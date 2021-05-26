KillingJoke

Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson



Cummings giving him a right kicking.



https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/may/26/uk-covid-news-live-dominic-cummings-boris-johnson-covid-evidence-pmqs



You'd better find yourselves a new far right poster boy.



Dead in the water politically by the end of the week

Ollyboro





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 253Infant Herpes Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:20:56 PM » Yeah, but...but...Corbyn. And Abbott got some figures wrong!!. Far, far worse than Johnson not taking Covid seriously - despite having weeks and weeks of warnings - by boasting about shaking hands with Covid patients, attending a rugby international, not locking down earlier and more comprehensively, boasting that Covid would be to Britain's economic advantage. Oh, and Corbyn's a scruffy cunt (so's our Boris, but he's a right good laugh). The deaths of tens of thousands of people's loved ones is as nothing when compared to the crimes of Corbyn and Abbott. As a working class Boro bloke, I fully accept that our brave, oh so brave Boris knows what's best for me and I will continue to doff my cap. Long after I've taken my cap to Cash Converters. Logged

Westlane_rightwinger





Posts: 1 054Fred West ruined my wife Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:00:17 PM » Nailed it Robbso.



Nailed it Robbso.

The weakness of the opposition is the real cause of the mismanagement. Well them and the ideologists who have turned them into an ethnic cult.