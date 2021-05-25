Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
June 19, 2021, 01:56:25 AM
Author Topic: The BLM lass shot in the heed.  (Read 1462 times)
kippers
Posts: 2 867


« on: May 25, 2021, 07:00:15 PM »
Cops are looking for 4 black men.

Irony.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 246

Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: May 25, 2021, 07:05:33 PM »
I wonder who would be searching for the 'culprits' if BLM had got their desire to see the police defunded?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 753



« Reply #2 on: May 26, 2021, 06:38:25 AM »
ITV implying it is related to her anti racism stance.  :alf: :alf: :alf:

It is entertaining I'll give them that.
Mickgaz
Posts: 404


« Reply #3 on: May 26, 2021, 09:42:46 AM »
That idiot Abbott tried to claim it was because of her beliefs she got shot.
4 black gang members being hunted.
Diane Abbott is as thick as fuck.
« Last Edit: May 26, 2021, 02:49:38 PM by Mickgaz »
jack inoff
Posts: 177


« Reply #4 on: May 26, 2021, 03:32:29 PM »
Yes, I read what she said. Straight in with the race ticket the thick ugly bitch she is. :like:
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 267


« Reply #5 on: May 26, 2021, 06:08:12 PM »
Black lives matter


Someone didnt give the memo to the four black lads arrested
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 127


« Reply #6 on: May 26, 2021, 08:34:56 PM »
Bet she wished she stayed at home at 2am and look after kids rather than partying with gangstas.  She didn't sound a particularly nice person. Lets hope if she pulls through, she will realise the coppers are not a bunch of wadters after all
beamishboro
Posts: 93


« Reply #7 on: May 26, 2021, 10:59:52 PM »
jack inoff
Posts: 177


« Reply #8 on: May 28, 2021, 04:06:53 PM »
She will have a thick head with a ringing sound when she does wake up that's for sure.
headset
Posts: 1 326


« Reply #9 on: June 06, 2021, 07:52:10 AM »
You need to thank your lucky stars she never died.....

wed have to endure a minutes silence at every England game during the summer...
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 753



« Reply #10 on: June 06, 2021, 12:38:59 PM »
Out of the news now for some predictable reason ...
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 718


« Reply #11 on: June 06, 2021, 05:10:08 PM »
She's a racist bastard too!
kippers
Posts: 2 867


« Reply #12 on: June 08, 2021, 07:36:09 PM »
This story is like most other news these days, 48 hour shelf life, because the people on the whole, dont give a fuck.

File with Palastine protest and Cummings.
headset
Posts: 1 326


« Reply #13 on: June 13, 2021, 05:51:17 AM »
According to reports, they have charged another teenager with her shooting........
It seems like work in progress from the old bill..... that she wanted de-funding....
Be interesting to see her view on life should she make a full recovery......
jack inoff
Posts: 177


« Reply #14 on: June 14, 2021, 03:04:22 PM »
Any news on her wellbeing?
Nothing reported in the daily press which seems strange
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 718


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:19:52 PM »
Is it cos they is black?


BLM
