May 26, 2021, 09:57:03 PM
Author Topic: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson  (Read 223 times)
KillingJoke
« on: Today at 05:51:34 PM »
Dead in the water politically by the end of the week mcl

Cummings giving him a right kicking.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/may/26/uk-covid-news-live-dominic-cummings-boris-johnson-covid-evidence-pmqs

You'd better find yourselves a new far right poster boy.

Is Farrage still available? :nige:
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:03:32 PM »
Im not sure what they expected after accusing him of leaking info a couple of months back. Hes hammered Hancock as well.
Logged
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:05:50 PM »
Nokt laid a glove on him from what I've heard said so far
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:17:54 PM »
 monkey
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:20:56 PM »
Yeah, but...but...Corbyn. And Abbott got some figures wrong!!. Far, far worse than Johnson not taking Covid seriously - despite having weeks and weeks of warnings - by boasting about shaking hands with Covid patients, attending a rugby international, not locking down earlier and more comprehensively, boasting that Covid would be to Britain's economic advantage. Oh, and Corbyn's  a scruffy cunt (so's our Boris, but he's a right good laugh). The deaths of tens of thousands of people's loved ones is as nothing when compared to the crimes of Corbyn and Abbott. As a working class Boro bloke, I fully accept that our brave,  oh so brave Boris knows what's best for me and I will continue to doff my cap. Long after I've taken my cap to Cash Converters.
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:26:57 PM »
The sad part about all this is, if it wasnt for the Labour Party, labour would be in power cry
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:00:17 PM »
Nailed it Robbso.

The weakness of the opposition is the real cause of the mismanagement. Well them and the ideologists who have turned them into an ethnic cult.
Logged
Mickgaz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:05:37 PM »
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties  :nige: :nige: :nige:
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:12:05 PM »
He is a liar, hes admitted it. Hes got dodgy eyes as well. Not everything he said today was lies, youd be very naive to believe that.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:13:12 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties  :nige: :nige: :nige:

You do understand that it's possible for both Cummings to be a lying cunt, at the same time as Johnson being a useless, lying sociopath? It's also perfectly possible that Cummings' Rose Garden bullshitathon was done to help protect the Government. Now he has no need to do so, he's telling the truth.
Logged
KillingJoke
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:14:23 PM »
 :jowo1:
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties  :nige: :nige: :nige:

I believe you're missing the point...

Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.

Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot charles :beer:.
Logged
Mickgaz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:18:48 PM »
I love it you all wanted Cummins lynching a year ago now you hanging on his every word.
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:21:45 PM »
He should have been sacked on the spot, his gaffer not only declined but excused his drive to Barnard castle saying it was very plausible.  monkey
Logged
Mickgaz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:24:41 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:21:45 PM
He should have been sacked on the spot, his gaffer not only declined but excused his drive to Barnard castle saying it was very plausible.  monkey
Could not agree more Boris should have thrown to the dogs but he was obviously trying to avoid all this because he knew he was a devious little rat. 
Logged
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:25:23 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:18:48 PM
I love it you all wanted Cummins lynching a year ago now you hanging on his every word.

Yup. Wanted him sacked a year ago; listening to what he has to say now. What's your point? More to the point: What has he said today that you don't believe?
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:26:17 PM »
All of it charles charles charles
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:28:31 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:24:41 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:21:45 PM
He should have been sacked on the spot, his gaffer not only declined but excused his drive to Barnard castle saying it was very plausible.  monkey
Could not agree more Boris should have thrown to the dogs but he was obviously trying to avoid all this because he knew he was a devious little rat. 

If hed have sacked him then he wouldnt have been around when Boris delayed lock down yet again in The Autumn causing thousands more deaths apparently.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:42:21 PM »
Six months ago he was a discredited liar, public enemy No1, persona non grata. Now the far-Left are fawning over his every word! Funny old world, innit.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:44:19 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:18:48 PM
I love it you all wanted Cummins lynching a year ago now you hanging on his every word.

Yes, Ive warmed to him, Mick lad  :nige:
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:46:28 PM »
The far left monkey
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:47:03 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:46:28 PM
The far left monkey

 :alf: :alf:
Logged
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:47:20 PM »
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 07:14:23 PM
:jowo1:
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties  :nige: :nige: :nige:

I believe you're missing the point...

Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.

Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot charles :beer:.

You've got a point there lad. A southern, multi-millionaire, knee taking, Remainer resonates far more with white working class northerners, eh?!
Logged
Ollyboro
Infant Herpes


« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:53:23 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:47:20 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 07:14:23 PM
:jowo1:
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties  :nige: :nige: :nige:

I believe you're missing the point...

Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.

Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot charles :beer:.

You've got a point there lad. A southern, multi-millionaire, knee taking, Remainer resonates far more with white working class northerners, eh?!

The son of a toolmaker probably should resonate far more with working class northerners (of any skin colour) than the son of Stanley fucking Johnson.
Logged
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:01:29 PM »
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 05:51:34 PM

You'd better find yourselves a new far right poster boy.

                                       
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:11:15 PM »
Bastard, missed that. mcl
Logged
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #25 on: Today at 09:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 07:53:23 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on Today at 07:47:20 PM
Quote from: KillingJoke on Today at 07:14:23 PM
:jowo1:
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties  :nige: :nige: :nige:

I believe you're missing the point...

Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.

Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot charles :beer:.

You've got a point there lad. A southern, multi-millionaire, knee taking, Remainer resonates far more with white working class northerners, eh?!

The son of a toolmaker probably should resonate far more with working class northerners (of any skin colour) than the son of Stanley fucking Johnson.


Yeah, a toolmaker. Something he was so good at he owned the whole fucking factory!!  mick
Logged
Micksgrill
« Reply #26 on: Today at 09:11:31 PM »
C4 news believe it hasn't harmed boris reputation at all. The bloke is Teflon at moment.  Labour need Diane abbot back to put the pressure back on boris
Logged
Mickgaz
« Reply #27 on: Today at 09:17:46 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on Today at 09:11:31 PM
C4 news believe it hasn't harmed boris reputation at all. The bloke is Teflon at moment.  Labour need Diane abbot back to put the pressure back on boris
When you have the leader of the opposition and his shadow ministers taking the knee and calling hard working British men and women racists and bigots. That's why Boris is Teflon. Labour have not got a clue  :nige: :nige: :alf:
Logged
