I know a big chunk of footy was cancelled but they must be in with a shout.

Re: FRANCE « Reply #8 on: June 10, 2021, 06:49:04 PM » Some record, their press fancy them. Good opener against Turkey, also a form team.

Re: FRANCE « Reply #10 on: June 11, 2021, 05:21:30 AM » Quote from: monkeyman on June 10, 2021, 08:26:05 PM Quote from: Robbso on June 10, 2021, 06:49:04 PM Some record, their press fancy them. Good opener against Turkey, also a form team.

LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS GAME I EXPECT A FEW GOALS

Openers tend to be cagey affairs that goes for most opening games for teams

Far too much pressure on teams not to lose their opening game than win it.

Re: FRANCE « Reply #11 on: June 11, 2021, 12:29:13 PM » Genuinely got butterflies, cant fucking wait

Re: FRANCE « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 03:55:50 PM » Wales got out of jail there.

Re: FRANCE « Reply #14 on: Today at 11:44:21 AM »



team today

Pickford, Walker, stones, mings, chilwell, rice, Philips, mount, Stirling, foden, Kane.



team today

Pickford, Walker, stones, mings, chilwell, rice, Philips, mount, Stirling, foden, Kane.

My guess anyway.

Re: FRANCE « Reply #17 on: Today at 01:17:01 PM » I agree, I just think hell pick Stirling over him

Re: FRANCE « Reply #18 on: Today at 01:19:30 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:17:01 PM I agree, I just think hell pick Stirling over him

Re: FRANCE « Reply #19 on: Today at 01:31:56 PM » He has favourites, he claims to pick players on form, then doesnt

Re: FRANCE « Reply #21 on: Today at 01:45:28 PM » Right back playing left back, he ruined my team selection. Twat

Re: FRANCE « Reply #22 on: Today at 03:53:26 PM » Thatll do