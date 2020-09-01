Welcome,
May 26, 2021, 09:57:03 PM
Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Author
Topic: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson (Read 223 times)
KillingJoke
Posts: 112
Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 05:51:34 PM
Dead in the water politically by the end of the week
Cummings giving him a right kicking.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/may/26/uk-covid-news-live-dominic-cummings-boris-johnson-covid-evidence-pmqs
You'd better find yourselves a new far right poster boy.
Is Farrage still available?
Robbso
Posts: 15 026
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 06:03:32 PM
Im not sure what they expected after accusing him of leaking info a couple of months back. Hes hammered Hancock as well.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 804
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 06:05:50 PM
Nokt laid a glove on him from what I've heard said so far
Robbso
Posts: 15 026
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 06:17:54 PM
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 255
Infant Herpes
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 06:20:56 PM
Yeah, but...but...Corbyn. And Abbott got some figures wrong!!. Far, far worse than Johnson not taking Covid seriously - despite having weeks and weeks of warnings - by boasting about shaking hands with Covid patients, attending a rugby international, not locking down earlier and more comprehensively, boasting that Covid would be to Britain's economic advantage. Oh, and Corbyn's a scruffy cunt (so's our Boris, but he's a right good laugh). The deaths of tens of thousands of people's loved ones is as nothing when compared to the crimes of Corbyn and Abbott. As a working class Boro bloke, I fully accept that our brave, oh so brave Boris knows what's best for me and I will continue to doff my cap. Long after I've taken my cap to Cash Converters.
Robbso
Posts: 15 026
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 06:26:57 PM
The sad part about all this is, if it wasnt for the Labour Party, labour would be in power
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 054
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:00:17 PM
Nailed it Robbso.
The weakness of the opposition is the real cause of the mismanagement. Well them and the ideologists who have turned them into an ethnic cult.
Mickgaz
Posts: 397
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties
Robbso
Posts: 15 026
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:12:05 PM
He is a liar, hes admitted it. Hes got dodgy eyes as well. Not everything he said today was lies, youd be very naive to believe that.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 255
Infant Herpes
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:13:12 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties
You do understand that it's possible for both Cummings to be a lying cunt, at the same time as Johnson being a useless, lying sociopath? It's also perfectly possible that Cummings' Rose Garden bullshitathon was done to help protect the Government. Now he has no need to do so, he's telling the truth.
KillingJoke
Posts: 112
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:14:23 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties
I believe you're missing the point...
Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.
Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot
.
Mickgaz
Posts: 397
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:18:48 PM
I love it you all wanted Cummins lynching a year ago now you hanging on his every word.
Robbso
Posts: 15 026
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:21:45 PM
He should have been sacked on the spot, his gaffer not only declined but excused his drive to Barnard castle saying it was very plausible.
Mickgaz
Posts: 397
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:24:41 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:21:45 PM
He should have been sacked on the spot, his gaffer not only declined but excused his drive to Barnard castle saying it was very plausible.
Could not agree more Boris should have thrown to the dogs but he was obviously trying to avoid all this because he knew he was a devious little rat.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 255
Infant Herpes
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:25:23 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:18:48 PM
I love it you all wanted Cummins lynching a year ago now you hanging on his every word.
Yup. Wanted him sacked a year ago; listening to what he has to say now. What's your point? More to the point: What has he said today that you don't believe?
Robbso
Posts: 15 026
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:26:17 PM
All of it
Robbso
Posts: 15 026
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:28:31 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:24:41 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:21:45 PM
He should have been sacked on the spot, his gaffer not only declined but excused his drive to Barnard castle saying it was very plausible.
Could not agree more Boris should have thrown to the dogs but he was obviously trying to avoid all this because he knew he was a devious little rat.
If hed have sacked him then he wouldnt have been around when Boris delayed lock down yet again in The Autumn causing thousands more deaths apparently.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 246
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:42:21 PM
Six months ago he was a discredited liar, public enemy No1, persona non grata. Now the far-Left are fawning over his every word! Funny old world, innit.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 769
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:44:19 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:18:48 PM
I love it you all wanted Cummins lynching a year ago now you hanging on his every word.
Yes, Ive warmed to him, Mick lad
Robbso
Posts: 15 026
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:46:28 PM
The far left
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 769
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:47:03 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:46:28 PM
The far left
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 246
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:47:20 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on
Today
at 07:14:23 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties
I believe you're missing the point...
Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.
Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot
.
You've got a point there lad. A southern, multi-millionaire, knee taking, Remainer resonates far more with white working class northerners, eh?!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 255
Infant Herpes
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 07:53:23 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 07:47:20 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on
Today
at 07:14:23 PM
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties
I believe you're missing the point...
Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.
Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot
.
You've got a point there lad. A southern, multi-millionaire, knee taking, Remainer resonates far more with white working class northerners, eh?!
The son of a toolmaker probably should resonate far more with working class northerners (of any skin colour) than the son of Stanley fucking Johnson.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 246
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 08:01:29 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on
Today
at 05:51:34 PM
You'd better find yourselves a new
far right
poster boy.
Robbso
Posts: 15 026
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 08:11:15 PM
Bastard, missed that.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 246
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 09:01:44 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Today
at 07:53:23 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on
Today
at 07:47:20 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on
Today
at 07:14:
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties
I believe you're missing the point...
Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.
Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot
.
You've got a point there lad. A southern, multi-millionaire, knee taking, Remainer resonates far more with white working class northerners, eh?!
The son of a toolmaker probably should resonate far more with working class northerners
(of any skin colour) than the son of Stanley fucking Johnson.
Yeah, a toolmaker. Something he was so good at he
owned
the whole fucking factory!!
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 127
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 09:11:31 PM »
C4 news believe it hasn't harmed boris reputation at all. The bloke is Teflon at moment. Labour need Diane abbot back to put the pressure back on boris
Mickgaz
Posts: 397
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Today
at 09:17:46 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Today
at 09:11:31 PM
C4 news believe it hasn't harmed boris reputation at all. The bloke is Teflon at moment. Labour need Diane abbot back to put the pressure back on boris
When you have the leader of the opposition and his shadow ministers taking the knee and calling hard working British men and women racists and bigots. That's why Boris is Teflon. Labour have not got a clue
