May 26, 2021
Topic: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
KillingJoke
« on: Today at 05:51:34 PM »
Dead in the water politically by the end of the week mcl

Cummings giving him a right kicking.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/may/26/uk-covid-news-live-dominic-cummings-boris-johnson-covid-evidence-pmqs

You'd better find yourselves a new far right poster boy.

Is Farrage still available? :nige:
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:03:32 PM »
Im not sure what they expected after accusing him of leaking info a couple of months back. Hes hammered Hancock as well.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:05:50 PM »
Nokt laid a glove on him from what I've heard said so far
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:17:54 PM »
 monkey
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:20:56 PM »
Yeah, but...but...Corbyn. And Abbott got some figures wrong!!. Far, far worse than Johnson not taking Covid seriously - despite having weeks and weeks of warnings - by boasting about shaking hands with Covid patients, attending a rugby international, not locking down earlier and more comprehensively, boasting that Covid would be to Britain's economic advantage. Oh, and Corbyn's  a scruffy cunt (so's our Boris, but he's a right good laugh). The deaths of tens of thousands of people's loved ones is as nothing when compared to the crimes of Corbyn and Abbott. As a working class Boro bloke, I fully accept that our brave,  oh so brave Boris knows what's best for me and I will continue to doff my cap. Long after I've taken my cap to Cash Converters.
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:26:57 PM »
The sad part about all this is, if it wasnt for the Labour Party, labour would be in power cry
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:00:17 PM »
Nailed it Robbso.

The weakness of the opposition is the real cause of the mismanagement. Well them and the ideologists who have turned them into an ethnic cult.
Mickgaz
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:05:37 PM »
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties  :nige: :nige: :nige:
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:12:05 PM »
He is a liar, hes admitted it. Hes got dodgy eyes as well. Not everything he said today was lies, youd be very naive to believe that.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:13:12 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties  :nige: :nige: :nige:

You do understand that it's possible for both Cummings to be a lying cunt, at the same time as Johnson being a useless, lying sociopath? It's also perfectly possible that Cummings' Rose Garden bullshitathon was done to help protect the Government. Now he has no need to do so, he's telling the truth.
KillingJoke
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:14:23 PM »
 :jowo1:
Quote from: Mickgaz on Today at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties  :nige: :nige: :nige:

I believe you're missing the point...

Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.

Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot charles :beer:.
Mickgaz
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:18:48 PM »
I love it you all wanted Cummins lynching a year ago now you hanging on his every word.
Robbso
« Reply #12 on: Today at 07:21:45 PM »
He should have been sacked on the spot, his gaffer not only declined but excused his drive to Barnard castle saying it was very plausible.  monkey
Mickgaz
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:24:41 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:21:45 PM
He should have been sacked on the spot, his gaffer not only declined but excused his drive to Barnard castle saying it was very plausible.  monkey
Could not agree more Boris should have thrown to the dogs but he was obviously trying to avoid all this because he knew he was a devious little rat. 
