Author Topic: The BLM lass shot in the heed.  (Read 86 times)
« on: Today at 07:00:15 PM »
Cops are looking for 4 black men.

Irony.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:05:33 PM »
I wonder who would be searching for the 'culprits' if BLM had got their desire to see the police defunded?
