May 27, 2021, 12:16:00 AM
The BLM lass shot in the heed.
Topic: The BLM lass shot in the heed.
kippers
Posts: 2 855
The BLM lass shot in the heed.
May 25, 2021, 07:00:15 PM »
Cops are looking for 4 black men.
Irony.
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 246
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: The BLM lass shot in the heed.
May 25, 2021, 07:05:33 PM »
I wonder who would be searching for the 'culprits' if
had got their desire to see the police defunded?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 746
Re: The BLM lass shot in the heed.
Yesterday
at 06:38:25 AM »
ITV implying it is related to her anti racism stance.
It is entertaining I'll give them that.
Mickgaz
Posts: 398
Re: The BLM lass shot in the heed.
Yesterday
at 09:42:46 AM »
That idiot Abbott tried to claim it was because of her beliefs she got shot.
4 black gang members being hunted.
Diane Abbott is as thick as fuck.
Yesterday
at 02:49:38 PM by Mickgaz
jack inoff
Posts: 162
Re: The BLM lass shot in the heed.
Yesterday
at 03:32:29 PM »
Quote from: Mickgaz on
Yesterday
at 09:42:46 AM
That idiot Abbott tried to claim it was because of her beliefs she got shot.
4 black gang members being hunted.
Diane Abbott is as thick as fuck.
Yes, I read what she said. Straight in with the race ticket the thick ugly bitch she is.
boro_boro_boro
Posts: 267
Re: The BLM lass shot in the heed.
Yesterday
at 06:08:12 PM »
Black lives matter
Someone didnt give the memo to the four black lads arrested
Micksgrill
Posts: 1 127
Re: The BLM lass shot in the heed.
Yesterday
at 08:34:56 PM »
Bet she wished she stayed at home at 2am and look after kids rather than partying with gangstas. She didn't sound a particularly nice person. Lets hope if she pulls through, she will realise the coppers are not a bunch of wadters after all
beamishboro
Posts: 93
Re: The BLM lass shot in the heed.
Yesterday
at 10:59:52 PM »
Quote from: Micksgrill on
Yesterday
at 08:34:56 PM
Bet she wished she stayed at home at 2am and look after kids rather than partying with gangstas. She didn't sound a particularly nice person. Lets hope if she pulls through, she will realise the coppers are not a bunch of wadters after all
