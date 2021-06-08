|
headset
« Reply #10 on: June 11, 2021, 05:21:30 AM »
Some record, their press fancy them. Good opener against Turkey, also a form team.
LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS GAME I EXPECT A FEW GOALS
Openers tend to be cagey affairs that goes for most opening games for teams
Far too much pressure on teams not to lose their opening game than win it.
Plus the Italians are like the Germans always start slowly..... Score draw tonight.
Robbso
ITK
Pickford, Walker, stones, mings, chilwell, rice, Philips, mount, Stirling, foden, Kane.
My guess anyway.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
ITK
Pickford, Walker, stones, mings, chilwell, rice, Philips, mount, Stirling, foden, Kane.
My guess anyway.
I'd have to guess who half them fuckers are
monkeyman
ITK
Pickford, Walker, stones, mings, chilwell, rice, Philips, mount, Stirling, foden, Kane.
My guess anyway.
NO GREALISH
HE SHOULD BE ONE OF THE FIRST NAMES ON THE TEAM SHEET
