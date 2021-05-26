Welcome,
May 26, 2021, 07:24:55 PM
Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Author
Topic: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson (Read 99 times)
KillingJoke
Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Dead in the water politically by the end of the week
Cummings giving him a right kicking.
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/live/2021/may/26/uk-covid-news-live-dominic-cummings-boris-johnson-covid-evidence-pmqs
You'd better find yourselves a new far right poster boy.
Is Farrage still available?
Robbso
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Im not sure what they expected after accusing him of leaking info a couple of months back. Hes hammered Hancock as well.
Itchy_ring
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Nokt laid a glove on him from what I've heard said so far
Robbso
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Yeah, but...but...Corbyn. And Abbott got some figures wrong!!. Far, far worse than Johnson not taking Covid seriously - despite having weeks and weeks of warnings - by boasting about shaking hands with Covid patients, attending a rugby international, not locking down earlier and more comprehensively, boasting that Covid would be to Britain's economic advantage. Oh, and Corbyn's a scruffy cunt (so's our Boris, but he's a right good laugh). The deaths of tens of thousands of people's loved ones is as nothing when compared to the crimes of Corbyn and Abbott. As a working class Boro bloke, I fully accept that our brave, oh so brave Boris knows what's best for me and I will continue to doff my cap. Long after I've taken my cap to Cash Converters.
Robbso
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
The sad part about all this is, if it wasnt for the Labour Party, labour would be in power
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Nailed it Robbso.
The weakness of the opposition is the real cause of the mismanagement. Well them and the ideologists who have turned them into an ethnic cult.
Mickgaz
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties
Robbso
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
He is a liar, hes admitted it. Hes got dodgy eyes as well. Not everything he said today was lies, youd be very naive to believe that.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties
You do understand that it's possible for both Cummings to be a lying cunt, at the same time as Johnson being a useless, lying sociopath? It's also perfectly possible that Cummings' Rose Garden bullshitathon was done to help protect the Government. Now he has no need to do so, he's telling the truth.
KillingJoke
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Today
at 07:05:37 PM
Ah but all you thick lefties said Cummins was a liar. So who is going to believe him now apart from desperate thick lefties
I believe you're missing the point...
Tory in fighting and backstabbing is showing these grimy cunts for what they. And the cap doffing people who follow them of course like yourself Mick.
Go on Boris lad! he's played a blinder with you daft lot
Mickgaz
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
I love it you all wanted Cummins lynching a year ago now you hanging on his every word.
Robbso
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
He should have been sacked on the spot, his gaffer not only declined but excused his drive to Barnard castle saying it was very plausible.
Mickgaz
Re: Alexander Boris "Teesside Working Mans Friend" de Pfeffel Johnson
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:21:45 PM
He should have been sacked on the spot, his gaffer not only declined but excused his drive to Barnard castle saying it was very plausible.
Could not agree more Boris should have thrown to the dogs but he was obviously trying to avoid all this because he knew he was a devious little rat.
