Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson



Cummings giving him a right kicking.



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/may/26/uk-covid-news-live-dominic-cummings-boris-johnson-covid-evidence-pmqs



You'd better find yourselves a new far right poster boy.



Cummings giving him a right kicking.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/may/26/uk-covid-news-live-dominic-cummings-boris-johnson-covid-evidence-pmqs

You'd better find yourselves a new far right poster boy.

Is Farrage still available? Dead in the water politically by the end of the week

Infant Herpes





Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson

Yeah, but...but...Corbyn. And Abbott got some figures wrong!!. Far, far worse than Johnson not taking Covid seriously - despite having weeks and weeks of warnings - by boasting about shaking hands with Covid patients, attending a rugby international, not locking down earlier and more comprehensively, boasting that Covid would be to Britain's economic advantage. Oh, and Corbyn's a scruffy cunt (so's our Boris, but he's a right good laugh). The deaths of tens of thousands of people's loved ones is as nothing when compared to the crimes of Corbyn and Abbott. As a working class Boro bloke, I fully accept that our brave, oh so brave Boris knows what's best for me and I will continue to doff my cap. Long after I've taken my cap to Cash Converters.

Fred West ruined my wife





Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson

Nailed it Robbso.

The weakness of the opposition is the real cause of the mismanagement. Well them and the ideologists who have turned them into an ethnic cult.



Nailed it Robbso.

The weakness of the opposition is the real cause of the mismanagement. Well them and the ideologists who have turned them into an ethnic cult.

Infant Herpes





Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson

Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:05:37 PM

Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties

You do understand that it's possible for both Cummings to be a lying cunt, at the same time as Johnson being a useless, lying sociopath? It's also perfectly possible that Cummings' Rose Garden bullshitathon was done to help protect the Government. Now he has no need to do so, he's telling the truth.

Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson

Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:05:37 PM

Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties

I believe you're missing the point...



Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.



I believe you're missing the point...

Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.

Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot